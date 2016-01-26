وزير الداخلية يسمح لـ 3 آلاف طالب محبوس بأداء الامتحانات داخل السجون

January 26, 2016

mqdefault

 

 

قرر اللواء مجدى عبد الغفار وزير الداخلية، السماح للطلاب المحبوسين على ذمة قضايا بأداء امتحانات نصف العام الدراسى، وقيام قطاع مصلحة السجون بالتنسيق مع الإدارات التعليمية بالمدارس والجامعات لقيام الطلبة بأداء الامتحانات فى لجان خاصة.
 
وبلغ أعداد نزلاء السجون من الطلبة بمختلف المراحل التعليمية المقرر أداؤهم لامتحانات التيرم الأول (3462) من الطلبة بمختلف السجون على مستوى الجمهورية.

71 comments

  1. LovieADooner
    November 19, 2016 at 2:28 pm

    You might have made some good points there. I looked on the internet to learn more in regards
    to the issue and discovered most individuals may go as well as your views on this website.

    Reply
  2. MitchPDeraps
    November 21, 2016 at 4:57 pm

    Good post. I’m experiencing some of these
    issues as well..

    Reply
  3. SoonVBirdine
    November 25, 2016 at 4:36 pm

    Our company is a team of volunteers and opening a whole new scheme in your community.
    Your site provided us with valuable info to be
    effective on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole community is going to be thankful for you.

    Reply
  4. BudKDomingos
    November 25, 2016 at 4:40 pm

    What’s up to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this webpage;
    this blog consists of awesome and actually good information in support of readers.

    Reply
  5. TorrieAWiget
    November 25, 2016 at 5:51 pm

    Hello just wanted to provide a brief heads up. The text with your article seem to be running
    off the screen in Ie. I’m unclear if this sounds like a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility however i thought
    I’d post to inform you. The layout look fantastic though!
    Hope you obtain the problem resolved soon. Thanks

    Reply
  6. CarloATulley
    November 26, 2016 at 7:55 pm

    That is really attention-grabbing, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and stay up for searching for extra of your magnificent post.
    Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks

    Reply
  7. CarenFSinden
    November 26, 2016 at 8:28 pm

    Hi there, i read your site occasionally and i own an identical one and so
    i was only wondering when you get a lot of spam responses?
    If how do you stop it, any plugin or anything
    you can recommend? I become a lot lately it’s driving me
    insane so any support is incredibly much appreciated.

    Reply
  8. JudeWKuether
    November 27, 2016 at 1:26 pm

    bookmarked!!, I like your web site!

    Reply
  9. ArlenaRStcyr
    November 27, 2016 at 2:02 pm

    I understand this if off topic but I’m looking at starting my blog and was curious
    what all is required to acquire put in place? I’m assuming
    using a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not internet savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or advice can be greatly appreciated.
    Thank you

    Reply
  10. MalikSGoolia
    November 28, 2016 at 3:36 pm

    I pay a quick visit daily some websites and blogs to read articles or reviews, but this blog provides quality based writing.

    Reply
  11. YvetteMLeger
    November 28, 2016 at 4:04 pm

    This post offers clear idea in support of the newest viewers of
    blogging, that truly how to do blogging.

    Reply
  12. RickieJDelce
    November 28, 2016 at 4:19 pm

    Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group?
    There’s a lot of folks that I think would really appreciate your content.
    Please let me know. Thanks

    Reply
  13. LanceWSpidle
    November 28, 2016 at 4:25 pm

    Everybody loves it when individuals get together and share opinions.

    Great blog, continue the best work!

    Reply
  14. TrentXScelba
    November 28, 2016 at 4:38 pm

    Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
    I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
    Any responses would be greatly appreciated.

    Reply
  15. AureaMIfie
    November 29, 2016 at 3:07 pm

    My brother recommended I might like this website.
    He was totally right. This post actually made my day.
    You can not imagine just how much time I had spent
    for this information! Thanks!

    Reply
  16. MuiGPaulseth
    November 29, 2016 at 3:22 pm

    I think the admin of the website is really working hard in support of
    his website, as here every data is quality based stuff.

    Reply
  17. BasilFSlaney
    November 29, 2016 at 3:44 pm

    It really is the very best a chance to develop plans in the future and it’s a chance to be happy.
    I’ve read through this post and when I really
    could I want to suggest you few interesting things or tips.
    Perhaps you can write next articles talking about this short article.

    I would like to read even more things about it!

    Reply
  18. TommyWDragaj
    November 29, 2016 at 3:54 pm

    This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am in fact happy to read
    everthing at one place.

    Reply
  19. SantanaYTyer
    November 29, 2016 at 3:58 pm

    constantly i accustomed to read smaller posts that too clear their motive, and that is certainly also happening using this post
    which I am reading at this point.

    Reply
  20. ShirleeCAust
    November 29, 2016 at 4:35 pm

    I usually do not even learn how I stopped up here, however I assumed this publish had been good.
    I don’t realize who you could be however definitely you’re
    seeing a famous blogger for many who aren’t already.
    Cheers!

    Reply
  21. CornellCTaub
    November 30, 2016 at 5:34 pm

    Wow that was odd. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my
    comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just
    wanted to say wonderful blog!

    Reply
  22. AkilahZHouze
    November 30, 2016 at 6:12 pm

    My family always point out that I am just wasting my time here at net,
    but I know I am getting know-how daily by reading
    such fastidious posts.

    Reply
  23. WaltonLHopke
    November 30, 2016 at 6:18 pm

    It’s actually a nice and helpful bit of info. I am happy that you simply shared this useful
    information with us. Please stay us current similar to
    this. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  24. ColeDSideman
    November 30, 2016 at 6:19 pm

    I am regular reader, how are you currently everybody?

    This article posted around this website is the truth is good.

    Reply
  25. JimmyGGumbel
    November 30, 2016 at 6:22 pm

    Hi can you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
    I’m looking to get started on my own, personal blog soon but I’m using a difficult
    time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The key reason why I ask is simply because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m searching for something unique.
    P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I was required to ask!

    Reply
  26. SuziLTyler
    November 30, 2016 at 6:27 pm

    I used to be suggested this blog by my cousin. I’m uncertain whether this post is authored by him as no-one else know such detailed about my trouble.
    You are wonderful! Thanks!

    Reply
  27. MathaCArmson
    November 30, 2016 at 6:35 pm

    Why users still use to read news papers when in this technological world all is accessible on net?

    Reply
  28. RowenaVLando
    November 30, 2016 at 6:47 pm

    Have you seriously considered creating an e-book or guest authoring on other websites?
    We have your blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would
    like to obtain you share some stories/information. I understand my visitors would enjoy your projects.

    If you will be even remotely interested, you can send me an e-mail.

    Reply
  29. TeodoroJLair
    November 30, 2016 at 6:51 pm

    Hi to every , since I am really eager of reading this web site’s post to be updated
    daily. It consists of fastidious information.

    Reply
  30. MicahWUpdike
    November 30, 2016 at 7:46 pm

    Great article.

    Reply
  31. DelcieTMomin
    November 30, 2016 at 10:06 pm

    Hello colleagues, its great paragraph concerning educationand fully explained, keep it up all the time.

    Reply
  32. RyanREhinger
    December 1, 2016 at 3:26 am

    Hello can you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re using?
    I’ve loaded your site in 3 completely different internet
    browsers and I must say this website loads a whole lot quicker then most.
    Can you recommend an effective internet hosting provider in a honest price?
    Thanks a whole lot, I appreciate it!

    Reply
  33. JerryRMendia
    December 1, 2016 at 3:51 am

    It’s the ideal a chance to make some plans for the long term and it’s time and energy to be
    happy. We have read this submit and when I could I would like to suggest you some fascinating things or tips.
    Perhaps you can write subsequent articles relating to this post.

    I desire to read more issues approximately it!

    Reply
  34. VinaMHuewe
    December 2, 2016 at 4:33 pm

    Straight away I am just disappearing to do my breakfast, after
    having my breakfast coming over again to see further news.

    Reply
  35. KeniaRLokuta
    December 2, 2016 at 5:15 pm

    Should you wish for to grow your experience simply keep visiting
    this internet site and be updated together with the most up-to-date gossip posted
    here.

    Reply
  36. IsiahWFafard
    December 2, 2016 at 5:15 pm

    Hey terrific website! Does running a blog similar to this
    take a massive amount work? I’ve very little understanding of
    programming however I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please share.
    I understand this is off subject but I simply needed to ask.
    Thank you!

    Reply
  37. MattGBilling
    December 3, 2016 at 8:54 pm

    Excellent goods of your stuff, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you happen to be just
    too great. I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you happen to be saying and how
    that you say it. You are making it entertaining
    so you still maintain to hold it wise. I can’t wait to see far more on your part.
    This can be really a tremendous website.

    Reply
  38. AgathaRKulik
    December 4, 2016 at 1:00 pm

    Good day I am so grateful I found your website, I really
    found you by accident, while I was searching on Aol for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like
    to say kudos for a tremendous post and a all
    round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I
    don’t have time to browse it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so
    when I have time I will be back to read
    more, Please do keep up the fantastic work.

    Reply
  39. eau de toilette
    December 5, 2016 at 8:48 pm

    eq7vxQ Merely wanna comment that you have a very decent web site, I enjoy the design it really stands out.

    Reply
  40. ScottyUMunno
    December 6, 2016 at 10:39 pm

    Hello there I am so grateful I found your weblog,
    I really found you by error, while I was looking on Google for something
    else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say cheers
    for a remarkable post and a all round enjoyable blog (I
    also love the theme/design), I dont have time to
    browse it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep
    up the excellent b.

    Reply
  41. RoseBNadolny
    December 7, 2016 at 4:45 pm

    Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m
    trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success.
    If you know of any please share. Thanks!

    Reply
  42. RonnieVPaywa
    December 8, 2016 at 7:30 pm

    Hello, always i used to check website posts here in the early hours in the
    dawn, as i like to find out more and more.

    Reply
  43. grandpa porn
    December 9, 2016 at 2:07 pm

    Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Much thanks again. Will read on…

    Reply
  44. AndreDStumpe
    December 10, 2016 at 1:21 pm

    I believe this is one of the this kind of lot important information for me personally.
    And i am just happy studying your article. But wanna remark on some general things,
    The site taste is wonderful, the articles is truly great : D.
    Perfect task, cheers

    Reply
  45. MiquelMSalle
    December 11, 2016 at 1:56 pm

    Hello, i do believe i saw you visited my weblog so i came to return the favor.I’m trying to find points to improve
    my site!I suppose its ok to make use of several of your thoughts!!

    Reply
  46. LeeOMalehorn
    December 11, 2016 at 7:21 pm

    Hi, i feel i noticed you visited my internet site thus
    i came to go back the want?.I’m seeking to in locating things to
    improve my site!I suppose its ok to use several of your concepts!!

    Reply
  47. NganKBodin
    December 12, 2016 at 7:12 pm

    Pretty portion of content. I simply stumbled
    upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts.

    Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I success you get admission to
    consistently rapidly.

    Reply
  48. TariNMyracle
    December 12, 2016 at 7:50 pm

    For hottest information you have to go to see world wide web and
    on the web I found this site as a best web page for latest updates.

    Reply
  49. zdrowie dieta
    December 13, 2016 at 1:35 pm

    Im thankful for the post. Awesome.

    Reply
  50. KoryKHartman
    December 13, 2016 at 7:01 pm

    Heya i’m for the very first time here. I stumbled on this board and so i
    to discover It truly useful & it helped me out much.

    I’m hoping to present something again and help others for example you helped me.

    Reply
  51. AaronUDebaca
    December 13, 2016 at 7:37 pm

    We stumbled over here different page and thought I
    should check things out. I love what I see so now i’m following you.
    Anticipate looking at your online page to get a second time.

    Reply
  52. JessFSuits
    December 13, 2016 at 8:35 pm

    It’s an awesome paragraph in support of all the online viewers; they will take
    advantage as a result I am certain.

    Reply
  53. KarlyIBurket
    December 14, 2016 at 7:22 pm

    Every weekend i used to pay a visit this internet
    site, because i wish for enjoyment, as this this web site conations really pleasant funny material too.

    Reply
  54. VernonZDuble
    December 15, 2016 at 1:59 pm

    A few things i tend not to understood is the truth is how you
    will be now not actually considerably more well-preferred than you may be now.
    You happen to be so intelligent. You recognize therefore significantly when it comes to this subject, made me personally believe it from numerous numerous angles.
    Its like women and men will not be involved until it’s one important thing to do with Lady gaga!
    Your own personal stuffs nice. Always handle it!

    Reply
  55. ElizaTMattan
    December 15, 2016 at 2:13 pm

    Wonderful goods by you, man. I have remember your stuff
    previous to and you are just too magnificent.
    I really like what you possess got here, really like what you happen to be
    stating and just how wherein you happen to be saying it.

    You might be making it entertaining and you will still care for
    to stay it wise. I can’t wait to learn much more from you.
    This is certainly really a tremendous website.

    Reply
  56. LiseFMeisner
    December 15, 2016 at 2:54 pm

    At this time it sounds like Movable Type is the preferred blogging platform out there right now.
    (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?

    Reply
  57. NedIBrevil
    December 15, 2016 at 6:33 pm

    Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d
    love to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some suggestions
    for your personal blog you may well be considering hearing.
    Either way, great site and that i enjoy seeing it improve after
    a while.

    Reply
  58. LenardIHaine
    December 20, 2016 at 11:06 pm

    What’s up to every one, the contents existing at this website are actually amazing for people experience, well, keep up the
    nice work fellows.

    Reply
  59. BurtTSteinke
    December 21, 2016 at 3:23 pm

    Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your site.
    You have some really good posts and I think I would
    be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of
    the load off, I’d love to write some material for your blog
    in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an email if interested.
    Regards!

    Reply
  60. DeanMBucchin
    December 22, 2016 at 3:14 pm

    Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme with this blog.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A great deal of times it’s tough to obtain that “perfect balance”
    between usability and appearance. I have to admit you have done a superb job with this.

    Additionally, the blog loads extremely quick for me personally on Chrome.

    Exceptional Blog!

    Reply
  61. DeanaQSchons
    December 23, 2016 at 1:10 pm

    Does your site have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d prefer to shoot you an e-mail.
    I’ve got some suggestions to your blog you could be enthusiastic
    about hearing. In any event, great website and i also look ahead to seeing it develop
    as time passes.

    Reply
  62. ElissaYDufek
    December 23, 2016 at 2:24 pm

    Hi there, I love reading most of your article. I like to write just a little
    comment to aid you.

    Reply
  63. LacyKNegrete
    December 24, 2016 at 3:11 pm

    Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too.
    This kind of clever work and reporting! Keep up to date the
    awesome works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll.

    Reply
  64. ReginaGMieth
    December 26, 2016 at 2:46 pm

    I enjoy the valuable info you provide in your articles.

    I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.

    I am quite certain I am going to learn a lot of new
    stuff below! Better of luck for the following!

    Reply
  65. WiltonMStelb
    December 26, 2016 at 4:01 pm

    I actually have read some just right stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking
    for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you place to make the kind of excellent informative site.

    Reply
  66. KeithUSalton
    December 26, 2016 at 5:26 pm

    It’s very effortless to discover any topic on web in comparison with textbooks,
    when i found this paragraph at this particular webpage.

    Reply
  67. IrvinKCarwin
    December 27, 2016 at 1:48 pm

    Hurrah, that’s things i was seeking for, exactly what a data!
    present here at this website, thanks admin of this internet site.

    Reply
  68. ZelmaVOpalka
    December 27, 2016 at 2:16 pm

    Many thanks for finally talking about >وزير الداخلية يسمح لـ
    3 آلاف طالب محبوس بأداء الامتحانات داخل
    السجون | ONtv Official Website – الموقع الرسمي لقناة أون تي في <Loved it!

    Reply
  69. ChasYRoegner
    December 27, 2016 at 3:06 pm

    Helpful information. Lucky me I discovered your
    website unintentionally, and I am stunned why this coincidence did not took place in advance!
    I bookmarked it.

    Reply
  70. WillVGasco
    December 28, 2016 at 2:01 pm

    Right here is the perfect blog for anyone who really
    wants to understand this topic. You realize a whole lot
    its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want toHaHa).
    You definitely put a fresh spin on a topic that has been written about for years.
    Excellent stuff, just wonderful!

    Reply
  71. NanKStarkson
    December 28, 2016 at 3:44 pm

    We’re a group of volunteers and starting a whole new scheme inside our community.
    Your site offered us with valuable information to function on. You possess done an impressive job and our whole community will be thankful to you
    personally.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV