وزير العدل يبدأ فى تنفيذ مشروع تجهيز المحاكم لخدمة ذوى الاحتياجات الخاصة

وقع المستشار أحمد الزند وزير العدل، بروتوكول تعاون مع الدكتورة غادة والى وزيرة التضامن الاجتماعى، واتحاد جمعيات مصر للأشخاص ذوى الاحتياجات الخاصة والذي يضم أكثر من 40 جمعية تعنى باحتياجات ذوى الإعاقة – لتجهيز جميع المحاكم ومقار الشهر العقارى وكافة القطاعات الخدمية التابعة لوزارة العدل، لإستقبال ذوى الاحتياجات الخاصة وتقديم الخدمات المطلوبة لهم بصورة ميسرة تراعي أوجه الإعاقة المختلفة.
وأكد وزير العدل، أن ذوى الاحتياجات الخاصة، أحد أهم الفئات الأولى بالرعاية في المجتمع، مشيرا إلى أنه تم إنشاء ملف بقطاع حقوق الإنسان بالوزارة، لحماية حقوق ذوى الاحتياجات الخاصة وتقديم كافة الخدمات الممكنة لهم بصورة ميسرة، باعتبار أن ذلك يمثل حقا واجبا لهم.
