وفد العموم البريطاني لرئيس مجلس النواب: عودة السائحين البريطانيين لمصر في أقرب وقت ممكن

January 16, 2016

852

 

 

استقبل رئيس مجلس النواب، الدكتور علي عبد العال، بمكتبه اليوم وفد مجلس العموم البريطاني برئاسة النائب، آلان دانكن، رئيس مجلس حزب المحافظين للشرق الأوسط عضو لجنة المخابرات والأمن مبعوث رئيس الوزراء البريطاني إلى اليمن، وذلك بحضور السفير البريطاني في القاهرة.

وقدم الوفد التهنئة للدكتور علي عبد العال لانتخابه رئيسا لمجلس النواب، كما قدموا التهنئة إلى مصر لاستكمال الاستحقاق الثالث من خارطة المستقبل، مؤكدين عودة العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين إلى مسارها التاريخي، وعودة السائحين البريطانيين إلى مصر في أقرب وقت ممكن، ودعم مجلس العموم البريطاني لمصر في مكافحتها للإرهاب وعودتها إلى دورها الإقليمي المعهود.

