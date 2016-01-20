وزير الرياضة يستقر على تأجيل «حل مجلس الأهلي» إلى «الأحد»

استقر المهندس خالد عبد العزيز، وزير الشباب والرياضة، على تأجيل قرار حل مجلس إدارة النادي الأهلي إلى يوم الأحد المقبل؛ لحين الفصل في الطعن المقدم من إدارة القلعة الحمراء، أمام المحكمة الإدارية العليا.
وعرض وزير الشباب والرياضة الأمر على مجلس الوزراء، قبل أن يستقر على تأجيل إعلان القرار النهائي لحين الفصل في الطعن بشكل نهائي، بعد رفض الاستشكال المقدم من مجلس الأهلي.
