وفاة المؤلف والشاعر الهندى ندا فاضلى عن عمر يناهز الـ78 عاما
توفى أمس المؤلف والشاعر الهندى ندا فاضلى عن عمر يناهز الـ78 عاما، وذلك فى مومباى بالهند إثر إصابته بأزمة قلبية، وفقا لما نشره موقع “اينديا اكسبرس”.
ونال ندا فاضلى عددا كبيرا من الجوائز خلال مسيرته الفنية، ومن أبرزها “Sahitya Akademi award ” عام 1998، وجائزتى “Star Screen Award” و” Bollywood Movie Award ” عام 2003، وفى 2013 نال فاضلى جائزة “Padma Shri “.
