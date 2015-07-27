في إطار المسؤوليه الاجتماعية لقنوات ONTVLIVE ,ONTV، قررت قنوات ONTVLIVE ,ONTV الاهتمام برعاية مرضي الكبد في مصر

في إطار مسؤوليتها الاجتماعية ، قررت شبكة قنوات ONTVLIVE ,ONTV إطلاق حملة موسعة هدفها التوعية بأمراض الكبد وخطورتها وطرق تجنب الإصابة بفيروس سي وفيروس بي و ابرازالدور الذى تقوم به المعاهد المتخصصة في هذا المجال .

واكد ت إدارة قنوات ONTVLIVE ,ONTV ان قنوات ONTVLIVE ,ONTV تؤمن بالدور الذي يجب ان يلعبه الاعلام في انجاح اي عمل هدفه الصالح العام والتوعية الصحيه، و لذلك ستكون قريبة دائما من المشاركة بفاعلية في النشاطات المماثلة .

أختارت قنوات ONTVLIVE ,ONTV في حملاتها التوعويه أمراض الكبد وذلك لإنتشارها في مصر بشكل كبير وإدراك قنوات ONTVLIVE ,ONTVلأهمية السيطرة عليها وذلك اما بتقديم نصائح لمنع انتشارها من خلال لقاءات مع كبار أساتدة أمراض الكبد في مصرأو بتقديم الدعم الإعلامي الواجب للمعاهد والمستشفيات التي تقوم بدورها لمعالجة امراض الكبد والحد من انتشارها.

