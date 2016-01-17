وكيل الأزهر في لقائه وفدا أمريكيا كنديًّا: الاختلاف في المعتقد لا يجب أن يكون مدخلا للنزاع بين البشر

January 17, 2016

331

 

 

التقى عباس شومان، وكيل الأزهر الشريف، اليوم الأحد، بوفد سياحي من أمريكا وكندا، يضم عددا من المدرسين والطلاب التابعين للمدرسة الإنجيلية (أنابابتست المنيونايت) وهي المدرسة العليا لتدريب القادة في الكنيسة والمجتمع الأمريكي والكندي.

قال وكيل الأزهر: إنَّ الإنسان له الحرية الكاملة في اختيار معتقده الذي لا يجب أن يكون مدخلا للنزاع والخلاف بين فئات البشر، وعلى جميع أتباع الديانات البعد عن إثارة الخلافات والتركيز على المشتركات الإنسانية؛ لأنَّ الأصل في العلاقات الإنسانية هو السلام الذي يجب أنَّ ينعم به الناس جميعا.

وأوضح شومان أنَّ مناهج الأزهر الشريف تقوم على التعددية وقبول الآخر والتعايش السلمي بين مختلف الدول والشعوب، مؤكدًا أنَّ بين الأزهر والكنيسة المصرية كيان فريد نتباهى  به جميعًا، وهو بيت العائلة المصرية الذي يعمل على نشر ثقافة التعايش والمودة بين المصريين ويقف في وجه من يحاول أن ينال من وحدة الشعب بمختلف أطيافه، ودائمًا ما ينظم زيارات وأنشطة داخل محافظات مصر، وبعد هذا النجاح الكبير أنشئت له فروع داخل العديد من المحافظات.

من جانبهم، أعرب أعضاء الوفد الأمريكي والكندي عن سعادتهم بوجوده في رحاب الأزهر الشريف، مؤكدًا أنَّ حبهم لمصر وتاريخها العريق الضارب بجذوره في أعماق التاريخ دعاهم إلى زيارتها ولقاء المسؤولين بالأزهر والجلوس مع علمائه الأجلاء للتعرف على الصورة الصحيحة للإسلام.

199 comments

  1. best young pron
    October 14, 2016 at 2:12 pm

    hLq1TJ Wow, great blog article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.

    Reply
  2. SEO for Dentists
    October 20, 2016 at 2:28 pm

    Well I sincerely enjoyed reading it. This tip procured by you is very constructive for correct planning.

    Reply
  3. certificazioni ambientali
    October 20, 2016 at 6:02 pm

    It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.

    Reply
  4. Putlocker Movies
    October 20, 2016 at 7:49 pm

    It as not that I want to replicate your web page, but I really like the design. Could you let me know which design are you using? Or was it especially designed?

    Reply
  5. website load testing
    October 31, 2016 at 9:00 am

    Great article post.Really thank you! Keep writing.

    Reply
  6. http://www.businesswebhostingreviews.com
    October 31, 2016 at 7:57 pm

    Really appreciate you sharing this post. Cool.

    Reply
  7. http://www.oasisdivewatches.com
    October 31, 2016 at 8:19 pm

    Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Much thanks again. Really Great.

    Reply
  8. how can i make money online
    November 2, 2016 at 3:26 pm

    Enjoyed every bit of your blog.Really thank you! Cool.

    Reply
  9. Luggage Reviews
    November 3, 2016 at 3:14 pm

    Im obliged for the blog.Thanks Again. Cool.

    Reply
  10. czspring.com
    November 4, 2016 at 5:35 pm

    I will immediately seize your rss feed as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me realize so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.

    Reply
  11. visit website
    November 8, 2016 at 1:16 pm

    Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.

    Reply
  12. baton rouge dryer vent cleaning
    November 10, 2016 at 4:09 pm

    A round of applause for your post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.

    Reply
  13. Viagra Pharma
    November 10, 2016 at 5:04 pm

    Hello there, You’ve performed a great job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this website.|

    Reply
  14. pulmavideod
    November 11, 2016 at 5:32 am

    You have remarked very interesting points! ps nice internet site.

    Reply
  15. ecommerce website platforms
    November 11, 2016 at 9:34 am

    What as up, is it rite to just study from publications not to pay a quick visit world wide web for hottest updates, what you say friends?

    Reply
  16. for more information
    November 11, 2016 at 11:18 am

    Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.

    Reply
  17. paquetes de viajes todo incluido
    November 11, 2016 at 5:27 pm

    I truly appreciate this post.Thanks Again. Want more.

    Reply
  18. granite mountain hotshots
    November 11, 2016 at 6:40 pm

    Wow, this piece of writing is good, my sister is analyzing these things, therefore I am going to inform her.|

    Reply
  19. Sesso
    November 11, 2016 at 9:48 pm

    I really liked your article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.

    Reply
  20. Download Mp3
    November 12, 2016 at 4:07 am

    I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank God I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again.

    Reply
  21. criminal attorney las vegas
    November 12, 2016 at 12:03 pm

    I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i’m glad to show that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I so much without a doubt will make sure to don?t put out of your mind this web site and give it a glance regularly.|

    Reply
  22. el juego de los niños
    November 13, 2016 at 1:39 am

    Thanks a lot for the blog.Really thank you! Cool.

    Reply
  23. Lee el articulo completo
    November 13, 2016 at 5:32 am

    A round of applause for your blog post.Much thanks again. Really Great.

    Reply
  24. best hot tubs reviews
    November 13, 2016 at 1:50 pm

    A big thank you for your article post. Will read on…

    Reply
  25. Best Thai Amulets
    November 13, 2016 at 7:06 pm

    Thank you for any other informative site. Where else may just I get that type of information written in such a perfect method? I’ve a venture that I’m simply now operating on, and I have been on the glance out for such info.|

    Reply
  26. quiet fan for office desk
    November 14, 2016 at 8:10 pm

    Thank you ever so for you blog post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.

    Reply
  27. best hot tubs reviews
    November 14, 2016 at 9:03 pm

    Im grateful for the article.Much thanks again. Want more.

    Reply
  28. 1z0-809 practice test
    November 14, 2016 at 10:50 pm

    I really enjoy the article.Thanks Again. Will read on…

    Reply
  29. refaccionaria en Cancún
    November 15, 2016 at 4:46 pm

    Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.

    Reply
  30. CCA-V
    November 16, 2016 at 7:01 pm

    I appreciate you sharing this post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.

    Reply
  31. vacation rentals riviera maya
    November 17, 2016 at 4:44 pm

    Very informative blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.

    Reply
  32. renta de espectaculares en cancun
    November 17, 2016 at 5:33 pm

    Thank you ever so for you blog.Really looking forward to read more. Great.

    Reply
  33. xxx porn
    November 18, 2016 at 9:36 pm

    Your style is very unique compared to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this web site.

    Reply
  34. Stretchlimousinen verleih
    November 19, 2016 at 6:05 am

    Very informative blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.

    Reply
  35. Avital Remote start Anne Arundel County
    November 19, 2016 at 10:25 am

    Really informative blog post. Really Cool.

    Reply
  36. hens night
    November 22, 2016 at 3:53 pm

    It’аs actually a cool and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  37. daily mail discount codes
    November 22, 2016 at 4:12 pm

    wonderful submit, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite specialists of this sector don’t realize this. You should proceed your writing. I am sure, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!|

    Reply
  38. dessert online
    November 22, 2016 at 10:10 pm

    Say, you got a nice blog.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.

    Reply
  39. satta matka
    November 23, 2016 at 6:34 am

    Say, you got a nice post.Much thanks again. Cool.

    Reply
  40. Property Valuer
    November 23, 2016 at 3:21 pm

    I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. thanks|

    Reply
  41. scarpe uomo con rialzo interno
    November 25, 2016 at 4:52 am

    I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I do not know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!|

    Reply
  42. the santorini
    November 25, 2016 at 7:53 am

    very good post, i actually love this web site, keep on it

    Reply
  43. when does harp expire
    November 25, 2016 at 10:03 am

    You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most persons will go along with with your site.

    Reply
  44. Como perder barriga
    November 25, 2016 at 4:28 pm

    My brother suggested I might like this website. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann at imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

    Reply
  45. Du lịch
    November 25, 2016 at 8:41 pm

    Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Really thank you! Want more.

    Reply
  46. the glades condo
    November 26, 2016 at 1:01 am

    It is almost not possible to find knowledgeable folks within this subject, on the other hand you sound like you realize what you are speaking about! Thanks

    Reply
  47. free porn
    November 26, 2016 at 3:11 am

    you by error, while I was searching on Bing for something else, Anyways I

    Reply
  48. buy herbal incense online
    November 26, 2016 at 5:19 am

    lot and never manage to get anything done.

    Reply
  49. scarpe uomo con rialzo interno
    November 26, 2016 at 1:10 pm

    Hi there to all, since I am actually keen of reading this web site’s post to be updated on a regular basis. It consists of pleasant stuff.|

    Reply
  50. lostfundsnetwork.com/sample-page/
    November 29, 2016 at 8:12 am

    With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any methods to help prevent content from being ripped off? I’d certainly appreciate it.|

    Reply
  51. Leichtes Stativ
    November 29, 2016 at 2:03 pm

    Supporting the weblog.. thanks alot Is not it superb whenever you uncover a good publish? Loving the publish.. cheers Adoring the weblog.. pleased

    Reply
  52. gamble
    November 29, 2016 at 2:41 pm

    I’m more than happy to find this site. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to look at new information in your site.|

    Reply
  53. Online clothing boutique
    November 29, 2016 at 4:13 pm

    It as hard to find knowledgeable individuals inside this topic, however you be understood as guess what occurs you are discussing! Thanks

    Reply
  54. mankenler foto galeri erkek
    November 29, 2016 at 6:17 pm

    Where else may anybodаАааБТ fаАабТТgure out that kin? аА аБТf info in

    Reply
  55. Sofortkredit
    November 30, 2016 at 5:02 am

    This is a topic which is close to my heart Take care! Where are your contact details though?

    Reply
  56. porn
    December 1, 2016 at 2:05 am

    I’ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Reading this info So i am happy to express that I have a very excellent uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I so much without a doubt will make certain to do not disregard this website and give it a look on a constant basis.|

    Reply
  57. nordstromcoupon.site
    December 1, 2016 at 5:01 pm

    Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!

    Reply
  58. UFC 206 Live Stream free
    December 2, 2016 at 2:18 am

    Superb blog you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get opinions from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thanks a lot!|

    Reply
  59. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 12:48 pm

    Hello, I read your blogs on a regular basis. Your writing style is awesome, keep it up!

    Reply
  60. hey
    December 2, 2016 at 2:44 pm

    Hello there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!|

    Reply
  61. Efrain
    December 2, 2016 at 2:47 pm

    Ensure the diagnosis off hypogonadism hhas been suppoeted witfh lab testing, before
    beginning testosterone replacement treatment.

    Reply
  62. loftplan reviews
    December 2, 2016 at 7:32 pm

    Simply desire to say your article is as amazing. The clearness to your put up is just spectacular and that i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grasp your feed to stay up to date with coming near near post. Thank you a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.|

    Reply
  63. photography news
    December 2, 2016 at 9:10 pm

    It as truly a great and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  64. vcc paypal
    December 2, 2016 at 11:24 pm

    That is a very good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate information Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!

    Reply
  65. defense attorney meet
    December 3, 2016 at 1:17 am

    Thanks for your marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading
    it, you might be a great author. I will always bookmark your blog and will often come back later on. I want to encourage one to
    continue your great work, have a nice morning!

    Reply
  66. 2018 future cars
    December 3, 2016 at 1:35 am

    Simply wanna input that you have a very nice web site , I love the style and design it actually stands out.

    Reply
  67. chuyên sỉ quần áo
    December 3, 2016 at 10:23 am

    Well I really liked studying it. This article offered by you is very constructive for correct planning.

    Reply
  68. law professional
    December 3, 2016 at 11:59 am

    Hi there, just wanted to mention, I liked this blog post.
    It was practical. Keep on posting!

    Reply
  69. tablets
    December 3, 2016 at 12:36 pm

    What type of digicam is this? That is definitely a great top quality.

    Reply
  70. beurs
    December 3, 2016 at 5:10 pm

    Really informative blog post. Much obliged.

    Reply
  71. vhproperty.com
    December 3, 2016 at 7:24 pm

    Thanks in favor of sharing such a fastidious thinking,

    Reply
  72. the glades condo
    December 3, 2016 at 9:38 pm

    Major thanks for the blog.Really thank you! Want more.

    Reply
  73. Lazy Sunday Five star
    December 3, 2016 at 11:01 pm

    Somebody necessarily lend a hand to make significantly articles I would state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and so far? I surprised with the analysis you made to create this actual submit amazing. Fantastic process!|

    Reply
  74. attorney general
    December 3, 2016 at 11:03 pm

    Awesome article.

    Reply
  75. gunstige halloween deko
    December 4, 2016 at 8:52 am

    I simply could not go away your site before suggesting that I really loved the usual info an individual provide to your visitors? Is gonna be back ceaselessly to investigate cross-check new posts

    Reply
  76. Homer Sauage
    December 4, 2016 at 8:56 am

    As I site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling magnificent , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.

    Reply
  77. anastasiadate
    December 5, 2016 at 1:06 am

    This paragraph is in fact a pleasant one it assists new the web viewers, who are wishing for blogging.|

    Reply
  78. the glades condo
    December 5, 2016 at 1:40 am

    Im thankful for the post.Thanks Again. Want more.

    Reply
  79. the santorini
    December 5, 2016 at 6:16 am

    Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article post.Thanks Again.

    Reply
  80. Smart Balance Wheel
    December 5, 2016 at 6:25 am

    Smart Balance Wheel http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.fashionhoverboard.com are quite nice and search fabulous.

    Reply
  81. Leonora
    December 5, 2016 at 6:40 am

    Tryy using a quality zinc supplement if you know or suspect that your testosterone level is low.

    Reply
  82. the santorini
    December 5, 2016 at 8:35 am

    I value the post.Really thank you! Keep writing.

    Reply
  83. Melba Zupancic
    December 5, 2016 at 10:26 am

    Considerably, the post is really the greatest on this worthy topic. I agree with your conclusions and also can eagerly look forward to your future updates. Simply just saying thanks definitely will not simply just be enough, for the fantasti c clarity in your writing. I will right away grab your rss feed to stay abreast of any kind of updates. Genuine work and also much success in your business dealings!

    Reply
  84. xprs.imcreator.com
    December 5, 2016 at 12:47 pm

    I like the helpful information you supply on your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and check once more here frequently.
    I am slightly sure I will be told many new stuff proper right here!

    Best of luck for the following!

    Reply
  85. coventry taxi number
    December 5, 2016 at 12:51 pm

    I think this is a real great blog article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.

    Reply
  86. Glady Morral
    December 5, 2016 at 12:52 pm

    I really got into this article. I found it to be interesting and loaded with unique points of interest. I like to read material that makes me think. Thank you for writing this great content.

    Reply
  87. lloan
    December 5, 2016 at 1:17 pm

    Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and
    I am impressed! Extremely helpful info specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot.
    I was seeking this particular information for a long time.

    Thank you and best of luck.

    Reply
  88. Diego Schools
    December 6, 2016 at 3:35 am

    I like this website very much so much fantastic information.

    Reply
  89. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 6, 2016 at 3:57 am

    Hello there! I just would like to give you a big thumbs up for your great info you have right here on this post. I am returning to your website for more soon.|

    Reply
  90. injury lawyers
    December 6, 2016 at 4:42 am

    Appreciating the dedication you put into your blog and
    in depth information you present. It’s great to come
    across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed
    material. Fantastic read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS
    feeds to my Google account.

    Reply
  91. couchsurfing.com
    December 6, 2016 at 5:30 am

    What’s up, for all time i used to check blog posts here in the early hours in the dawn,
    as i love to gain knowledge of more and more.

    Reply
  92. http://dikilis2.nayana.kr/xe/board_cBbc64/1030281
    December 6, 2016 at 8:56 am

    When you take testosterone, your brain shuts down the
    natural production of testosterone.

    Reply
  93. lloan
    December 6, 2016 at 4:37 pm

    I think this is one of the most vital info for me. And i am glad reading your article.
    But want to remark on some general things, The web site style is perfect, the articles is
    really great : D. Good job, cheers

    Reply
  94. afroromance
    December 6, 2016 at 8:01 pm

    I get pleasure from, lead to I found just what I was looking for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye|

    Reply
  95. reggiefinnen.tripod.com
    December 6, 2016 at 8:55 pm

    My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different website and
    thought I may as well check things out. I like what I
    see so now i’m following you. Look forward to going over your web page again.

    Reply
  96. danywald597.soup.io
    December 6, 2016 at 11:06 pm

    Appreciate this post. Will try it out.

    Reply
  97. www.pbase.com
    December 6, 2016 at 11:15 pm

    Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
    Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!

    However, how can we communicate?

    Reply
  98. Www.Pbase.Com
    December 7, 2016 at 5:09 am

    Fantastic post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic?
    I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
    Bless you!

    Reply
  99. Logbook Loan
    December 7, 2016 at 10:54 am

    Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article plus the rest of the website is also really good.|

    Reply
  100. best book light
    December 7, 2016 at 7:51 pm

    This web site certainly has all the information I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.

    Reply
  101. pornstar elena
    December 7, 2016 at 8:01 pm

    We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve performed an impressive task and our whole group might be thankful to you.|

    Reply
  102. Penginapan Murah Di Depok
    December 7, 2016 at 10:55 pm

    Really appreciate you sharing this blog article. Cool.

    Reply
  103. grandeur park residences
    December 8, 2016 at 1:57 am

    Relatedjust beneath, are numerous totally not related sites to ours, however, they are surely worth going over

    Reply
  104. Party
    December 8, 2016 at 3:26 am

    you heard about this new site ? Dallas SEO

    Reply
  105. Mavado
    December 8, 2016 at 2:54 pm

    nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that

    Reply
  106. pirater un compte facebook
    December 8, 2016 at 4:24 pm

    Muchos Gracias for your blog article. Awesome.

    Reply
  107. online shopping site
    December 8, 2016 at 11:54 pm

    Thank you ever so for you article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.

    Reply
  108. Las Vegas escort
    December 9, 2016 at 12:20 am

    whoah this weblog is magnificent i really like studying your posts. Keep up the good work! You understand, lots of persons are looking around for this info, you could help them greatly. |

    Reply
  109. Las Vegas escorts
    December 9, 2016 at 3:59 am

    Aw, this was a really nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to make a very good article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and don’t manage to get anything done.|

    Reply
  110. Jule Renollet
    December 9, 2016 at 9:43 am

    This design is spectacular! You obviously know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

    Reply
  111. emergency dentists lewisville
    December 9, 2016 at 11:18 am

    Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a very good job with this. Also, the blog loads very fast for me on Firefox. Outstanding Blog!|

    Reply
  112. uk r&d tax credit
    December 9, 2016 at 1:59 pm

    Thanks again for the blog post.Really thank you! Want more.

    Reply
  113. outdoor jewelry
    December 9, 2016 at 8:11 pm

    you ave got an awesome weblog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my weblog?

    Reply
  114. job hiring in dubai
    December 9, 2016 at 9:28 pm

    I cannot thank you enough for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.

    Reply
  115. lewisville dentist
    December 9, 2016 at 9:32 pm

    Hello mates, its enormous paragraph regarding cultureand fully explained, keep it up all the time.|

    Reply
  116. naked e juice
    December 10, 2016 at 12:18 am

    Very informative blog article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.

    Reply
  117. concrete grind and polish
    December 10, 2016 at 12:31 am

    Major thanks for the article post.Thanks Again. Want more.

    Reply
  118. golden employment
    December 10, 2016 at 4:49 am

    Very good blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.

    Reply
  119. the glades condo
    December 10, 2016 at 6:58 am

    Very informative blog. Want more.

    Reply
  120. bahis siteleri
    December 10, 2016 at 10:33 am

    A round of applause for your post.Thanks Again. Really Great.

    Reply
  121. en iyi canlı casino siteleri
    December 10, 2016 at 5:50 pm

    Very neat blog article. Much obliged.

    Reply
  122. bahis siteleri
    December 10, 2016 at 7:07 pm

    Wow, great blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.

    Reply
  123. spa in st george
    December 10, 2016 at 7:26 pm

    Thanks so much for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.

    Reply
  124. kitchen cabinets
    December 10, 2016 at 8:54 pm

    Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.

    Reply
  125. natural cures for hemorrhoids
    December 10, 2016 at 11:54 pm

    I truly appreciate this blog.Thanks Again. Much obliged.

    Reply
  126. best plumber
    December 11, 2016 at 9:06 am

    Major thankies for the article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.

    Reply
  127. reputable financial
    December 11, 2016 at 10:28 am

    I absolutely love your website.. Excellent colors &
    theme. Did you build this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying to
    create my own personal blog and want to learn where you got this
    from or just what the theme is named. Kudos!

    Reply
  128. Womens Snowboard Bindings
    December 12, 2016 at 4:10 am

    Thank you ever so for you article. Really Great.

    Reply
  129. IRS attorney Tampa
    December 12, 2016 at 5:08 am

    We absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be just what I’m
    looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content
    available for you? I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on a lot of the subjects you write concerning
    here. Again, awesome web log!

    Reply
  130. Dj
    December 12, 2016 at 7:18 am

    You have made some good points there. I checked on the internet to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

    Reply
  131. DELIVERY ATHENS
    December 12, 2016 at 9:16 am

    I cannot thank you enough for the post.Thanks Again. Will read on…

    Reply
  132. GYROS ATHINA
    December 12, 2016 at 10:46 am

    Thanks a lot for the blog article.Really thank you! Want more.

    Reply
  133. care aides
    December 12, 2016 at 4:52 pm

    Hello! I know this is kinda off topic however
    , I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa?
    My site goes over a lot of the same subjects as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.

    If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by the way!

    Reply
  134. ΠΟΡΤΕΣ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑΣ
    December 13, 2016 at 9:27 am

    Im thankful for the article post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.

    Reply
  135. shoes for flat feet women
    December 13, 2016 at 11:00 am

    A round of applause for your blog. Awesome.

    Reply
  136. Headaches
    December 13, 2016 at 8:05 pm

    Say, you got a nice blog article.Really thank you! Cool.

    Reply
  137. buy real youtube views
    December 15, 2016 at 11:59 am

    I wanjt to encourage conttinue your reat work, have a nice holiday weekend!

    Reply
  138. chess sets
    December 15, 2016 at 3:13 pm

    Thanks for the blog post.Really thank you! Fantastic.

    Reply
  139. patel
    December 15, 2016 at 3:32 pm

    With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any techniques to help stop content from being ripped off? I’d genuinely appreciate it.|

    Reply
  140. Horace
    December 15, 2016 at 5:01 pm

    Fantastic post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.

    Reply
  141. go to
    December 16, 2016 at 12:51 am

    This web site is my inspiration , really great design and perfect written content.

    Reply
  142. Blend Fresh Review
    December 16, 2016 at 5:03 am

    My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!|

    Reply
  143. mother of Pearl Chest of Drawers
    December 16, 2016 at 7:28 am

    Only a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding style.

    Reply
  144. Stephen
    December 16, 2016 at 9:09 am

    This unique blog is obviously educating additionally informative. I have picked up a lot of handy advices out of this blog. I ad love to come back over and over again. Thanks!

    Reply
  145. casinomaxi giriş
    December 16, 2016 at 2:02 pm

    Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.

    Reply
  146. home healthcare professionals
    December 16, 2016 at 2:27 pm

    Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your
    point. You obviously know what youre talking about,
    why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos
    to your site when you could be giving us something informative
    to read?

    Reply
  147. bets10 bahis
    December 16, 2016 at 5:17 pm

    This unique blog is without a doubt awesome and besides amusing. I have chosen helluva interesting tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back every once in a while. Thanks a bunch!

    Reply
  148. forvetbet bahis sitesi
    December 16, 2016 at 6:53 pm

    Thank you for your blog article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.

