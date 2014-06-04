25/30: خريطة الفقر في مصر

أهلاً بكم عدنا في برنامج 25/30 في اليوم الذي يعلن فيه رئيس مصر منتخباً بنسبة 97% بـ 24 مليون مصري من المؤكد أن أحد الأهداف الرئيسية إن لم يكن الهدف الأول لهذا الرئيس هو محاربة الفقر , ما هو الفقر ؟ بص على الخريطة مش بس خريطة مصر لا خريطة الفقر في مصر , خلينا في المائدة المستديرة اهذه الحلقة نناقش خريطة الفقر في مصر , لعلنا جميعاً ننتبه إلى محاربةوالحرب على الفقر في مصر لانها أولى الأمور وأولى مننا جميعاً, نستضيف الليلة أستاذ عبد الحميد شرف الدين وكيل وزارة بالجهاز المركزي للتعبئة العامة والإحصاء , د. رشاد عبد اللطيف أستاذ تنظيم المجتمع بكلية خدمة إجتماعية جامعة حلوان , أستاذ محسن محجوب أمين صندوق وعضو مجلس أمناء مصر الخير , شرين الشواربي استاذ الاقتصاد ومساعد وزير المالية أستاذ عبد الحميد شرف الدين :أعددنا خريطة للفقر في مصر من خلال أبحاث الدخل والانفاق والاستهلاك , يجرى بحث كل عامين لتحديد مستويات معيشة الأسر على مستوى المحافظات ,تم وضع أول خريطة للفقر في مصر عام 2008 , حددنا خلالها القرى الأكثر فقراً ,القرى الأكثر فقراً 221 قرية في أسيوط , 195 قرية في سوهاج , 166 قرية في قنا ,د. رشاد عبد اللطيف : سياسة طرق الأبواب لبحث أحوال الأسر الفقيرة مباشرة أفضل من الأبحاث النظرية ,أستاذ محسن محجوب : مؤسسة مصر الخير لا تعمل بالسياسة وتكفي بالعمل الخيري فقط , شرين الشواربي :خريطة الفقر تضم بيانات تفصيلية عن معدلات الفقر في المحافظات المختلفة, خريطة الفقر لا تستخدم فقط في اغراض العمل الخيري وإنما لتوجيه الاستثمارات والتنمية في المحافظات
