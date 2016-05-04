ONTV الراعي الإعلامي لبطولة الجونة الدولية المفتوحة للاسكواش لعام 2016

استضاف مصر من خلال منتجع الجونة في خلال الفترة من 21 إلى 29 أبريل المقبل بمشاركة نخبة من أفضل لاعبى العالم فى الاسكواش، حيث شاركت مجموعة قنوات ONTV كراعي إعلامي لبطولة الجونة الدولية المفتوحة للاسكواش والتي تعد أحد أهم وأكبر بطولات الاسكواش على مستوى العالم وهي الوحيدة التي تقام في مصر منذ عام 2010 وحتى الآن
تعد البطولة واحدة من أكبر المسابقات التى تساهم فى تنشيط السياحة المصرية، فمن أهم أهداف البطولة الترويج للسياحة واستغلال أبطال العالم من إنجلترا وفرنسا وأمريكا وألمانيا والصين وإسبانيا وأستراليا وهولندا والهند والمكسيك، من أجل تحسين صورة السياحة المصرية أمام الوفود المشاركة، وتوجيه رسالة كبيرة للعالم كله بأن مصر بلد الأمن والأمان.
تسلط ONTV الضوء على أهمية السياحة الرياضية في جذب العديد من السياح إلي مصر، وإبراز جمال المناطق السياحية المصرية أمام العالم، وللتأكيد على أن مصر بلد آمنة وذلك من خلال تغطياتها المتميزة للعديد من البطولات الرياضية ومن أهمها بطولة الجونة الدولية للاسكواش، كذلك استضافة العديد من نجوم وأبطال اللعبة للحديث عنها وللترويج للسياحة المصرية.
قنوات ONTV تؤمن بأن السياحة الرياضة تعد من أهم الأنماط السياحية التي تلقي رواجاً من مختلف الفئات والجنسيات، والتي تساعد بشكل مباشر في زيادة عدد السائحين، وزيادة نسب الاشغالات السياحية في المدن التي تشهد البطولات، مما يحدث رواجا فيها.
فالاهتمام بدعم البطولات الرياضية التي تقام علي أرض مصر يدخل في إطار استراتيجية ONTV، لدعم الحركة السياحية وخاصة في ظل الظروف الراهنة والترويج إلى أن مصر لديها من المقومات والامكانيات مايؤهلها لتنظيم البطولات الرياضية العالمية.
