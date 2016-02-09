وفاة واصابة العشرات أثر حادث قطار بالمانيا

أودى حادث قطار في ولاية بافاريا الألمانية صباح اليوم بحياة عدة أشخاص وإصابة نحو 100 عشرة منهم في حالة خطيرة.
وقال متحدث باسم الشرطة الألمانية، أن نحو 100 شخص أصيبوا في الحادث الذي وقع جراء اصطدام قطارين بالقرب من منطقة باد أبيلينج، موضحا أن أحد القطارين خرج عن القطبان بالقرب من محطة معالجة مياه، ما أدى إلى انقلاب عدة عربات. وأضاف المتحدث أن هناك عشرة مصابين في حالة خطيرة.
