25/30: مادة التاريخ في مناهج التعليم في مصر

December 8, 2014


لمائدة المستديرة لهذه الليلة عن مادة التاريخ في مناهج التعليم في مصر عن التاريخ ومادته واحب أن أرحب بضيوفي د. محمد عفيفي أستاذ التاريخ الحديث والمعاصر كلية الآداب جامعة القاهرة , د. مختار الكسباني استاذ متفرغ الآثار الإسلامية والقبطية ,
الدكتور جمال شقرة مستشار مادة التاريخ بمركز تطوير المناهج بوزارة التربية والتعليم , د. زبيده عطا مقرر لجنة التاريخ بالمجلس الأعلى للثقافة

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV