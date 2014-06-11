25/30: الطرق الأمنية المتبعة في مراقبة الإنترنت

June 11, 2014


اهلا بيكم عدنا 25/30 خلينا بقى نتكلم عن عنوان غاية في الاهمية على الاقل مجتمع الفضاء الاليكتروني مشغولة بيه بدرجة كبيرة جدا ثم جدل سياسي وقانوني وربما وصل لحالة الجدل الدستوري حول هذا القرار اللى يسمى القبض الاليكتروني وهذا الموضوع يشكل تخوف من انتهاك حقوق الانسان وحرية التعبير وهذا في سياق الحديث عن التصنت على عالم الانتر نت

37 comments

  1. hey
    December 2, 2016 at 2:13 am

    Hi there everyone, it’s my first go to see at this web site, and article is really fruitful in support of me, keep up posting these types of content.|

    Reply
  2. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 12:46 pm

    I do not even understand how I stopped up here, however I thought this publish
    was great. I do not realize who you are but definitely you are going
    to a well-known blogger in the event you aren’t already. Cheers!

    Reply
  3. car fuel saving products
    December 5, 2016 at 5:19 am

    I was able to find good information from your articles.

    Reply
  4. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 5, 2016 at 9:03 pm

    I am genuinely happy to read this weblog posts which consists of plenty of helpful facts, thanks for providing these data.|

    Reply
  5. Smart Balance Wheel
    December 6, 2016 at 10:17 am

    I have no more than owned this type of Smart Balance Wheel http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.fashionhoverboard.com for a vacation, on the other hand presume they may soo pretty! wary, although now they appear to be perfect! 🙂

    Reply
  6. Aundrea
    December 6, 2016 at 10:43 am

    Baillargeon J, Urban RJ, Kuo YF et al. Danger off myocardial infarction inn older mmen receiving testosterone
    treatment.

    Reply
  7. www.lookuppage.com
    December 6, 2016 at 10:42 pm

    For a confidential and also cost-free appointment, telephone call Marks & Harrison today at -LRB-888-RRB- 807-3136 or use our
    online kind Our Richmond automobile crash lawyers can review
    your case.

    Reply
  8. http://sisvanov.myjino.ru/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=1416
    December 8, 2016 at 4:09 pm

    Hormone Reeplacement Florida Therapy is a treatment in which
    hormones are given to prevent or treat health conditions common in menopausal
    women, includig osteoporosis.

    Reply
  9. IRS Help
    December 11, 2016 at 12:41 pm

    Thanks for the marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author.
    I will always bookmark your blog and will often come back sometime soon. I want to
    encourage yourself to continue your great writing, have a nice weekend!

    Reply
  10. suitable financial
    December 12, 2016 at 4:24 am

    Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Taking the time and
    actual effort to produce a superb article… but
    what can I say… I hesitate a whole lot and never seem to get anything
    done.

    Reply
  11. senior care
    December 13, 2016 at 1:18 am

    Asking questions are in fact good thing if you are not understanding
    something completely, however this post offers pleasant understanding yet.

    Reply
  12. sales skills
    December 13, 2016 at 7:43 pm

    Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download
    it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out.
    Please let me know where you got your theme. Thanks a lot

    Reply
  13. professional sales skills
    December 15, 2016 at 9:45 am

    Very nice write-up. I absolutely love this website.
    Keep it up!

    Reply
  14. coat colors
    December 16, 2016 at 12:50 am

    Howdy very nice blog!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally?
    I’m satisfied to search out so many useful information right
    here within the submit, we’d like work out extra strategies on this regard, thanks
    for sharing. . . . . .

    Reply
  15. credit card cost
    December 19, 2016 at 12:30 pm

    It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
    I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or tips.

    Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
    I want to read even more things about it!

    Reply
  16. vegetable plants
    December 19, 2016 at 7:03 pm

    This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post.
    Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

    Reply
  17. Micheline
    December 19, 2016 at 11:29 pm

    I do accept as true with all the concepts
    you’ve introduced in your post. They’re really convincing and will definitely work.
    Still, the posts are very quick for starters. Could you please
    prolong them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.