    Reply
  149. matrixbet casino
    December 16, 2016 at 10:11 pm

    Thanks again for the blog post. Fantastic.

    Reply
  150. casinometropol bonus
    December 16, 2016 at 11:49 pm

    Utterly composed articles , thanks for entropy.

    Reply
  151. superbetin bahis oyna
    December 17, 2016 at 1:27 am

    Right now it sounds like Expression Engine is the top blogging platform out there right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?

    Reply
  152. car rental
    December 17, 2016 at 4:43 am

    Your style is unique compared to other folks I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this page.

    Reply
  153. sushi take away milano porta venezia
    December 17, 2016 at 6:22 am

    This is a topic which is near to my heart Best wishes! Where are your contact details though?

    Reply
  154. home business motivation
    December 17, 2016 at 8:00 am

    If some one desires expert view about running a blog then i propose him/her
    to pay a visit this website, Keep up the nice job.

    Reply
  155. Porn
    December 17, 2016 at 9:07 pm

    Hi there everybody, here every person is sharing these know-how, thus it’s fastidious to read this blog, and I used to go to see this web site all the time.|

    Reply
  156. other
    December 18, 2016 at 1:23 pm

    wow, awesome blog post.Much thanks again. Great.

    Reply
  157. nj tax sale certificate
    December 19, 2016 at 1:08 pm

    Major thankies for the blog post.Much thanks again. Will read on…

    Reply
  158. UP Intermediate Results 2017
    December 19, 2016 at 2:45 pm

    Im grateful for the article.Really thank you!

    Reply
  159. right driving school
    December 19, 2016 at 6:16 pm

    Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website.

    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get
    that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance.
    I must say you have done a excellent job with this. Also, the
    blog loads extremely quick for me on Internet explorer. Superb Blog!

    Reply
  160. Everett
    December 19, 2016 at 10:45 pm

    I’m really inspired along with your writing abilities as smartly as with the structure on your
    blog. Is that this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
    Anyway keep up the excellent high quality writing, it’s uncommon to see a nice weblog like this one today..

    Reply
  161. Jeffrey Nadrich
    December 19, 2016 at 11:35 pm

    I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back later. Many thanks|

    Reply
  162. CRM solution
    December 20, 2016 at 11:17 am

    Muchos Gracias for your blog. Awesome.

    Reply
  163. dodge computer code p0601
    December 20, 2016 at 5:21 pm

    Very descriptive article, I enjoyed that a lot. Will there
    be a part 2?

    Reply
  164. betboo guncel giris
    December 20, 2016 at 7:39 pm

    There is definately a lot to know about this topic. I like all of the points you made.

    Reply
  165. forvetbet canl? bahis
    December 20, 2016 at 11:04 pm

    There is certainly a lot to learn about this subject. I love all of the points you have made.

    Reply
  166. hiperbet
    December 21, 2016 at 12:47 am

    very few web sites that take place to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out

    Reply
  167. matrixbet giris
    December 21, 2016 at 2:30 am

    My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

    Reply
  168. casinometropol canl? casino
    December 21, 2016 at 4:14 am

    Just to let you know your website looks a little bit different on Safari on my laptop with Linux.

    Reply
  169. superbetin giris
    December 21, 2016 at 5:57 am

    Thanks for helping out, great information. аЂааЂ The four stages of man are infancy, childhood, adolescence, and obsolescence.аЂ аЂа by Bruce Barton.

    Reply
  170. mua ve online
    December 21, 2016 at 9:25 am

    Thank you for your article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.

    Reply
  171. coloriage restaurant
    December 21, 2016 at 10:10 am

    I think this is a real great blog. Cool.

    Reply
  172. Corporate lawyer indonesia
    December 21, 2016 at 6:05 pm

    Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Much thanks again. Will read on

    Reply
  173. top rated binoculars for hunting
    December 21, 2016 at 7:58 pm

    My blog discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each

    Reply
  174. Online Shop mit Produkten
    December 21, 2016 at 10:28 pm

    Wow, incredible weblog format! How long have you been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The full glance of your website is great, let alone the content!

    Reply
  175. Reynaldo
    December 21, 2016 at 11:07 pm

    I will immediately snatch your rss feed as I can’t find
    your email subscription link or newsletter service.

    Do you have any? Kindly permit me recognise so that I may just subscribe.
    Thanks.

    Reply
  176. Things to do in Dubai
    December 22, 2016 at 5:02 pm

    Muchos Gracias for your article post. Really Great.

    Reply
  177. you can check
    December 22, 2016 at 6:47 pm

    Thanks so much for the blog post.Really thank you! Will read on

    Reply
  178. car insurance
    December 23, 2016 at 8:52 am

    It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
    I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or
    advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
    I wish to read more things about it!

    Reply
  179. learn more here
    December 23, 2016 at 4:09 pm

    It as hard to find knowledgeable individuals inside this topic, however you be understood as guess what occurs you are discussing! Thanks

    Reply
  180. the lost ways by claude davis
    December 23, 2016 at 5:54 pm

    You have brought up a very superb points , appreciate it for the post.

    Reply
  181. Krystle
    December 23, 2016 at 6:03 pm

    Now I am going to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast
    coming yet again to read other news.

    Reply
  182. dodge ecm florida
    December 24, 2016 at 1:37 pm

    I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
    Did you create this website yourself or did you
    hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
    thank you

    Reply
  183. ΚΛΕΙΔΑΡΙΕΣ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑΣ
    December 24, 2016 at 4:08 pm

    Some really excellent information, Gladiolus I observed this.

    Reply
  184. Maryanne
    December 24, 2016 at 5:32 pm

    Paragraph writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with afterward you
    can write or else it is complicated to write.

    Reply
  185. bandar togel online
    December 24, 2016 at 11:24 pm

    Really enjoyed this blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.

    Reply
  186. Isidro
    December 26, 2016 at 2:17 am

    Howdy terrific website! Does running a blog similar to this take a massive amount work?
    I’ve very little understanding of programming but I was
    hoping to start my own blog in the near future. Anyway,
    if you have any ideas or tips for new blog owners please share.

    I understand this is off topic but I just had to ask.

    Thanks!

    Reply
  187. Margene
    December 26, 2016 at 2:58 am

    I used to be able to find good info from your
    blog articles.

    Reply
  188. dodge magnum computer
    December 26, 2016 at 6:36 am

    I always spent my half an hour to read this web site’s articles or reviews every day along with a cup of coffee.

    Reply
  189. Antonia
    December 26, 2016 at 10:28 am

    We are SEO providers based upon Islamabad, Pakistan offering from last 8
    years out there caring much more then 1000 clients business with 100%
    success tates.

    Reply
  190. Indiana
    December 26, 2016 at 11:16 am

    It’s enormous that you are getting ideas from this paragraph as well as from our discussion made at this time.

    Reply
  191. Selenium Classes
    December 26, 2016 at 2:38 pm

    Really informative blog article. Fantastic.

    Reply
  192. Energy jobs in US
    December 26, 2016 at 7:54 pm

    Ita??a?аАааАТаЂ s really a nice and useful piece of information. Ia??a?аАааАТаЂ m satisfied that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  193. HP2-E56 Braindump
    December 26, 2016 at 11:27 pm

    When I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it

    Reply
  194. reputable financial advisors
    December 26, 2016 at 11:45 pm

    Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of
    any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my
    newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for
    quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.

    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading
    your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Reply
  195. Live Sex
    December 27, 2016 at 1:15 am

    Would you be fascinated by exchanging hyperlinks?

    Reply
  196. Hotel & Resorts
    December 27, 2016 at 3:02 am

    The best solution is to know the secret of lustrous thick hair.

    Reply
  197. attractions in dubai
    December 27, 2016 at 4:49 am

    There as certainly a great deal to know about this issue. I like all of the points you have made.

    Reply
  198. best double din stereo
    December 27, 2016 at 12:17 pm

    Yeah bookmaking this wasn at a risky decision outstanding post!.

    Reply
  199. bets10 canl? bahis giris
    December 27, 2016 at 9:10 pm

    Thank you ever so for you blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV