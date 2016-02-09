وليد سليمان يؤازر لاعبى الأهلى فى القمة

February 9, 2016

900x450_uploads,2016,02,09,94d557ab05
أجرى وليد سليمان صانع ألعاب النادى الأهلى اتصالاً هاتفياً بسيد عبد الحفيظ مدير الكرة اكد على حضوره إلى الإسكندرية اليوم بعد التدريبات التأهيلية التى يجريها يوميا للانضمام لمعسكر الفريق ومؤازرة زملائه فى القمة.

ويغيب سليمان عن الأهلى خلال مباراة الزمالك المُقرر لها السابعة من مساء اليوم، الثلاثاء، ببرج العرب فى الجولة الـ17 للدورى للإصابة فى الكاحل.

37 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 7:08 am

    Its such as you read my mind! You seem to understand so much approximately this,
    like you wrote the ebook in it or something. I think that you simply
    can do with a few % to force the message home a bit, however instead of that, that is magnificent blog.
    An excellent read. I will certainly be back.

    Reply
  2. hey
    December 3, 2016 at 9:22 pm

    Appreciate this post. Will try it out.|

    Reply
  3. http://ccwmap.com/User:OliviaWeiner5
    December 3, 2016 at 9:40 pm

    The point we try and focus on iis ensuring our patients feel
    like they havfe some control in the process while guaranteeing thee most is obtaind fdom the therapy.

    Reply
  4. criminal lawyers
    December 4, 2016 at 1:30 am

    I like what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever
    work and exposure! Keep up the great works guys I’ve included
    you guys to my own blogroll.

    Reply
  5. casey anthony and jodi arias
    December 4, 2016 at 1:12 pm

    I believe what you said was actually very logical. But, what about this?
    suppose you added a little content? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you
    how to run your blog, however what if you added a headline to maybe
    grab a person’s attention? I mean وليد سليمان يؤازر لاعبى الأهلى فى القمة | ONtv Official Website – الموقع الرسمي لقناة
    أون تي في is kinda vanilla. You should peek at Yahoo’s front
    page and note how they create post titles to grab people
    interested. You might add a related video or a pic or two
    to grab readers interested about everything’ve written. In my opinion, it could make
    your posts a little livelier.

    Reply
  6. attorney meet
    December 4, 2016 at 9:55 pm

    I believe everything wrote was very reasonable. However, think about this, what if you added a
    little content? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your website, however what if you added a title to maybe get a
    person’s attention? I mean وليد سليمان يؤازر لاعبى الأهلى فى القمة |
    ONtv Official Website – الموقع الرسمي لقناة أون تي في is a little boring.
    You might look at Yahoo’s front page and see how they write post titles
    to grab people interested. You might add a related video or
    a pic or two to grab people excited about everything’ve got to say.
    In my opinion, it would make your blog a little bit
    more interesting.

    Reply
  7. betterscooter.com
    December 5, 2016 at 2:18 pm

    Like betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/is-betterscooter.com-a-fake-site.html! Really require one additional try!

    Reply
  8. dr dov rand wayne nj
    December 5, 2016 at 7:30 pm

    You’re no longer getting optimum outcomes from dieting, and work ots
    that are disciplined.

    Reply
  9. Rates For Comics
    December 6, 2016 at 12:59 am

    My family members every time say that I am killing my time here at net, except
    I know I am getting experience daily by reading thes nice content.

    Reply
  10. party ebook
    December 6, 2016 at 2:01 am

    Wonderful website. A lot of helpful information here.
    I am sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious.
    And certainly, thank you on your sweat!

    Reply
  11. Brad
    December 6, 2016 at 2:57 am

    Second, it features a magnetic charger connection, as well as the smart modern technology in the vaporizer will instantly readjust the setups inning accordance with the type of cartridge
    you knock into it. What’s even more, it showcases the pass-through operation, which enables you to take pleasure
    in the vape even while the device is billing.

    Reply
  12. GoFund System Reviews
    December 6, 2016 at 3:35 am

    Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
    I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a difficult time
    choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most
    blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Sorry for getting off-topic
    but I had to ask!

    Reply
  13. stand up comedy lessons
    December 6, 2016 at 3:41 am

    I’m really loving the theme/design of your web site.
    Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems?
    A number of my blog audience have complained about my
    blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari.
    Do you have any advice to help fix this problem?

    Reply
  14. book a stand up comic
    December 6, 2016 at 4:09 am

    each time i used to read smaller content that as well clear their motive, and that is
    also happening with this piece of writing which I am reading now.

    Reply
  15. go fundsystem scam
    December 6, 2016 at 4:30 pm

    Fantastic blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?
    I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you advise starting with a free platform
    like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many
    options out there that I’m totally confused ..
    Any recommendations? Thank you!

    Reply
  16. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 7, 2016 at 4:44 pm

    Having read this I thought it was extremely enlightening. I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this information together. I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worthwhile!|

    Reply
  17. defense lawyers
    December 8, 2016 at 12:11 am

    Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Chrome.
    I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do
    with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
    The layout look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Kudos

    Reply
  18. criminal conviction charges
    December 8, 2016 at 1:24 pm

    Peculiar article, just what I was looking for.

    Reply
  19. What is a Bank Levy?
    December 9, 2016 at 9:35 am

    Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up fast!

    What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
    I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol

    Reply
  20. taking care of elderly
    December 12, 2016 at 4:40 pm

    You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be
    actually something which I think I would never understand.
    It seems too complex and extremely broad for me.

    I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!

    Reply
  21. suitable financial
    December 12, 2016 at 8:55 pm

    Hello, for all time i used to check blog posts
    here in the early hours in the dawn, as i like to gain knowledge of more and
    more.

    Reply
  22. financial failure
    December 14, 2016 at 1:32 am

    Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this
    board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much.

    I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.

    Reply
  23. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 16, 2016 at 2:44 pm

    I am curious to find out what blog platform you’re working with?
    I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest website and I would like
    to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any
    recommendations?

    Reply
  24. 2013 dodge ram computer update
    December 20, 2016 at 2:58 am

    If you wish for to get a great deal from this
    piece of writing then you have to apply such strategies to your won weblog.

    Reply
  25. dodge cummins ecm reset
    December 21, 2016 at 7:32 am

    Hi there friends, its enormous paragraph regarding teachingand fully explained, keep it up all the time.

    Reply
  26. Jacquie
    December 21, 2016 at 11:53 am

    Somebody necessarily lend a hand to make critically articles I might state.
    This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus
    far? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this particular put up incredible.
    Great activity!

    Reply
  27. dodge neon bad computer
    December 21, 2016 at 12:20 pm

    I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the layout of
    your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.

    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or
    two images. Maybe you could space it out better?

    Reply
  28. dodge city ks computer repair
    December 22, 2016 at 1:52 am

    Hello! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.

    I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.

    Reply
  29. Elise
    December 22, 2016 at 10:57 am

    I love what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work
    and exposure! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve included
    you guys to my own blogroll.

    Reply
  30. Georgiana
    December 23, 2016 at 1:16 am

    This paragraph will assist the internet people for creating
    new web site or even a weblog from start to end.

    Reply
  31. Verena
    December 24, 2016 at 1:40 pm

    Hi friends, fastidious piece of writing and pleasant arguments commented at this place, I am
    actually enjoying by these.

    Reply
  32. Sommer
    December 24, 2016 at 2:57 pm

    Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.
    I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more
    of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will
    definitely return.

    Reply
  33. Vicky
    December 25, 2016 at 3:19 am

    Keep on writing, great job!

    Reply
  34. Juan
    December 26, 2016 at 4:48 pm

    Hi there, yeah this post is truly fastidious and I have
    learned lot of things from it on the topic of blogging.
    thanks.

    Reply
  35. Dillon
    December 26, 2016 at 8:30 pm

    I am really enjoying the theme/design of your weblog.

    Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
    A handful of my blog readers have complained about my site not working correctly in Explorer but looks
    great in Firefox. Do you have any recommendations to help fix this issue?

    Reply
  36. professional sales
    December 26, 2016 at 11:46 pm

    Thanks for sharing such a good thinking, article is
    good, thats why i have read it completely

    Reply
  37. Hazel
    December 28, 2016 at 6:38 am

    I always spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s articles or reviews
    every day along with a cup of coffee.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV