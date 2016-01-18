وزير الخارجية: مصر في مقدمة الدول التي تحارب الإرهاب وتواجهه

أكد وزير الخارجية سامح شكري أن مصر في مقدمة الدول التي تحارب الإرهاب وتواجهه .. مشيرا إلى أن عضوية مصر في مجلس الأمن ستمنحها الفرصة لتنسيق الجهود الدولية في محاربة الإرهاب.
جاء ذلك في كلمة شكري اليوم الإثنين أمام المؤتمر الدولي الـ13 للمجلس المصري للشئون الخارجية والمنعقد بمقر النادي الدبلوماسي.
وقال وزير الخارجية إن ظاهرة الإرهاب ستبقى الخطر الحقيقي الذي يهدد العالم، ويجب التصدي له بكل قوة.
وشدد على أن الحوادث الإرهابية التي شهدها العالم خلال العام الماضي، أكدت أن الإرهاب لا يميز بين دين أو جنس، وشروره طالت الجميع .. مذكرا بأن التهديد الذي يمثله الإرهاب أصبح عابرا للحدود في الشرق والغرب.
وأشاد سامح شكري بالجهود التي يقوم بها المجلس المصري للشئون الخارجية خلال الفترة الماضية.
