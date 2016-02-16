وزير الرى: التعاقد مع استشارى سد النهضة نهاية الشهر الجارى

February 16, 2016

 

56bf2d0386c08_1455369474

 

أكد الدكتور حسام مغازى، وزير الموارد المائية والرى، أن هناك لجنة من مجلس الدولة تقوم حالياً بدراسة المسودة النهائية، وذلك وفقا للدستور، مشيراً إلى أن كل دولة تقوم بدراسة مسودة العقد النهائية.
 
وأضاف مغازى أنه أجرى اتصالا هاتفيا أمس بوزيرى المياه السودانى والإثيوبى، لتحديد موعد الاجتماع القادم لتوقيع العقد النهائى مع المكتبين، مشيراً إلى أنه من المتوقع أن يكون نهاية الشهر فى إثيوبيا بحضور الدول الثلاثة.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV