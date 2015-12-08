مؤسسة الفكر العربي تكرم أهل العطاء والإبداع

القاهرة: هاني زايد
كرم رئيس مؤسسة الفكر العربي الأمير خالد الفيصل، الرئيس المصري السابق ورئيس المحكمة الدستورية العليا في مصر المستشار عدلي منصور، ونائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الداخلية بدولة الإمارات، الفريق الشيخ سيف بن زايد آل نهيان تقديرا لجهوده في مجال الأمن، بمنحهما جائزة “مسيرة عطاء”، في إطار الحفل التكريمي الذي أقامته المؤسسة مساء أمس على هامش مؤتمر “فكر 14”.
كما كرمت المؤسسة الأمينين العامين السابقين لجامعة الدول العربية الشاذلي القليبي وعمرو موسي، فضلا عن تكريم الدكتور نبيل العربي الأمين الحالي للجامعة.
ومنحت المؤسسة جائزة أهم كتاب عربي للدكتور محمد نور الدين أفاية عن كتابه “في النقد الفلسفي المعاصر: مصادره الغربية وتجلياته العربية”، وهي الجائزة التي رأى أفاية أنها “تحفز على الاستمرار في البحث والإنتاج والإصرار على اعتبار الفكر النقدي مطلوبا اليوم أكثر من أي وقت مضى بسبب تنامي الدعوات التكفيرية”.
كذلك تم تكريم عميد البحث العلمي في جامعة الملك فهد للبترول والمعادن الدكتور ناصر العقيلي، لحصوله على جائزة الإبداع العربي في مجال الإبداع التقني، ويعد العقيلي أول أكاديمي سعودي وخليجي يحصل على جائزة الإبداع العربي، ومنح الجائزة تقديرا لمسيرته العلمية وإنتاجه البحثي، وتتمحور أبحاث العقيلي وإسهاماته حول تصنيع مواد جديدة نانوية ذات تطبيقات صناعية، وإيجاد بدائل منافسة للمواد المستخدمة في الصناعة، وابتكار طلاءات جديدة وتدوير النفايات الصناعية وتحويلها إلى مواد مفيدة ذات قيمة حقيقية، حيث بدأ تحويل بعض براءات الاختراع لديه إلى شركات قائمة، ومنها إعادة تدوير إطارات السيارات وتحويلها من مواد ضارة للبيئة إلى طلاءات ذات خصائص وقيمة عالية، وهذا يسهم في إيجاد فرص واعدة لبناء اقتصاد مبني على المعرفة.
وفي مجال الإبداع الاقتصادي، منحت المؤسسة الجائزة لـ”اتحاد لجان العمل الزراعي” عن برنامج تطوير واستصلاح الأراضي الفلسطينية، على اعتبار أن مبادرة الاتحاد التي امتدت لـ30 عاما أسهمت في زيادة مساحات الأراضي القابلة للزراعة وحمايتها من أطماع الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، كما نجحت في تثبيت المواطنين من خلال استصلاح وتأهيل الأراضي وإنشاء 20 محمية رعوية”.
ومنحت المؤسسة جائزة الإبداع الإعلامي لموقع “ريمكس فلسطيني التفاعلي”، من خلال تكريم روان جمال الضامن، حيث وضع الموقع تطور التكنولوجيا في خدمة القضية الفلسطينية، واستحق الجائزة على الرغم من أنه حديث العهد، إذ تأسس منذ عام في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية في ذكرى تقسيم فلسطين، ويعتبر الموقع الأول عربيا وعالميا في تقديم القضية الفلسطينية”.
ومنحت المؤسسة جائزة الإبداع الأدبي للرسامة الاحترافية التونسية الناشئة رؤى الصغير عن تجربتها الروائية الأولى “ذاكرة الرصيف” إيمانا وثقة بقدرات الجيل الجديد، حيث تنقل التجربة واقع فئات مغيبة في المجتمع التونسي، وتعتبر الصغير أن “الكتابة هي وسيلة من وسائل المقاومة ومحاولة لبناء مستقبل عربي أفضل”.
أما جائزة الإبداع الفني فكانت من نصيب جمعية “عرب للموسيقى” عن كتاب “اللحن الثائر- سيرة الأخوين فليفل”، والذي سعت الجمعية من خلاله إلى إعادة إحياء الإرث الفني والثقافي القائم على التغني بحب الوطن والشعور القومي والوحدة العربية”.
وذهبت جائزة الإبداع المجتمعي إلى جمعية فريق صدى الشباب عن حملتها التوعوية “ما صحيح” التي أطلقتها الجمعية للحد من الإشاعات التي تفشت في سلطنة عمان، وتمكنت الجمعية بفضل جهودها من تحقيق تقدم ملموس بين أفراد المجتمع ومن تخفيف القلق والهلع بينهم جراء تفشي ظاهرة الإشاعات، وتسلم الجائزة قيس بن سالم بن محمد المقرشي.
أما جائزة الإبداع العلمي فكانت من نصيب الدكتور المصري صلاح صبري عبية عن “تكنولوجيات نانوفوتونية مبتكرة ذات تطبيقات صديقة للبيئة”.
ويذكر أن مركز الفوتونيات والمواد الذكية الذي أسسه “عبية” بمدينة زويل للعلوم والتكنولوجيا أسهم في إنتاج بحوث عالية المستوى وإعداد كوادر في مجال الفوتونيات الصديقة للبيئة.
بندر بن خالد: الشفافية شعار جائزة المؤسسة
يسعدني أن أرحب بجمعكم الكريم، ومقدرا مشاركتكم في تكريم نخبة من فرسان الإبداع لقاء ما بذلوه من جهود مخلصة وإبداعات مميزة في خدمة الوطن ورقي الأمة.
انطقت جائزة مؤسسة الفكر العربي للإبداع من المؤتمر السنوي الأول لهذه المؤسسة في القاهرة عام 2002، لتحقيق هدفين متلازمين: تكريم المبدعين، وتحفيز الموهوبين.
وبذلك أوجدت للشباب العربي مساحة واسعة على خارطة التميز والعطاء والفوز بالجوائز، تقديرا لدورهم الحاضر وتدعيما وتشجيعا لأدوارهم المنشودة في المستقبل. كما حرصت الجائزة على التزام الشفافية المطلقة في اختياراتها عبر لجان تحكيم حيادية متخصصة تنشد الإبداع الحقيقي حيثما كان طبقا للمعايير المنهجية المعتبرة التي لا تخضع لأي تأثيرات على مصداقية قراراتها، وكان من الطبيعي أن تواصل الجائزة مسيرتها على نهج سياسة المؤسسة ومؤتمراتها التي تقوم على تحديث فعالياتها وتطويرها وتوسيع دائرتها، حيث بدأت برصد الجوائز للإبداع بصوره المتعددة.
ثم أضافت إلى ذلك جائزة لأهم كتاب عربي صادر في عام المسابقة، واستحدثت جائزة مسيرة عطاء للشخصيات العربية التي قدمت إنجازات مشهورة ومميزة في أوطانها أو على نطاق الوطن العربي، وها هي اليوم تبادر بتكريم رواد العمل العربي المشترك في الذكرى السبعين لقيام جامعة الدول العربية، ولا تزال الجائزة تطمح إلى مزيد من تفعيل أهدافها لخدمة الأمة العربية لتستعيد دورها التاريخي في ركب الحضارة الإنسانية.
صدى الاحتفاء
الوطن العربي يحتاج إلى ربيع آخر.. ربيع الحضارة.. يحتاج إلى ثورة حضارية يأخذنا فيهأ العقل إلى الموقع اللائق بنا بين الأمم.
نحتاج إلى مشروع حضاري يستقيم بالعقل والروح.
محاوﻻت التقسيم، ملايين النازحين واللاجئين، وقوى الشر التي تعمل ضد الدين والدنيا، لا يجب أن تثنينا عن صناعة الأمل.
انكسار اللحظة ليس آخر الطريق.
عدلي منصور
آباؤنا المؤسسون تغلبوا على التحديات.. ليس بالمال والحديد، بل بالفكر الرشيد. أهدي الجائزة التي حصلت عليها من مؤسسة الفكر العربي إلى الشيخ زايد الخير.
سيف بن زايد آل نهيان
نحن وطن في خطر.. وأمة في أزمة.. ومنطقة تتعرض للتمزق والتقسيم.
الأمل يراودنا في عبور الأزمة وهزيمة التحدي.. والبداية تبدأ من الفكر السليم.
الأمير بندر بادر بالقول في كلمته بأن هدفنا رقي الأمة.. هذا هدفنا.. ونحن لن نتحمل أن نكون الأمة الوحيدة التي تعيش خارج القرن الحادي والعشرين.
نحتاج إلى تشجيع الإبداع وتشجيع شبابنا على التفكير.
عمرو موسى
أحيي جهود مؤسسة الفكر العربي. أثمن مبادرة الأمير خالد الفيصل لجمع ثلة من المفكرين بقصد التباحث في التحديات التي نواجهها.
الشاذلي القليبي
توليت منصبي كأمين عام سابع للجامعة العربية في توقيت بالغ الحساسية.
علينا النظر إلى الأمام.. ومنها تأتي أهمية مؤسسة الفكر العربي.. والتي أطلقها الأمير خالد الفيصل ليطلق معها مقولة “علينا أن نفكر”.
نعمل في جامعة العربية بجد.. ونرجو أن تتحقق أهدافنا في القريب.
بالنيابة عن جامعة الدول العربية نهدي الأمير خالد درع الجامعة.
نبيل العربي
تكريم الشركاء الإعلاميين
القاهرة: جهاد عبدالمنعم
كرّمت مؤسسة الفكر العربي أمس الشركاء الإعلاميين والرعاة الماليين لمؤتمر “فكر 14″، الذي يقام بالشراكة مع جامعة الدول العربية، وذلك في فندق الريتز كارلتون في القاهرة، بحضور الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية السابق عمرو موسى، ورئيس مجلس الوزراء اللبناني الأسبق فؤاد السنيورة، والسفير السعودي في القاهرة أحمد قطان، ورئيس مجلس الأعيان الأردني السابق طاهر المصري، أعضاء مجلس أمناء المؤسسة، ورؤساء تحرير الصحف العربية، ومديري القنوات الفضائية وكبار الإعلاميين.
استهل الحفل المدير العام لمؤسسة الفكر العربي الدكتور هنري العويط بكلمة ترحيبية، أكد فيها باسم رئيس المؤسسة، ومجلس أمنائها وإدارتها، وأسرة العاملين فيها، عن بالغ التقدير وصادق الشكر، لرعاية الإعلام لمشروعات المؤسسة ومؤتمراتها السنوية وأنشطتها.
بعدها سلّم الأمير خالد الفيصل الدروع التقديرية باسم مؤسسة الفكر العربي للمكرمين، الذين يمثلون المؤسسات التالية: شركة أرامكو السعودية، مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الثقافي العالمي، شركة نسما، ومجموعة المرجان.
أما الشركاء الإعلاميون فهم: صحيفة الحياة، صحيفة السفير اللبنانية، صحيفة عُمان العُمانية، صحيفة الوطن السعودية، صحيفة الخبر الجزائرية، صحيفة البيان الإماراتية، صحيفة الرياض السعودية، صحيفة الرأي الأردنية، صحيفة الأيام البحرينية، صحيفة الصباح المغربية، صحيفة الجريدة الكويتية، صحيفة النهار الكويتية، صحيفة الشرق السعودية، صحيفة المستقبل اللبنانية، مجلة الاقتصاد والأعمال، وصحيفة اللواء اللبنانية.
أما القنوات الفضائية فهي: قناة العربية، محطة سكاي نيوز، محطة LBC، القناة الثقافية السعودية، قناة صدى البلد، وقناة ONTV وقناة النيل الثقافية.
