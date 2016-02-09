وزير الدفاع يلتقى قادة وضباط وجنود المنطقة الغربية العسكرية

February 9, 2016

@433267_L
أكد الفريق أول صدقى صبحى، القائد العام للقوات المسلحة وزير الدفاع والإنتاج الحربى، أن القوات المسلحة كانت وستظل عند حسن الظن بها قوية وقادرة على مواجهة كافة التهديدات والعدائيات التى تستهدف المساس بأمن مصر القومى، وأن رجالها أقسموا بأرواحهم ودمائهم على الوفاء بالمهام والمسئوليات التى كلفهم الشعب بها لحماية قيمه وإرادته والدفاع عن أمنه واستقراره، بالتزامن مع الجهود المضنية فى دعم مقومات التنمية الشاملة بالدولة وإقامة مشروعات تنموية عملاقة للنهوض بالوطن فى شتى المجالات، جاء ذلك خلال لقاءه بعدد من قادة وضباط وضباط الصف والصناع العسكريين والجنود بالمنطقة الغربية العسكرية

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV