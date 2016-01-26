وول ستريت جورنال”: تحركات واشنطن وموسكو المتوازية في سوريا تهدد بنشوب خلافات جديدة

ذكرت صحيفة “وول ستريت جورنال” الأمريكية، أن تواجد موسكو الجديد في مطار يسيطر عليه النظام السوري في شمال شرق سوريا بالقرب من الحدود التركية، يثير حيرة واشنطن.
وأوضحت الصحيفة، أن التحركات العسكرية المتوازية لروسيا والولايات المتحدة في سوريا يمكن أن تؤدي إلى نشوب خلاف جديد بين واشنطن وموسكو، حيث يتطلع قادة الدولتين لحماية مصالحهم المتنافسة في سوريا وتحديد مسار لمحادثات سلام تهدف إلى إنهاء الصراع المستمر منذ 5 سنوات في هذا البلد الذي مزقته الحرب.
ونقلت الصحيفة – في تقرير نشرته على موقعها الإلكتروني اليوم السبت – عن مسؤولين أمريكيين وأتراك قولهم، إن : ” روسيا أرسلت قوات جديدة إلى مطار خاضع لسيطرة نظام الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد في شمال شرق سوريا، في وقت يكثف فيه المستشارون العسكريون الأمريكيون عملياتهم مع المقاتلين الأكراد في نفس المنطقة “.
وأشارت إلى أن عمليات الانتشار الجديدة في شمال شرق سوريا تأتي في الوقت الذي يناضل فيه قادة العالم لإطلاق محادثات سلام بوساطة من الأمم المتحدة هذا الأسبوع في جنيف، فيما تهدد الخلافات التي لم تحل بين الفصائل المتناحرة بعرقلة المفاوضات قبل أن تبدأ.
وذكرت الصحيفة، أن روسيا والولايات المتحدة تقومان بمناورات من أجل كسب مزيد من النفوذ في ساحات القتال السورية الرئيسية، فيما لا يتوقع كثيرون أن تنجح محادثات السلام في إحراز تقدم كبير في حل الصراع في البلاد، لافتة إلى أن الجيش الأمريكي يكثف عملياته في شمال شرق سوريا، حيث تعمق فرق من قوات العمليات الخاصة الأمريكية مشاركتها مع المسلحين الأكراد والعرب الذين يقودون الحرب ضد تنظيم “داعش” الإرهابي.
ويقول مسئولون أمريكيون وأتراك، إن مجموعة من الروس يعملون من مطار صغير يسيطر عليها جيش النظام السوري في القامشلي على الحدود التركية.
وأوضحت “وول ستريت جورنال” أن تواجد الروس هناك قد أطلق ناقوس الخطر في تركيا وبعض المخاوف في الولايات المتحدة، مع قلق مسؤولين عسكريين من البلدين من أن روسيا تناور لكسب نصيب لها في منطقة حيوية من المعركة السورية الحيوية بعيدا عن وجودها الرئيسي على الساحل الغربي لسوريا.
