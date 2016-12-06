وفاة زوجة الفنان محمد صبحى بعد صراع مع المرض

توفيت، صباح اليوم زوجة الفنان محمد صبحى، بعد صراع طويل مع المرض، وستقام الجنازة بعد صلاة العصر فى مسجد الشرطة الشيخ زايد، وحتى الآن لم يتم الإعلان عن مكان تلقى العزاء.
وكان الفنان الكبير أكد خلال وجوده ضيفا فى أحد البرامج أن زوجته كانت تعالج بالكيماوى، وأنه قام بالسفر إلى أمريكا لكي تتلقى زوجته العلاج، لافتا إلى أن زوجته نيفين لا تتشبث بالحياة، لكن تشبثها يكمن في عدم تألمها أو إظهار ألمها أمامه.
