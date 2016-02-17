وزير الداخلية يوجه قوافل طبية لعلاج السجناء بأقسام الشرطة بالقاهرة

February 17, 2016

وجه اللواء مجدي عبد الغفّار وزير الداخلية قطاع الخدمات الطبية، بإرسال عدة قوافل طبية ضمت أطباء من مختلف التخصصات الطبية لتوقيع الكشف الطبى على المتهمين المحتجزين بأقسام شرطة ( قصر النيل ، السيدة زينب ، عابدين ، الأزبكية ، الموسكى ، الدرب الأحمر ، الجمالية ، الظاهر ، باب الشعرية .. بمديرية أمن القاهرة ) حيث أجروا الكشف الطبى على جميع النزلاء وصرفوا الأدوية اللازمة لـ 188 حالة.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV