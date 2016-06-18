يوسف الشريف يُصاب بجرح قطعي أثناء تصوير “القيصر” في إسبانيا

June 18, 2016

تعرض الفنان يوسف الشريف لحادث أثناء تصويره مشهد مطاردة في الغابات بإسبانيا مما أدي الي تورم شديد في الوجه وإصابته بجرح قطعي بجانب العين.

وعلم “دوت مصر” من أحد المشاركين بالعمل أنه تم نقله لمستشفي بإسبانيا بمصاحبة زوجته إنجي علاء لاتخاذ اجراءات العلاج اللازمة وتم شفائه تماما.

يُذكر أنه تم تصوير إحدي عشر يومًا من مسلسل القيصر في إسبانيا حتى الآن، وعرض اثنا عشر حلقة من العمل حصريًا على قناة “ONTV”.

المسلسل من إخراج أحمد جلال ومديرالتصوير هيثم حسني والارت دايركتور باسل حسام ومصممة الأزياء انجي علاء، وإنتاج سينرجي للمنتج تامر مرسي، سيناريو وحوار محمد ناير ويشارك يوسف البطولة خالد زكي وريهام عبد الغفور وأشرف زكي وأحمد سعيد عبد الغني وغيرهم من الفنانين.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV