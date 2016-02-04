وزير الخارجية يترأس وفد مصر فى مؤتمر المانحين لسوريا

وصل سامح شكرى وزير الخارجية إلى العاصمة البريطانية لندن مساء الأربعاء 3 فبراير لرئاسة وفد مصر فى مؤتمر المانحين لسوريا، والذى يعقد تحت رعاية كل من المملكة المتحدة وألمانيا والنرويج والكويت والأمم المتحدة.
وصرح المستشار أحمد أبو زيد المتحدث الرسمى باسم وزارة الخارجية، بأن المشاركة المصرية فى مؤتمر المانحين لسوريا يأتي تأكيداً على الأهمية القصوى التى توليها مصر للأزمة السورية والتعامل مع تداعياتها الإنسانية، لاسيما تلك المرتبطة بأوضاع اللاجئين السوريين. وأشار إلى أنه من المنتظر أن يشهد المؤتمر إقبالاً رفيع المستوى من أكثر من 70 دولة، وأن المؤتمر يستهدف توفير ما يقرب من 8 مليار دولار لتلبية الاحتياجات الإنسانية لسوريا، 5 مليارات منها لعام 2016، و3 مليارات كتمويل متوسط المدى من 2017 إلى 2020.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم الخارجية، أن الوفد المصرى سوف يستعرض خلال المؤتمر الدعم الذى تقدمه مصر للاجئين السوريين، والذى يضعها فى مصاف الدول الخمس الرئيسية المستضيفة لهم رغم عدم وجود حدود مباشرة تربط الأراضي المصرية بالأراضي السورية، بما فى ذلك القرارات الجمهورية الصادرة التى تساوى فى معاملة اللاجئين السوريين مع المواطنين المصريين فى الاستفادة من الخدمات الصحية والدعم فى مراحل التعليم المختلفة وغير ذلك من الخدمات التى يتمتع بها المواطنون السوريون فى مصر دون تمييز بينهم وأى مواطن مصرى.
