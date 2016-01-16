وزير النقل: وضع خطة شاملة لتطوير معديات النيل وطرحها للمستثمرين بكفر الشيخ

أعلن وزير النقل والمواصلات الدكتور سعد الجيوشى أنه سيتم وضع خطة شاملة لتطوير المعديات وطرحها للمستثمرين بمحافظة كفر الشيخ، مشيرا إلى أنه سيتم إتاحة الفرصة للجمعيات التعاونية لتشغيل معديات آمنة ومرخصة مطالبا بوقف المعديات المخالفة مع تكثيف الحملات ووضع رقابة شاملة على تلك المعديات.
جاء ذلك خلال الجولة التى قام بها وزير النقل والمواصلات لمحافظة كفر الشيخ رافقه خلالها المحافظ اللواء السيد نصر، حيث تفقدا طرق محافظة الغربية وخاصة رافد الطريق الدولي (طنطا – كفر الشيخ) وطريق (المحلة – كفر الشيخ) حيث بحث المحافظ مع الوزير عددا من الملفات المهمة.
وأشار وزير النقل إلى أنه سيتم تشكيل لجنة مشتركة من الهيئة العامة للطرق والكباري “المنطقة الرابعة ” ومحافظة كفر الشيخ تعقد كل 15 يوما لوضع خطة عمل، موضحا أن اللجنة تشمل النقل النهري والنقل البري والطرق والكباري، ويكون من اختصاصها التفتيش على مواصلات النقل وحقوق الراكبين وضمان وسلامة المعديات النهرية.
وأوضح أنه تم طرح ازدواج طريق (كفر الشيخ – دسوق) بطول 32 كيلومترا بتكلفة تقدر بـ700 مليون جنيه، وأعمال توسعة طريق (كفر الشيخ – المحلة الجديد) بطول 32 كيلومترا، وإعادة رصف طريق (سخا الشين – قلين) بطول 18 كيلومترا بتكلفة 27 مليون جنيه، منوها بأنه جاري أعمال توسعة وترميم جميع الكباري السطحية التابعة للهيئة (كفر الشيخ – دسوق) و(كفر الشيخ – المحلة) و(كفر الشيخ – سيدي سالم)، و(كفر الشيخ – الرياض)، و(كفر الشيخ – الحامول بلطيم)، كما سيتم رفع كفاءة وإعادة رصف طريق (سيدي سالم – سد خميس – أبو غنيمة) بطول 32 كيلومترا بتكلفة 33 مليون جنيه.
ولفت إلى أعمال التوسعة والتطوير ورفع كفاءة وإعادة رصف الطريق الدولي الساحلي ليستوعب 8 حارات بالاتجاهين بواقع 4 حارات لكل اتجاه بطول 60 كيلومترا من كوبري البرلس وحتى كوبري رشيد العلوي بعرض 34 مترا.
وأوضح أن الطرق الجديدة بالمحافظة يتم تخطيطها وتنفيذها بعناية فائقة لمواجهة التكدس والزحام وتحقيق السيولة المرورية المرجوة، كما تساهم فى رفع مستويات الأمان والسلامة للمواطنين والحد من المخاطر والحوادث على الطرق، وخاصة الطرق السريعة والساحلية.
