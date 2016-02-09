وليد سليمان يؤازر لاعبى الأهلى فى القمة

أجرى وليد سليمان صانع ألعاب النادى الأهلى اتصالاً هاتفياً بسيد عبد الحفيظ مدير الكرة اكد على حضوره إلى الإسكندرية اليوم بعد التدريبات التأهيلية التى يجريها يوميا للانضمام لمعسكر الفريق ومؤازرة زملائه فى القمة.
ويغيب سليمان عن الأهلى خلال مباراة الزمالك المُقرر لها السابعة من مساء اليوم، الثلاثاء، ببرج العرب فى الجولة الـ17 للدورى للإصابة فى الكاحل.
