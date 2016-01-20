«الرياضة» تطرح استمارة رفع احتياجات الشباب

January 20, 2016

mqdefault

 

 

تعلن الإدارة المركزية للبرلمان والتعليم المدني بوزارة الشباب والرياضة، عن طرح استمارة رفع احتياجات الشباب، وتدعو الشباب بمختلف الانتماءات والاتجاهات السياسية والفكرية، بالتعبير عن احتياجاتهم، وتحديد أولويات القضايا والمشكلات لتكون محور اهتمام الوزارة للتبني مقترحاتهم من خلال البرامج والأنشطة التي تنفذها للشباب في المرحلة المقبلة .

224 comments

  1. hey
    December 3, 2016 at 5:59 pm

    It’s remarkable to visit this website and reading the views of all friends concerning this article, while I am also eager of getting knowledge.|

    Reply
  2. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 7, 2016 at 3:14 pm

    Hi there, I want to subscribe for this web site to take latest updates, thus where can i do it please help.|

    Reply
  3. Nike Air Jordan 28 Rabatt Norge
    December 16, 2016 at 8:32 pm

    Nike Jordan Aero Mania Black Friday Norway
    Nike Air Jordan 28 Rabatt Norge http://galaxybusinessspaces.in/gifs/?g=nike-air-jordan-28-rabatt-norge-1n

    Reply
    • Bryant
      December 19, 2016 at 8:07 am

      Some off thee guys I Have seen that have been on android steroids do appear a
      bit like the incredible hulk.

      Reply
    • Bebe
      December 20, 2016 at 3:11 am

      Additionally, because other procedures in the body cease to
      work as ann effect of you manipulating your testosterone levels through
      testosterone injections, the treatment benefits bgin to decline, and
      all the feel good” scenarios you were experiencing come tto a dead
      stop.

      Reply
  4. Nike Air Jordan 9 Scarpe Saldi
    December 16, 2016 at 8:33 pm

    Nike Air Jordan 9 Italia Online
    Nike Air Jordan 9 Scarpe Saldi http://www.solitairian.in/js/?italia=nike-air-jordan-9-scarpe-saldi-4d

    Reply
  5. Nike Air Jordan Future Low Donna Scarpe
    December 16, 2016 at 8:35 pm

    Nike Air Max 95 360 IT Store
    Nike Air Jordan Future Low Donna Scarpe http://businessplanningmadeeasy.com/?italy=nike-air-jordan-future-low-donna-scarpe-4u

    Reply
  6. Nike Air Jordan Chris Paul CP Outlet Online
    December 17, 2016 at 2:50 am

    Nike Air Jordan 29 Italia Online
    Nike Air Jordan Chris Paul CP Outlet Online http://ozoneclassik.org.in/css/?t=nike-air-jordan-chris-paul-cp-outlet-online-1t

    Reply
  7. Nike Free 5.0 V5 Rabatt Norge
    December 17, 2016 at 2:51 am

    Nike Air Jordan 3.5 Rabatt Norge
    Nike Free 5.0 V5 Rabatt Norge http://galaxybusinessspaces.in/gifs/?g=nike-free-5-0-v5-rabatt-norge-3l

    Reply
  8. 24 Kilates X Saucony Shadow Original Mar Y Montana Uomo Scarpe
    December 17, 2016 at 2:51 am

    Nike Kobe 10 High Uomo Scarpe
    24 Kilates X Saucony Shadow Original Mar Y Montana Uomo Scarpe http://gadzama.com/?italy=24-kilates-x-saucony-shadow-original-mar-y-montana-uomo-scarpe-8i

    Reply
  9. Nike Air Presto 5.0 Herresko Online
    December 17, 2016 at 2:53 am

    Nike Air Jordan 8 Uomo Scarpe
    Nike Air Presto 5.0 Herresko Online http://delkashindia.com/images/?u=nike-air-presto-5-0-herresko-online-4m

    Reply
  10. mont blanc pens sale
    December 17, 2016 at 11:56 am

    Wow Im frustrated. Im not calling you out though, really I think its everyone else that is responsible.
    mont blanc pens sale http://www.montblancoutlet.online

    Reply
  11. chanel outlet
    December 17, 2016 at 12:32 pm

    Hello, I just desired to take the time to make a comment and say Ive really enjoyed reading your site. That was a really great article Please keep writing because I love your style a lot.
    chanel outlet http://www.unilorites.com/chanel/

    Reply
  12. herve leger gown sale
    December 17, 2016 at 1:03 pm

    Incredible information provided, thank you!
    herve leger gown sale http://www.blackfridaysale.store

    Reply
  13. adidas golf shoes on sale
    December 17, 2016 at 1:43 pm

    continue with the the nice work on the blog. I kinda like it! Could use some more frequent updates, but im quite sure you got other things things to do like we all do.
    adidas golf shoes on sale http://adidas.tmearegion26.com

    Reply
  14. barbour motorcycle jackets
    December 17, 2016 at 2:09 pm

    How is it that just anyone can write a weblog and get as popular as this? Its not like youve said anything incredibly impressive more like youve painted a pretty picture more than an issue that you know nothing about! I dont want to sound mean, here. But do you seriously think that you can get away with adding some quite pictures and not genuinely say anything?
    barbour motorcycle jackets http://www.znaturaloriginal.com/barbour/

    Reply
  15. ugg sale
    December 17, 2016 at 2:56 pm

    Ive been meaning to read this and just never got a chance. Its an issue that Im very interested in, I just started reading and Im glad I did. Youre a excellent blogger, 1 of the very best that Ive seen. This weblog unquestionably has some facts on topic that I just wasnt aware of. Thanks for bringing this things to light.
    ugg sale http://www.long-beach-air-conditioning.com/ugg/

    Reply
  16. rebecca minkoff sample sale nyc
    December 17, 2016 at 3:29 pm

    some really interesting points you have written.
    rebecca minkoff sample sale nyc http://www.rebeccaminkoff.store

    Reply
  17. http://www.braintuitions.com/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/506385
    December 17, 2016 at 4:39 pm

    These guys are interested inn therapy but not alert to the ominous facts encompassing being uneducated about tthe
    development of these medications.

    Reply
  18. michael kors handbags outlet
    December 17, 2016 at 6:01 pm

    Do you by any chance have a top posters page to honour your best blog commenters?
    michael kors handbags outlet http://www.michaelkorsoutlet.store

    Reply
  19. patagonia outlet maine
    December 17, 2016 at 6:53 pm

    Do you guys have a facebook fan webpage? I searched for one on facebook or myspace but couldnt find one, Id love to become a fan!
    patagonia outlet maine http://www.patagoniaoutlet.us

    Reply
  20. longchamp outlet virginia
    December 17, 2016 at 7:30 pm

    Interesting article, thank you. Could you tell me about the second paragraph in more detail?
    longchamp outlet virginia http://www.longchampoutlet.store

    Reply
  21. http://www.la.fnst.org/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=2362671
    December 17, 2016 at 7:48 pm

    Guys who are 80 years old have testosterone values that are
    one-half too one third of those in men who are 20 years old It’s now controversial in mdical guidelines as to whether
    testosterone loss because oof aging alone should be treated , however, most clinical
    pros agree: low is low, and men who meet
    symjptom and proper laboratory criteria for testosterone eficiency deserve
    treatment at any age.

    Reply
  22. patagonia outlet sale
    December 17, 2016 at 8:45 pm

    If you really want you can look the other way and not talk about it. The real truth comes with being honest with yourself and your goals. This will lead to a sad and unfulfilling life.
    patagonia outlet sale http://www.lticonstruction.com/patagonia/

    Reply
  23. ugg boots sale womens
    December 17, 2016 at 9:03 pm

    Keep functioning ,remarkable job!
    ugg boots sale womens http://www.angigreene.com/ugg/

    Reply
  24. mulberry outlet usa
    December 17, 2016 at 10:18 pm

    The Zune concentrates on being a Portable Media Player. Not a web browser. Not a game machine. Maybe in the future itll do even better in those areas, but for now its a fantastic way to organize and listen to your music and videos, and is without peer in that regard. The iPods strengths are its web browsing and apps. If those sound more compelling, perhaps it is your best choice.
    mulberry outlet usa http://www.mulberryoutletonlineu.co.uk

    Reply
  25. barbour outlet south shields
    December 17, 2016 at 11:21 pm

    I believed it was heading to be some dull aged publish, but it genuinely compensated for my time. Ill publish a hyperlink to this web page on my blog. I am sure my site visitors will find that extremely useful.
    barbour outlet south shields http://www.barbourinternationaljackets.store

    Reply
  26. cheap barbour jackets
    December 17, 2016 at 11:49 pm

    I sincerely took delight in reading your web site, you explained some excellent points. I want to bookmark your post. I saved you to delicious and yahoo bookmarks. I will attempt to revisit to your webpage and examine more posts.
    cheap barbour jackets http://www.tmearegion26.com/barbour/

    Reply
  27. mens ugg slippers clearance
    December 18, 2016 at 12:06 am

    Point received and well taken, when I disagree its not a reason to argue. No problem at all.
    mens ugg slippers clearance http://www.easyinboxmailer.com/boots-sale/

    Reply
  28. http://lovemekiss.com/index.php?do=/profile-98/info/
    December 18, 2016 at 12:17 am

    They dissolve slowly ovsr three too four months, releasing small amounts of testosterone into tthe blood stream, but speeding up when needed by thee body –
    during strenuous activities, for example – and
    slowing down during quiet times, a feature no other type of hormone therapy can offer.

    Reply
    • Ross
      December 20, 2016 at 5:45 pm

      Whether or not you dcided that testosterone treatment is forr you, you can still take charge
      of your prostate and sexual health with natural Nutritional supplements,
      particularly when you’re concerned about enlarged prostate, prostate cancer, and hormones.

      Reply
  29. barbour waxed jackets
    December 18, 2016 at 12:54 am

    Hello There. I found your weblog using msn. That is a very well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your helpful info. Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely return.
    barbour waxed jackets http://www.appanageinvestments.com/barbour/

    Reply
  30. tchonglife.fr
    December 18, 2016 at 1:11 am

    When you’re acquiring a high-end pc gaming desktop
    you need to wagch for more than simply raw efficiency.

    Reply
  31. karen millen outlet ebay
    December 18, 2016 at 1:44 am

    I would like to voice my gratitude for your kindness in support of people that should have assistance with this important area. Your personal dedication to getting the solution along became exceedingly productive and have truly empowered women like me to get to their pursuits. Your important useful information indicates this much a person like me and far more to my office colleagues. Regards; from everyone of us.
    karen millen outlet ebay http://www.ebayoutlet.online

    Reply
  32. herve leger shoes
    December 18, 2016 at 2:56 am

    Thanks for writing this, it was quite helpful and told a lot
    herve leger shoes http://www.hervelegeroutletonlineu.co.uk

    Reply
  33. michael kors bags sale online
    December 18, 2016 at 3:29 am

    Hi, I just check out texts on your site and I became interested in the topic. I like your content and I am thinking whether I could use your words in my work? Would it be probable? If yes, please contact with me. Thanks.
    michael kors bags sale online http://www.bedcapdealers.com/michael-kors/

    Reply
  34. winter toms outlet
    December 18, 2016 at 4:02 am

    Just wanted to say your blog is kinda awesome. I always like to hear something new about this because I have the similar blog in my Country on this subject so this help´s me a lot. I did a search on the matter and found a good number of blogs but nothing like this.Thanks for writing so much in your blog.. Greets, Fran
    winter toms outlet http://www.tomsoutlet.online

    Reply
  35. Elisabeth
    December 18, 2016 at 7:05 am

    Losing the extra weight can help you to get your testosterone
    level back into normal ranges.

    Reply
  36. mcm bag cheap
    December 18, 2016 at 7:38 am

    Carson amchy kussin hartmann repeated galdi Rebecka charger drazen
    mcm bag cheap http://www.mcmsale.store

    Reply
  37. borse louis vuitton outlet
    December 18, 2016 at 8:45 am

    Then again, slap the cat and spit on the fire! It is not difficult fellows and is right in front of you.
    borse louis vuitton outlet http://www.brandoutlet.store

    Reply
  38. Nike X Liberty Merlin Scarpe Saldi
    December 18, 2016 at 8:50 am

    Nike Football Sko Norway
    Nike X Liberty Merlin Scarpe Saldi http://www.solitairian.in/js/?italia=nike-x-liberty-merlin-scarpe-saldi-11

    Reply
  39. gucci outlet sales online
    December 18, 2016 at 9:12 am

    Eleonora nadena liar pervus seagirt wink decolletage masterson toolbox
    gucci outlet sales online http://www.guccioutlet.online

    Reply
  40. Nike Kyrie 2 Sko Norway
    December 19, 2016 at 3:02 am

    Nike Zvezdochka Italia Online
    Nike Kyrie 2 Sko Norway http://infiniadvertising.com/?h=nike-kyrie-2-sko-norway-4s

    Reply
    • Kimberly
      December 20, 2016 at 5:18 pm

      However,clinical studies show that testosterone not only
      ddoes not raise a woman’s risk of breast cancer , it may play a keey role
      iin warding off the disease.

      Reply
      • Lane
        December 28, 2016 at 12:41 pm

        Now reply ongoing questions abou its safety and effectiveness and more research
        is needed to reexamine present theories ablut the roe of testosterone in women, Wierman said.

        Reply
  41. Nike Air Max TN Italia 2016
    December 19, 2016 at 3:02 am

    Nike Air Max Shake Evolve Herresko Online
    Nike Air Max TN Italia 2016 http://www.ufairia.co.in/blog/?saldi=nike-air-max-tn-italia-2016-2g

    Reply
  42. Nike Lunar 5.0 Billig Norway
    December 19, 2016 at 3:03 am

    Nike Air Shox Billig Norway
    Nike Lunar 5.0 Billig Norway http://vvipnest.in/fancybox/?n=nike-lunar-5-0-billig-norway-4w

    Reply
  43. dr dov rand west orange
    December 19, 2016 at 3:14 am

    In fact, the greatest Testoterone Thwrapy Miami
    on the marketplace can safely enhance an user’s physical
    health, along with their state off mind.

    Reply
  44. Margie
    December 19, 2016 at 8:13 am

    Becauuse treatments for boith illnesses include androgen suppression, the possibility of increased risk of these ailment with
    testosterone supplementation is of grwat anxiety.

    Reply
  45. Golden Goose Sneakers Italia 2016
    December 19, 2016 at 9:50 pm

    Nike Blazer High Damesko Online
    Golden Goose Sneakers Italia 2016 http://www.ufairia.co.in/blog/?saldi=golden-goose-sneakers-italia-2016-6v

    Reply
  46. Nike Free Dynamo Scarpe Saldi
    December 19, 2016 at 9:51 pm

    Nike KD IT Store
    Nike Free Dynamo Scarpe Saldi http://www.solitairian.in/js/?italia=nike-free-dynamo-scarpe-saldi-1o

    Reply
  47. Hogan Olympia Uomo Scarpe
    December 20, 2016 at 4:16 am

    Nike Air Max 90 Huarache Black Friday 2016
    Hogan Olympia Uomo Scarpe http://www.zeldalovers.com/?scarpe=hogan-olympia-uomo-scarpe-7w

    Reply
  48. Nike Kyrie Sko Norway
    December 20, 2016 at 4:16 am

    Nike Air Max 95 IT Store
    Nike Kyrie Sko Norway http://infiniadvertising.com/?h=nike-kyrie-sko-norway-u

    Reply
  49. http://gazteh62.ru/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=169366
    December 20, 2016 at 5:01 am

    A small number of studdies 33, 41 hsve demonstrated that recolleection and emotional symptoms are
    improved with the inclusion of testosterone to estrogen.

    Reply
  50. Sharron
    December 20, 2016 at 5:13 am

    Simply put bees are under pressure from all sides so it
    readies to hear thhe news that in some areas raises in bee activity has actually been seen.

    Reply
  51. Www.piratetrump.com
    December 20, 2016 at 9:29 am

    . This brand-new and 3D desktop computer has 3 walls, which can be zoomed in ass wel as out, just with your
    mouse scroll button.

    Reply
  52. Nike Air Max Flag Uomo Scarpe
    December 20, 2016 at 10:14 am

    Nike Air Max 2020 Italia Scarpe
    Nike Air Max Flag Uomo Scarpe http://www.zeldalovers.com/?scarpe=nike-air-max-flag-uomo-scarpe-2i

    Reply
  53. Nike Kobe 10 Black Friday 2016
    December 20, 2016 at 10:14 am

    Nike Air Jordan 3.5 Damesko Online
    Nike Kobe 10 Black Friday 2016 http://gauryamunacity.org.in/images/?norge=nike-kobe-10-black-friday-2016-55

    Reply
  54. Nike Free Run + 3 Herresko Online
    December 20, 2016 at 10:16 am

    Nike Air Jordan 1.5 Herresko Online
    Nike Free Run + 3 Herresko Online http://delkashindia.com/images/?u=nike-free-run-3-herresko-online-3y

    Reply
  55. http://www.mskiphone.ru/component/k2/itemlist/user/121378.html
    December 20, 2016 at 10:21 am

    Based on the FDA, the utilization of testosterone therapy has increased considerably, from 1.3 million patients in 2009 to 2.3 million patients who had a prescription for testosterone products in 2013.

    Reply
  56. Cristine
    December 20, 2016 at 12:15 pm

    The Feldrake is a level 20 install that changes rate to your personality’s highest possible rding
    ability.

    Reply
  57. Marlys
    December 20, 2016 at 1:37 pm

    For $49, the Rainfall Design mStand is situated as one
    oof one of the most pricey itejs iin its classification.

    Reply
  58. Vanita
    December 20, 2016 at 1:40 pm

    The 4 ultra-quiet 140mm fans with blue LEDs offer an optimum
    air flow of 75 CFM as well as could get to speeds of as much ass 1200 +/- 120RPM.

    Reply
  59. houstonkcafe.com
    December 20, 2016 at 2:34 pm

    The recent Bee Tree bow cutting really showcased bottled Asheville water at lunch– but don’t look for it inn shops right
    now.

    Reply
  60. betterscooter.com
    December 20, 2016 at 3:28 pm

    Excellent betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/check-website/betterscooter.com,,I enjoy in which

    Reply
  61. dr dov rand nj
    December 20, 2016 at 3:38 pm

    The researchers noted they could not confirm whether thee men in the study had
    been prescribed testosterokne according to physicians’ guidelines, which reauire doctolrs
    to draw blood in the morning on two diffverent day and look for medical problems that could be related to testosterone deficiency.

    Reply
  62. Nike Air Max 2014 Damesko Online
    December 20, 2016 at 4:10 pm

    Saucony Shadow Scarpe Saldi
    Nike Air Max 2014 Damesko Online http://fortuneresidency.in/contacts/?v=nike-air-max-2014-damesko-online-2h

    Reply
  63. Nike Air Max 90 Current Moire Scarpe Saldi
    December 20, 2016 at 4:10 pm

    Nike Air Max Humara Uomo Scarpe
    Nike Air Max 90 Current Moire Scarpe Saldi http://www.solitairian.in/js/?italia=nike-air-max-90-current-moire-scarpe-saldi-2n

    Reply
  64. Nike Free Viritous Outlet Online
    December 20, 2016 at 4:11 pm

    Saucony Shadow Originals Italia 2016
    Nike Free Viritous Outlet Online http://ozoneclassik.org.in/css/?t=nike-free-viritous-outlet-online-44

    Reply
  65. http://bourdin.ru/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=563739
    December 20, 2016 at 4:16 pm

    Long terrm studies of the effects of testosterone on breast cancer, prostate cancer, and heart disease haven’t been completed.

    Reply
  66. Daniel
    December 20, 2016 at 5:12 pm

    A fall-blooming Seven Sons Treee will likewise attract , has attractive peeling bark, as
    well as the red flower stems continue ffor weeks after growing, making thee plant look
    as if it remains in flower up until frost.

    Reply
  67. dr dov rand wayne nj
    December 20, 2016 at 5:30 pm

    Review of the usee of DHEA therapy demonstrated no siignificant benefit when given to
    normal girfls oor those with adreal insufficiency.

    Reply
  68. Myschoolappharyana.Com
    December 20, 2016 at 5:41 pm

    Well, the video games weren’t crreated to improve the skills needed
    to succeed on an IQ examination.

    Reply
  69. itpremium.cf
    December 20, 2016 at 5:50 pm

    First is thhe summation for laptop models Acer Aspire
    4740G Core I5 430 meters along with discrete graphics
    NVIDIA GeForce G310M.

    Reply
  70. Http://175.204.227.125
    December 20, 2016 at 6:29 pm

    A pre-installed program on some newly purchased Dell laptop computers
    that could just bee removed manually by customers makes them vulnerable to cyber invasions
    that could enable hackers to read encrypted messages and also redirect browser website traffic to satires of genuine internet
    sites such aas Google or those coming from a bank, to name a few
    attacks.

    Reply
  71. http://gappaymaro.com
    December 20, 2016 at 8:04 pm

    According to Crucial, 4 in 10 individuals the business surveyed
    tossed out a computer due to the fact that they desired
    one that was quicker.

    Reply
  72. www.diasc.cf
    December 20, 2016 at 8:11 pm

    As portable computer sysgems lessened, lighter, less expensive, mujch more powerful and also as screens
    came to bee bigger annd of better high quality, laptop computers became veery extensively userd
    for all type of purposes.

    Reply
  73. http://wiki.Informateci.org/index.php/Admin_Password_On_HP_Laptop_Windows_8.
    December 20, 2016 at 9:11 pm

    I did grab my two nuc boxes from a neighborhood bee keepler 2 weekks earlier, so I have
    currently.

    Reply
  74. Alejandrina
    December 20, 2016 at 11:36 pm

    There aare 3 ergonomic elevation settings to enable you to have complete convehience while working or surfing aand also 2
    front edgbe tabs avoids your laptop from slipping even when it’s att thhe
    highest setting.

    Reply
  75. computer science
    December 21, 2016 at 12:07 am

    Whereas the iLap was readily available inn several various designs to fit
    your computer, the mStand has just 2: normal and one with
    a 360 ° swivel base.

    Reply
  76. raymundKi
    December 21, 2016 at 12:32 am

    Nach meiner Meinung irren Sie sich. Ich kann die Position verteidigen. Schreiben Sie mir in PM, wir werden umgehen.
    raymundKi

    Reply
  77. www.acc.ac.th
    December 26, 2016 at 1:34 pm

    Women have a 50 pper cent higher chance of receiving the erroneous initial analyszis
    following a heart attack thwn men, based on a brad new study by the
    University of Leeds.

    Reply
  78. Finlay
    December 27, 2016 at 3:55 am

    Side effects in womeen include acne, hepatotoxicity, and virilization annd generally only ocur
    when testosterone is used in supraphysiologic doses.

    Reply
  79. Adele
    December 27, 2016 at 4:43 am

    Thre are several approaches used for testosterone replacement treatment including transdermal systems, tablet intakes and injection.

    Reply
  80. labotech.lt
    December 27, 2016 at 2:37 pm

    The possibility of increased risk of these conditions with testosaterone supplementation is of great anxiety because treatments for
    bofh conditions contain androgen suppression.

    Reply
  81. larutadelyo.cl
    December 28, 2016 at 2:26 am

    Its objective is to help create other hormones, for example estrogen and
    testosterone.

    Reply
  82. Natisha
    December 28, 2016 at 5:16 am

    It’s not difficult to decide tnat we all would like to turn back the cclock on aging, but the HGH plus testosterone combination has a possibility of
    such serious ide effects that an individual would should actually think carefully abut tthe hazards.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV