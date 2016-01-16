وزير الزراعة أمام قمة برلين: مشروع الـ5ر1 مليون فدان انطلاقة جديدة لتحقيق الأمن الغذائى

January 16, 2016

454

 

 

قال الدكتور عصام فايد وزير الزراعة واستصلاح الأراضي، إن مصر تدخل مرحلة جديدة من التنمية الزراعية، من خلال إرادة القيادة السياسية وعزمها على التوسع في الرقعة الزراعية المصرية بإضافة مليون ونصف المليون فدان لتكون منطلقًا لسد الفجوة الاستهلاكية في بعض المحاصيل الاستراتيجية وتساهم في تحقيق الأمن الغذائي العالمي من خلال المحاصيل التصديرية التي سيتم زراعتها في هذه المساحات الجديدة.

جاء ذلك خلال كلمة ألقاها فايد اليوم السبت أمام قمة برلين الزراعية العالمية ال26 والتي تشارك مصر في فعالياتها ضمن أكثر من 150 دولة على مستوى العالم.

وأوضح فايد أن مصر تتطلع لشراكة فاعلة مع دول العالم المختلفة لتحقيق تنمية زراعية مستدامة تنعكس على المستوى المعيشي للفرد، ودول العالم النامية تأمل في زيادة الدعم الدولي لدفع عملية التنمية في هذه الدول.

ونبه وزير الزراعة، إلى ضرورة تكاتف الجهود العالمية والمنظمات الدولية لمساعدة مصر في تنفيذ برامج التنمية المستدامة ومواجهة التغيرات المناخية ومكافحة التصحر.

ولفت إلى أن مصر وضعت استراتيجية للتنمية الزراعية المستدامة حتى عام 2030، وتسير بخطى مدروسة نحو تحقيق أهداف التنمية الزراعية بأجنحتها المختلفة من محاصيل زراعية، وإنتاج حيواني وداجني وثروة سمكية لمواجهة التزايد السكاني خلال السنوات القادمة.

ومن المقرر أن يلتقى وزير الزراعة على هامش القمة، مع عدد من وزراء الزراعة وقيادات المنظمات الدولية العاملة في مجال الزراعة وممثلي منظمة الأمم المتحدة للأغذية والزراعة “الفاو”، مفوضي الزراعة بالاتحاد الأوروبي، لبحث دعم علاقات التعاون بين مصر وهذه الدول والمنظمات الدولية.

يذكر أن قمة برلين تتضمن الأسبوع الزراعي الدولي الذي تنظمه ألمانيا سنويًا ومن المقرر أن يتفقد الوفد المصري أجنحة الدول المشاركة للتعرف على تطورات قطاع الزراعة والتطبيقات الزراعية لتلك الدول للعمل على نقل الخبرات الدولية إلى مصر.

