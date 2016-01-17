وكيل الأزهر في لقائه وفدا أمريكيا كنديًّا: الاختلاف في المعتقد لا يجب أن يكون مدخلا للنزاع بين البشر

التقى عباس شومان، وكيل الأزهر الشريف، اليوم الأحد، بوفد سياحي من أمريكا وكندا، يضم عددا من المدرسين والطلاب التابعين للمدرسة الإنجيلية (أنابابتست المنيونايت) وهي المدرسة العليا لتدريب القادة في الكنيسة والمجتمع الأمريكي والكندي.
قال وكيل الأزهر: إنَّ الإنسان له الحرية الكاملة في اختيار معتقده الذي لا يجب أن يكون مدخلا للنزاع والخلاف بين فئات البشر، وعلى جميع أتباع الديانات البعد عن إثارة الخلافات والتركيز على المشتركات الإنسانية؛ لأنَّ الأصل في العلاقات الإنسانية هو السلام الذي يجب أنَّ ينعم به الناس جميعا.
وأوضح شومان أنَّ مناهج الأزهر الشريف تقوم على التعددية وقبول الآخر والتعايش السلمي بين مختلف الدول والشعوب، مؤكدًا أنَّ بين الأزهر والكنيسة المصرية كيان فريد نتباهى به جميعًا، وهو بيت العائلة المصرية الذي يعمل على نشر ثقافة التعايش والمودة بين المصريين ويقف في وجه من يحاول أن ينال من وحدة الشعب بمختلف أطيافه، ودائمًا ما ينظم زيارات وأنشطة داخل محافظات مصر، وبعد هذا النجاح الكبير أنشئت له فروع داخل العديد من المحافظات.
من جانبهم، أعرب أعضاء الوفد الأمريكي والكندي عن سعادتهم بوجوده في رحاب الأزهر الشريف، مؤكدًا أنَّ حبهم لمصر وتاريخها العريق الضارب بجذوره في أعماق التاريخ دعاهم إلى زيارتها ولقاء المسؤولين بالأزهر والجلوس مع علمائه الأجلاء للتعرف على الصورة الصحيحة للإسلام.
hLq1TJ Wow, great blog article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Well I sincerely enjoyed reading it. This tip procured by you is very constructive for correct planning.
It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
It as not that I want to replicate your web page, but I really like the design. Could you let me know which design are you using? Or was it especially designed?
Great article post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Really appreciate you sharing this post. Cool.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Enjoyed every bit of your blog.Really thank you! Cool.
Im obliged for the blog.Thanks Again. Cool.
I will immediately seize your rss feed as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me realize so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
A round of applause for your post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Hello there, You’ve performed a great job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this website.|
You have remarked very interesting points! ps nice internet site.
What as up, is it rite to just study from publications not to pay a quick visit world wide web for hottest updates, what you say friends?
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
I truly appreciate this post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Wow, this piece of writing is good, my sister is analyzing these things, therefore I am going to inform her.|
I really liked your article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank God I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again.
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i’m glad to show that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I so much without a doubt will make sure to don?t put out of your mind this web site and give it a glance regularly.|
Thanks a lot for the blog.Really thank you! Cool.
A round of applause for your blog post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
A big thank you for your article post. Will read on…
Thank you for any other informative site. Where else may just I get that type of information written in such a perfect method? I’ve a venture that I’m simply now operating on, and I have been on the glance out for such info.|
Thank you ever so for you blog post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Im grateful for the article.Much thanks again. Want more.
I really enjoy the article.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
I appreciate you sharing this post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Very informative blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Thank you ever so for you blog.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Your style is very unique compared to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this web site.
Very informative blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Really informative blog post. Really Cool.
It’аs actually a cool and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
wonderful submit, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite specialists of this sector don’t realize this. You should proceed your writing. I am sure, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!|
Say, you got a nice blog.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Say, you got a nice post.Much thanks again. Cool.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. thanks|
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I do not know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!|
very good post, i actually love this web site, keep on it
You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most persons will go along with with your site.
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann at imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Really thank you! Want more.
It is almost not possible to find knowledgeable folks within this subject, on the other hand you sound like you realize what you are speaking about! Thanks
you by error, while I was searching on Bing for something else, Anyways I
lot and never manage to get anything done.
Hi there to all, since I am actually keen of reading this web site’s post to be updated on a regular basis. It consists of pleasant stuff.|
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any methods to help prevent content from being ripped off? I’d certainly appreciate it.|
Supporting the weblog.. thanks alot Is not it superb whenever you uncover a good publish? Loving the publish.. cheers Adoring the weblog.. pleased
I’m more than happy to find this site. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to look at new information in your site.|
It as hard to find knowledgeable individuals inside this topic, however you be understood as guess what occurs you are discussing! Thanks
Where else may anybodаАааБТ fаАабТТgure out that kin? аА аБТf info in
This is a topic which is close to my heart Take care! Where are your contact details though?
I’ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Reading this info So i am happy to express that I have a very excellent uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I so much without a doubt will make certain to do not disregard this website and give it a look on a constant basis.|
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!
Superb blog you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get opinions from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thanks a lot!|
Hello, I read your blogs on a regular basis. Your writing style is awesome, keep it up!
Hello there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!|
Ensure the diagnosis off hypogonadism hhas been suppoeted witfh lab testing, before
beginning testosterone replacement treatment.
Simply desire to say your article is as amazing. The clearness to your put up is just spectacular and that i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grasp your feed to stay up to date with coming near near post. Thank you a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.|
It as truly a great and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
That is a very good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate information Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading
it, you might be a great author. I will always bookmark your blog and will often come back later on. I want to encourage one to
continue your great work, have a nice morning!
Simply wanna input that you have a very nice web site , I love the style and design it actually stands out.
Well I really liked studying it. This article offered by you is very constructive for correct planning.
Hi there, just wanted to mention, I liked this blog post.
It was practical. Keep on posting!
What type of digicam is this? That is definitely a great top quality.
Really informative blog post. Much obliged.
Thanks in favor of sharing such a fastidious thinking,
Major thanks for the blog.Really thank you! Want more.
Somebody necessarily lend a hand to make significantly articles I would state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and so far? I surprised with the analysis you made to create this actual submit amazing. Fantastic process!|
Awesome article.
I simply could not go away your site before suggesting that I really loved the usual info an individual provide to your visitors? Is gonna be back ceaselessly to investigate cross-check new posts
As I site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling magnificent , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
This paragraph is in fact a pleasant one it assists new the web viewers, who are wishing for blogging.|
Im thankful for the post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article post.Thanks Again.
Smart Balance Wheel http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.fashionhoverboard.com are quite nice and search fabulous.
Tryy using a quality zinc supplement if you know or suspect that your testosterone level is low.
I value the post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Considerably, the post is really the greatest on this worthy topic. I agree with your conclusions and also can eagerly look forward to your future updates. Simply just saying thanks definitely will not simply just be enough, for the fantasti c clarity in your writing. I will right away grab your rss feed to stay abreast of any kind of updates. Genuine work and also much success in your business dealings!
I like the helpful information you supply on your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check once more here frequently.
I am slightly sure I will be told many new stuff proper right here!
Best of luck for the following!
I think this is a real great blog article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
I really got into this article. I found it to be interesting and loaded with unique points of interest. I like to read material that makes me think. Thank you for writing this great content.
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and
I am impressed! Extremely helpful info specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot.
I was seeking this particular information for a long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
I like this website very much so much fantastic information.
Hello there! I just would like to give you a big thumbs up for your great info you have right here on this post. I am returning to your website for more soon.|
Appreciating the dedication you put into your blog and
in depth information you present. It’s great to come
across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed
material. Fantastic read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS
feeds to my Google account.
What’s up, for all time i used to check blog posts here in the early hours in the dawn,
as i love to gain knowledge of more and more.
When you take testosterone, your brain shuts down the
natural production of testosterone.
I think this is one of the most vital info for me. And i am glad reading your article.
But want to remark on some general things, The web site style is perfect, the articles is
really great : D. Good job, cheers
I get pleasure from, lead to I found just what I was looking for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye|
My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different website and
thought I may as well check things out. I like what I
see so now i’m following you. Look forward to going over your web page again.
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how can we communicate?
Fantastic post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic?
I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Bless you!
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article plus the rest of the website is also really good.|
This web site certainly has all the information I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve performed an impressive task and our whole group might be thankful to you.|
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article. Cool.
Relatedjust beneath, are numerous totally not related sites to ours, however, they are surely worth going over
you heard about this new site ? Dallas SEO
nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that
Muchos Gracias for your blog article. Awesome.
Thank you ever so for you article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
whoah this weblog is magnificent i really like studying your posts. Keep up the good work! You understand, lots of persons are looking around for this info, you could help them greatly. |
Aw, this was a really nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to make a very good article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and don’t manage to get anything done.|
This design is spectacular! You obviously know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a very good job with this. Also, the blog loads very fast for me on Firefox. Outstanding Blog!|
Thanks again for the blog post.Really thank you! Want more.
you ave got an awesome weblog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my weblog?
I cannot thank you enough for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Hello mates, its enormous paragraph regarding cultureand fully explained, keep it up all the time.|
Very informative blog article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Major thanks for the article post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Very good blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Very informative blog. Want more.
A round of applause for your post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Very neat blog article. Much obliged.
Wow, great blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Thanks so much for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
I truly appreciate this blog.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Major thankies for the article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
I absolutely love your website.. Excellent colors &
theme. Did you build this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying to
create my own personal blog and want to learn where you got this
from or just what the theme is named. Kudos!
Thank you ever so for you article. Really Great.
We absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be just what I’m
looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content
available for you? I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on a lot of the subjects you write concerning
here. Again, awesome web log!
You have made some good points there. I checked on the internet to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
I cannot thank you enough for the post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Thanks a lot for the blog article.Really thank you! Want more.
Hello! I know this is kinda off topic however
, I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa?
My site goes over a lot of the same subjects as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
I look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by the way!
Im thankful for the article post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
A round of applause for your blog. Awesome.
Say, you got a nice blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
I wanjt to encourage conttinue your reat work, have a nice holiday weekend!
Thanks for the blog post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any techniques to help stop content from being ripped off? I’d genuinely appreciate it.|
Fantastic post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
This web site is my inspiration , really great design and perfect written content.
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!|
Only a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding style.
This unique blog is obviously educating additionally informative. I have picked up a lot of handy advices out of this blog. I ad love to come back over and over again. Thanks!
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your
point. You obviously know what youre talking about,
why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos
to your site when you could be giving us something informative
to read?
This unique blog is without a doubt awesome and besides amusing. I have chosen helluva interesting tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back every once in a while. Thanks a bunch!
Thank you for your blog article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Thanks again for the blog post. Fantastic.
Utterly composed articles , thanks for entropy.
Right now it sounds like Expression Engine is the top blogging platform out there right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Your style is unique compared to other folks I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this page.
This is a topic which is near to my heart Best wishes! Where are your contact details though?
If some one desires expert view about running a blog then i propose him/her
to pay a visit this website, Keep up the nice job.
Hi there everybody, here every person is sharing these know-how, thus it’s fastidious to read this blog, and I used to go to see this web site all the time.|
wow, awesome blog post.Much thanks again. Great.
Major thankies for the blog post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Im grateful for the article.Really thank you!
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get
that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance.
I must say you have done a excellent job with this. Also, the
blog loads extremely quick for me on Internet explorer. Superb Blog!
I’m really inspired along with your writing abilities as smartly as with the structure on your
blog. Is that this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent high quality writing, it’s uncommon to see a nice weblog like this one today..
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back later. Many thanks|
Muchos Gracias for your blog. Awesome.
Very descriptive article, I enjoyed that a lot. Will there
be a part 2?
There is definately a lot to know about this topic. I like all of the points you made.
There is certainly a lot to learn about this subject. I love all of the points you have made.
very few web sites that take place to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Just to let you know your website looks a little bit different on Safari on my laptop with Linux.
Thanks for helping out, great information. аЂааЂ The four stages of man are infancy, childhood, adolescence, and obsolescence.аЂ аЂа by Bruce Barton.
Thank you for your article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
I think this is a real great blog. Cool.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Much thanks again. Will read on
My blog discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each
Wow, incredible weblog format! How long have you been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The full glance of your website is great, let alone the content!
I will immediately snatch your rss feed as I can’t find
your email subscription link or newsletter service.
Do you have any? Kindly permit me recognise so that I may just subscribe.
Thanks.
Muchos Gracias for your article post. Really Great.
Thanks so much for the blog post.Really thank you! Will read on
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or
advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read more things about it!
It as hard to find knowledgeable individuals inside this topic, however you be understood as guess what occurs you are discussing! Thanks
You have brought up a very superb points , appreciate it for the post.
Now I am going to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast
coming yet again to read other news.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you create this website yourself or did you
hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
thank you
Some really excellent information, Gladiolus I observed this.
Paragraph writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with afterward you
can write or else it is complicated to write.
Really enjoyed this blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Howdy terrific website! Does running a blog similar to this take a massive amount work?
I’ve very little understanding of programming but I was
hoping to start my own blog in the near future. Anyway,
if you have any ideas or tips for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off topic but I just had to ask.
Thanks!
I used to be able to find good info from your
blog articles.
I always spent my half an hour to read this web site’s articles or reviews every day along with a cup of coffee.
We are SEO providers based upon Islamabad, Pakistan offering from last 8
years out there caring much more then 1000 clients business with 100%
success tates.
It’s enormous that you are getting ideas from this paragraph as well as from our discussion made at this time.
Really informative blog article. Fantastic.
Ita??a?аАааАТаЂ s really a nice and useful piece of information. Ia??a?аАааАТаЂ m satisfied that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
When I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of
any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my
newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for
quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading
your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Would you be fascinated by exchanging hyperlinks?
The best solution is to know the secret of lustrous thick hair.
There as certainly a great deal to know about this issue. I like all of the points you have made.
Yeah bookmaking this wasn at a risky decision outstanding post!.
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.