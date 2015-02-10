25/30: الأسلوب العلمي في إدارة الأزمات والكوارث في مصر

اذا لم تكن المشكلة في الأزمة وحدوثها ، ربما المشكلة أعمق عندما نتحدث عن إدارة المشكلة أو إدارة الأزمة ، لاكن احنا في مصر عندنا إدارات للأزمة و أدارة يعني هيئة بمعنى جهات منوط بيها إدارة الأزمات ، خلونا نتكلم عن علم إدارة الأزمات فضلاً عن واقع إدارة الأزمات في مصر .
خلونا نناقش الموضوع ده مع خبرائنا في هذا المجال الدكتور أحمد البدوي مستشار قطاع إدارة الأزمات والكوارث بمركز المعلومات – مجلس الوزراء ، السفير لمياء مخيمر مدير إدارة التخطيط السياسي وإدارة الأزمات بوزارة الخارجية ، الدكتور خالد وشاحي مدير وحدة إدارة الأزمات بوزارة الصحة ، الدكتور إيهاب يوسف المحاضر في اكاديمية الشرطة وخبير إدارة المخاطر الأمنية
