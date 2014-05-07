“CBC” و “ON TV” تترجمان حوار السيسى للإنجليزية عبر الشريط الإخبارى

كتب أسامة عبد الحميد الثلاثاء، 6 مايو 2014 – 21:57
تذيع قناتا “CBC” و “ON TV” ، الجزء الثانى من لقاء المشير عبد الفتاح السيسى، المرشح لرئاسة الجمهورية، مترجم إلى اللغة الإنجليزية عبر الشريط الإخبارى لكل قناة، كما يقوم متخصص بترجمة الحوار للغة الإشارة.
يذكر أن قناتى “CBC” و “ON TV” ، قد أذاعتا أمس الجزء الأول لحوار المشير عبد الفتاح السيسى، والذى تناول العديد من النقاط الهامة التى تمس الشارع المصرى والحياة السياسية، لطمأنة المواطن المصرى خلال المرحلة المقبلة والتى يضعها ضمن أولويات برنامجه الانتخابى.