    Reply
  18. dodge journey computer codes
    December 20, 2016 at 2:21 am

    I am in fact thankful to the owner of this web site who has shared this fantastic piece of writing at at this time.

    Reply
  19. dodge stratus pcm asd fuse
    December 21, 2016 at 10:53 am

    Hi there are using WordPress for your site platform?
    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own.
    Do you require any html coding expertise to make your own blog?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Reply
  20. Madelaine
    December 21, 2016 at 4:41 pm

    I take pleasure in, lead to I found just what I was looking for.
    You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless
    you man. Have a nice day. Bye

    Reply
  21. dodge computer recall
    December 22, 2016 at 4:42 pm

    Right away I am ready to do my breakfast, afterward
    having my breakfast coming over again to read more news.

    Reply
  22. sales skills identifying
    December 23, 2016 at 7:19 pm

    Very energetic post, I loved that a lot.
    Will there be a part 2?

    Reply
  23. Olivia
    December 24, 2016 at 3:27 am

    Hi there! This post could not be written much better! Looking at
    this post reminds me of my previous roommate! He always
    kept talking about this. I will send this information to him.
    Pretty sure he’ll have a great read. I appreciate
    you for sharing!

    Reply
  24. Hildegarde
    December 24, 2016 at 4:33 am

    I every time spent my half an hour to read this web site’s articles
    daily along with a cup of coffee.

    Reply
  25. Erik
    December 24, 2016 at 6:18 am

    Hi there to every one, the contents present at this website are in fact amazing for people knowledge, well, keep up the nice work fellows.

    Reply
  26. dodge sprinter computer
    December 24, 2016 at 9:05 am

    Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar
    one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses?
    If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?

    I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much
    appreciated.

    Reply
  27. 2001 dodge durango pcm wiring diagram
    December 24, 2016 at 10:41 am

    Hi just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading
    properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
    I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both
    show the same outcome.

    Reply
  28. Nannette
    December 25, 2016 at 2:49 am

    Very descriptive post, I enjoyed that bit. Will there
    be a part 2?

    Reply
  29. financial aid
    December 25, 2016 at 3:57 am

    Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon on a daily
    basis. It’s always helpful to read articles from other writers and use something from their websites.

    Reply
  30. dodge pcm module
    December 25, 2016 at 6:56 am

    Your method of telling the whole thing in this post is in fact pleasant, every one can effortlessly know it, Thanks a lot.

    Reply
  31. dodge intrepid ecm replacement
    December 25, 2016 at 1:47 pm

    Yes! Finally someone writes about car exhaust.

    Reply
  32. dodge stealth ecs computer
    December 26, 2016 at 6:32 pm

    Hey there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to look
    it over. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m
    bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
    Outstanding blog and excellent design and style.

    Reply
  33. Lucretia
    December 28, 2016 at 12:56 pm

    Hurrah, that’s what I was searching for, what a stuff!
    present here at this website, thanks admin of this web page.

    Reply
  34. dodge dakota bad pcm
    December 29, 2016 at 3:57 am

    I pay a quick visit each day a few web sites and websites to read content,
    except this website presents quality based articles.

    Reply
  35. Damon
    December 30, 2016 at 9:05 am

    Very good info. Lucky me I recently found your website by accident (stumbleupon).
    I have saved it for later!

    Reply
  36. 2014 dodge ram computer update
    December 30, 2016 at 1:43 pm

    This is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to
    the blogosphere. Short but very accurate info… Appreciate your sharing this
    one. A must read post!

    Reply
  37. 1997 dodge cummins pcm wiring diagram
    December 30, 2016 at 5:45 pm

    Someone essentially lend a hand to make significantly articles I’d state.
    That is the very first time I frequented your web page and to this point?
    I amazed with the analysis you made to create this actual submit amazing.
    Fantastic task!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV