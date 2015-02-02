25/30: سيناء .. ومصر وسط العمليات الإرهابية .. د. نبيل فاروق

February 2, 2015


عدنا إلى كاتبنا الكبير الدكتور نبيل فاروق الخبير المتخصص في شئون الجاسوسة والمخابرات , جزب من إدارة العمليات الإرهابية وحرب الإرهاب على مصر هو ضرب للروح المعنوية والمعنويات وإحساس مخطط عند هذه الجماعات لإيفقاد المصريين ثقاتهم في جيشهم وشرطتهم ولكن المدهش أن المعنويات تنعكس بإرتفاعها .. رؤية حضرتها لما يحدث على أرض الواقع

146 comments

