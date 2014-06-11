25/30: منظومة الخبز الجديدة في مصر

أهلاً بكم عدنا في 25/30 , نسمع منذ أسابيع كلمة منظومة الخبز الجديدة و كأننا أمام حل آخيرا لمشكلة العيش في مصر , طيب خلينا نقول ما هي هذه المنظومة مع أبطالها , واضعوها ومنفذوها , خلينا نرحب بضيوف هذه المائدة المستديرة محمود دياب المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة التموين توفيق شلبي صاحب مخبز في بورسعيد , عبد الله غراب رئيس الشعبة العامة للمخابز والمطاحن بالغرف التجارية , سيد بكر صاحب مخبز في الإسماعيلية .
محمود دياب: 150 رغيف شهريا للمواطن على البطاقة التموينية وفقاً لمنظومة الخبز الجديدة , 25 ألف مخبز في مصر ولم تعد المخابز تحصل على الدقيق بالسعر المدعم في المنظومة الجديدة . توفيق شلبي: 260 جنيه ربحية المخبز في طن الدقيق للمنظومة الجديدة . عبد الله غراب: طن القمح المستورد أرخص من المحلى بنحو 600 جنيه , الدولة تدعم رغيف الخبز بنحو 22 مليار جنيه , 7 مليون بطاقة صرف عيش لمن ليس لديهم بطاقة تموين , 7 مليون بطاقة لصرف الخبز لمن ليس لديهم بطاقة تموين وليست مرتبطه بدخل الفرد , يُنتج حوالي 5 مليون رغيف في القاهرة يومياً و 3 مليون في الجيزة . سيد بكر: منظومة الخبز الجديدة بدأت في الإسماعيلية 5 مايو الماضي وطبقت في 425 مخبز
Hello to every , as I am really keen of reading
this weblog’s post to be updated on a regular basis.
It includes good data.
I like what you guys are up too. This type of clever work and reporting! Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve you guys to my own blogroll.|
Thanks for any other wonderful post. The place else may just anybody get that kind
of info in such an ideal method of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m on the search for such information.
Very soon this web site will be famous among all blog users, due to it’s pleasant content
Hi just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.
Spot on with this write-up, I seriously believe that this website needs
far more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read more, thanks for the
advice!
I’m not that much of a online reader to be
honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back down the
road. Cheers
Have you ever thought about including a little
bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything.
But imagine if you added some great visuals or video clips to give your posts
more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips,
this site could definitely be one of the very best in its niche.
Amazing blog!
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if
that would be okay. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog
and look forward to new updates.
Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and coverage!
Keep up the superb works guys I’ve added you guys to my own blogroll.
This piece of writing offers clear idea designed for the new people
of blogging, that genuinely how to do blogging.
Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but,
I’d like to shoot you an email. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be
interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I
look forward to seeing it grow over time.
Yes! Finally something about auto computer.