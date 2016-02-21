وزير الصحة يستعرض الخدمات الوقائية المقدمة من مصر للدول الإفريقية

February 21, 2016

قال الدكتور أحمد عماد الدين راضي وزير الصحة والسكان إن وزارة الصحة أسهمت فى تقديم خدمات وقائية فى العديد من الدول الأفريقية.

جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عقده بمدينة شرم الشيخ على هامش “منتدى إفريقيا 2016“.

وأشار إلى أن وزارة الصحة المصرية دعمت جمهورية السودان للوقاية من البلهارسيا، حيث دعمتها بأعداد كبيرة من الميكروسكوبات والشرائح والموازيين وسيارتين دوبل كابينة وكذلك كميات كبيرة من عقار البرازيكونتيل العلاجى، أما فى شق مكافحة قواقع البلهارسيا فتم تقدييم كميات كبيرة من مادة نيكلوزامين والرشاشات الملائمة وكذلك الموتسكلات والدرجات اللازمة للرش.

وأكد أنه تم رفع كفاءة الفرق السودانية لمكافحة البلهارسيا بيئياً وذلك من خلال تدريب عملى بالاسماعيلية وفايد بجمهورية مصر العربية، وفى منحى أخر تم تدريب فريق من السودان على مكافحة الملاريا، مشيرا إلى أنه ةفى عام 2015 تم تدريب فرق من الحجر الصحى فى غينيا الاستوائية والتى قدمت خدماتها اثناء كأس الأمم الإفريقية وبدأت هذة الخدمات من المطار.

وقال إن وزارة الصحة والسكان المصرية قدمت خدمات وقائية أخرى خلال الفترة من 2005 حتى 2011 لأربع دول إفريقية فى مجال شلل الاطفال.

كما تم أيضاً تقديم خدمات وقائية وخدمات الترصد للأمراض فى كل من نيجيريا، جنوب السودان، جيبوتى، الصومال فى الفترة من 2008 وحتى 2010 ، حيث تم تم تقديم حزمة من برامج مكافحة العدوى لفرق العمل بالمستشفيات.

