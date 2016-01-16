وزير الثقافة: جماعة الإخوان خططت لتفجير القناطر الخيرية ومفاعل انشاص

January 16, 2016

قال حلمى النمنم وزير الثقافة  أن الجماعات الإرهابية وعلى رأسها جماعة الإخوان لا تؤمن بالحدود والأوطان ولا تراعي مصالح الشعوب، موضحا ان جماعة الإخوان كنموذج في ذلك خططت لتفجير القناطر الخيرية لتغرق الدلتا وخططت لتفجير مفاعل انشاص لتحرج الرئيس جمال عبد الناصر فيترك الحكم، مؤكدا أن قيادات الإخوان في أعقاب ثورة 30 يونيو هددوا الشعب بحرق مصر ما لم يعودوا للحكم وهو ما ظهر في العمليات الإرهابية التي نفذتها الجماعات الإرهابية.

وأشاروزير الثقافة إلى إن كل التنظيمات الإرهابية تخرجت من رحم جماعة الإخوان المسلمين. واستعرض الوزير علاقة مؤسسي الجماعات الإرهابية بجماعة الإخوان مرورا بتنظيمات القاعدة وأنصار بيت المقدس وداعش، والتي أكد أن كل مؤسسيها ارتبطوا بشكل قريب مع أعضاء جماعة الإخوان .

وأكد وزير الثقافة أن مصر ستنجح في مواجهه التنظيمات الإرهابية ، فنحن نؤسس لدولة القانون، مشيرا إلى أن الشعب المصري العظيم وتضافر جهود قواته المسلحة والشرطة تستطيع أن تحمي مصر من مخاطر التنظيمات الإرهابية.

كان ذلك فى  محاضرة بعنوان “تاريخ التنظيمات الإرهابية” بمصلحة الأمن العام، اليوم السبت، تحت رعاية اللواء السيد جاد الحق مساعد وزير الداخلية لقطاع مصلحة الأمن العام

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV