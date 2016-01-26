وزير الداخلية يسمح لـ 3 آلاف طالب محبوس بأداء الامتحانات داخل السجون

قرر اللواء مجدى عبد الغفار وزير الداخلية، السماح للطلاب المحبوسين على ذمة قضايا بأداء امتحانات نصف العام الدراسى، وقيام قطاع مصلحة السجون بالتنسيق مع الإدارات التعليمية بالمدارس والجامعات لقيام الطلبة بأداء الامتحانات فى لجان خاصة.
وبلغ أعداد نزلاء السجون من الطلبة بمختلف المراحل التعليمية المقرر أداؤهم لامتحانات التيرم الأول (3462) من الطلبة بمختلف السجون على مستوى الجمهورية.
