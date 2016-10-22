“ON Sport” تحصل على حقوق بث قناة “نادى تشيلسى” الانجليزى حصرياً فى الشرق الاوسط لمدة ثلاث سنوات
وقعت مجموعة إعلام المصريين وشركة بى فور كابيتال “المالكة لحقوق بث قناة نادى تشيلسى الانجليزى بالشرق الاوسط” عقد بحصول قناة ON Sport على حقوق بث برامج ومباريات نادى تشيلسى الانجليزي المذاعة على قناة النادى وذلك لمدة ثلاثسنوات.
جرى توقيع العقد بأحد فنادق القاهرة الجديدة بحضور أحمد أبوهشيمة رئيس مجلس إدارة مجموعة إعلام المصريين وحسام صالح المديرالتنفيذى للمجموعة وأسامة الشيخ رئيس قناة ON Sport وفادى زوين الرئيس التنفيذى لشركة بى فور كابيتال بالشرق الاوسط وأفريقيا.
وقال أسامةالشيخ رئيس ” ON Sport” أن العقد يمنح قناة ” ON Sport” حق بث لجميع مباريات نادى تشيلسى الإنجليزى بالمسابقات التى يشارك فيها سواء بالدورى الإنجليزى “البريميرليج” ككأس الدوري أو المسابقات الدولية مثل دوري أبطال أوروبا بعد عرضها.
ويتضمن الاتفاق أيضاً حقوق الديجيتال “الانترنت – الموبايل” حصرياً فى مصر والشرق الاوسط.
كما أن التعاقد مع شركة بى فور كابيتال يتضمن حق بث مباريات المنتخبات العالمية وأيضاً أندية من الفئة الاولى لدوريات اوروبا.
كما شمل التعاقد حصول القناة على مكتبة تضم مئات الساعات لاهم المباريات الكلاسيكية والافلام الوثائقية عن قدامى اللاعبين بالمستطيل الاخضر بالعالم وأهم الاهداف وأبرز المحطات فى مشوارهم الرياضى.
وأشار رئيس قناة “ON Sport” أن هذا التعاقد يعد نقلة مهمة فى تاريخ القنوات الرياضية المصرية بما يحمله من خدمة مختلفة وجديدة على الساحة الرياضية بمصر وقد تعهدت مجموعة إعلام المصريين منذ دخولها مجال الرياضة بسعيها لتحقيق طفرة على المستوى الاقليمى والدولى يستمتع بها المشاهد العربى.
ومن جانبه قال فادى زوين الرئيس التنفيذى لشركة بى فور كابيتال بالشرق الاوسط وأفريقيا أنه يسعدنا ويشرفنا أن نتعاقد مع قناة ON Sport وذلك لتعزيز وتوطيد علاقتنا في المنطقة ونتطلع الى تطوير شراكتنا في المستقبل.
وأكد أن هذا الاتفاق هوأول عقد نبرمه مع قناة ON Sport ويسرنا انضمام محتويات مهمة بالقناة كتلفزيون Chelsea كما سيكون هناك محتوي رياضي كبير ومختلف ومتنوع في هذه الصفقة التي ستغطي المباريات الأوروبية الأكثر مشاهدة ومتابعة كما سيكون هناك لقطات ولقاءات مع اللاعبين سواء حديثة او قديمة.
وأضاف أن هذا التعاقد سيكون نقطة انطلاق لكثير من التعاقدات والتعاون بيننا وبين مجموعة إعلام المصريين في المستقبل القريب ،بالشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا بإعتبار هذه المنطقة من أهم الاسواق التي تستهدفها شركة B4 Capital وهذا التعاقد سيسهل كثيراً لتحقيق أهدافنا المرجوه
