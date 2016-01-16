وزير الداخلية يكرم عددا من الضباط والأفراد لجهودهم المتميزة في العمل

كرم اللواء مجدى عبد الغفار وزير الداخلية اليوم /السبت/ خمسة ضباط وأمينى شرطة وعريف شرطة من قوة مديرية أمن شمال سيناء، وذلك نظير الجهود المتميزة وشجاعتهم التى بذلوها خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
كما قام وزير الداخلية بتكريم عريف شرطة بمديرية أمن دمياط لتمكنه من ضبط أحد العناصر الإخوانية، والذى قام بإطلاق النار تجاه أحد الخفراء النظاميين بمديرية أمن دمياط.
وقد وجه وزير الداخلية الشكر والتقدير للضباط والأفراد المكرمين نظير جهودهم المخلصة وأدائهم وتفانيهم فى أداء المهام الموكلة إليهم لحفظ واستتاب الأمن والحفاظ على أرواح المواطنين، كما وجه الشكر لكافة رجال الشرطة الذين يقدموا دوما التضحيات، وطالبهم ببذل المزيد من الجهد، والالتزام بعقيدة ورسالة الشرطة.
ومن جانبه، أعرب الضباط والأفراد المكرمين عن بالغ شكرهم وتقديرهم على هذا التكريم، مؤكدين حرصهم على بذل المزيد من الجهود، مشيرين إلى أن هذا التكريم يعد حافزا لهم ولزملائهم للتفانى فى العمل وتقديم المزيد من العطاء من أجل حفظ أمن الوطن.
