ONTV تحتفل مع جامعة النيل بتخرج دفعة جديدة من أبنائها

October 20, 2015


احتفلت قناة ONTV مع جامعة النيل بتخريج دفعة جديدة من أبنائها، وحضر الحفل الدكتور أشرف الشيحى وزير التعليم العالى والبحث العلمى، وعمرو موسى أمين جامعة الدولة العربية سابقا، والدكتور طارق خليل رئيس جامعة النيل، والدكتور إبراهيم بدران، رئيس مجلس أمناء الجامعة، والدكتور محمود فهمى أمين مجلس الجامعات الخاصة، واللواء سامح سيف اليزر.

64 comments

  1. Dan
    November 21, 2016 at 3:48 am

    Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google,
    and found that it’s truly informative. I am gonna watch out for
    brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future.
    A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

    Reply
  2. legal professional
    November 23, 2016 at 3:44 am

    I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everyone else experiencing problems
    with your site. It appears as if some of the written text in your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let
    me know if this is happening to them as well? This may be a issue with my
    browser because I’ve had this happen previously. Many thanks

    Reply
  3. vegas criminal
    November 23, 2016 at 4:23 am

    Awesome post.

    Reply
  4. criminal defense attorney
    November 24, 2016 at 8:17 pm

    There’s definately a great deal to know about this topic.
    I really like all of the points you have made.

    Reply
  5. woman lawyer
    November 26, 2016 at 3:52 am

    Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO?

    I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good
    success. If you know of any please share. Thanks!

    Reply
  6. dui lawyer tampa
    November 26, 2016 at 2:11 pm

    Thanks for any other informative website. Where else could I am getting that type of info written in such a perfect manner?
    I have a challenge that I am simply now working on,
    and I have been on the look out for such info.

    Reply
  7. attorney becomes
    November 28, 2016 at 7:05 am

    Whats up this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have
    to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no
    coding knowledge so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.

    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Reply
  8. criminal activity involving
    November 29, 2016 at 8:35 pm

    Stunning quest there. What happened after? Good luck!

    Reply
  9. find address
    November 30, 2016 at 12:03 am

    When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several emails with
    the same comment. Is there any way you can remove
    people from that service? Thanks!

    Reply
  10. corrupt financial advisors
    December 1, 2016 at 7:17 am

    I read this paragraph completely on the topic of the difference of most up-to-date and earlier technologies,
    it’s awesome article.

    Reply
  11. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 12:14 pm

    I think the admin of this website is really working hard for his
    web page, for the reason that here every stuff is quality based data.

    Reply
    • Marisol
      December 7, 2016 at 9:59 pm

      Unlike men, women have a naturally occurring increase in their own testosterone levels, whifh usually happens after a hysterectomy, or during and afterr menopause.

      Reply
  12. hey
    December 2, 2016 at 3:00 pm

    What’s up to every body, it’s my first visit of this blog; this website contains remarkable and genuinely excellent information in support of visitors.|

    Reply
  13. criminal conviction charges
    December 3, 2016 at 8:02 pm

    Why users still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe all
    is presented on net?

    Reply
  14. best criminal defense lawyers
    December 5, 2016 at 5:37 am

    hi!,I like your writing so much! proportion we keep in touch extra about your article on AOL?
    I need a specialist in this house to unravel my problem.
    May be that’s you! Taking a look forward to look you.

    Reply
  15. practical test
    December 5, 2016 at 5:40 pm

    Awesome! Its genuinely amazing article, I have got
    much clear idea concerning from this article.

    Reply
  16. betterscooter.com
    December 5, 2016 at 5:45 pm

    These betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/is-betterscooter.com-a-fake-site.html are generally nice eye-catching! I become plenty of enhances because i offer each of them out partying! Aside from that, they are mega flexible, I am able to small gravel these people with perspires or maybe gown them all right up. General, wonderful consumption of a good moolah.

    Reply
  17. financial planners
    December 6, 2016 at 12:16 am

    Thanks for another excellent post. Where else may
    anyone get that type of info in such a perfect approach of writing?
    I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the
    look for such info.

    Reply
  18. sales skills
    December 6, 2016 at 10:15 pm

    Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.

    I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested
    in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.

    Reply
  19. http://imoy.ru/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/22764
    December 6, 2016 at 11:46 pm

    For mme quality of life us more important that length of life, although
    there are side effects.

    Reply
  20. http://Nghevangnano.vn
    December 7, 2016 at 3:08 am

    What’s up i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read this piece
    of wriuting i thought i could also make commeent due to
    this brilliant post.

    Reply
  21. http://guruvirtual.claytonet.net/index.php?action=profile;u=13859
    December 7, 2016 at 9:26 am

    I like thhe helppful information you provide in your articles.
    I wipl bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
    I’m quite certain I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here!
    Good luckk for thhe next!

    Reply
  22. http://la-club.com/
    December 7, 2016 at 11:02 am

    For the reason that the admin of this site is working,
    no doubt very quickly it will bee famous, due to its quality contents.

    Reply
  23. pop up banner
    December 7, 2016 at 2:34 pm

    grea isaues altogether, you simply gained a embblem new reader.
    What may you suggest about your sujbmit that you
    simply made some daus ago? Any certain?

    Reply
  24. stand up banner
    December 7, 2016 at 6:54 pm

    I am nnow not certain the place you’re getting your info,
    but good topic. I must spend some time studying more or working out more.
    Thank you for magnnificent information I used tto
    be on the lookout for thiis info for my mission.

    Reply
    • Israel
      December 7, 2016 at 9:32 pm

      Thse two studies come on the heels oof a recnt pooled anlysis by
      researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Ceter in Boston,
      which cast further doubt on the connection between testosteone therapy and cardiovascular risk aand implied a positive association between higher
      testosterone levels annd improvements in decrease in cardiovascular risk.

      Reply
  25. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 7, 2016 at 7:51 pm

    There is definately a lot to know about this issue. I like all the points you have made.|

    Reply
  26. http://helmyhashim.com/
    December 7, 2016 at 10:07 pm

    Girls have a 50 per cent higher likelihood than men of receiving the erroneous first dentification following a heart attack, basedd on a brand new study by the
    University of Leeds.

    Reply
  27. www.prestamosydineroya.com
    December 8, 2016 at 1:22 am

    One study found that taking no more than 300 milligrams of this
    supplement a day, might raise testosterone levels iin elderly guys.

    Reply
  28. Jean
    December 8, 2016 at 2:37 pm

    This vaporizer has a large heating chamber that allows for the convection design heating
    being very effective in producing a delicious as well as really dense vapor.

    Reply
  29. sexual abuse cases
    December 8, 2016 at 9:08 pm

    I pay a quick visit everyday a few websites and sites to read articles, however this web site presents quality based articles.

    Reply
  30. unfiled tax returns help
    December 9, 2016 at 4:56 pm

    My family always say that I am wasting my time here at web, but I know I am getting experience everyday by reading
    thes fastidious content.

    Reply
  31. Heath
    December 10, 2016 at 3:22 pm

    The Suffolk Getaway likewise are experts in developing pamper holidays, including in cabin medspa therapies, a private cook to prepare your ideal dinner as well
    as blossoms, sparkling wine and delicious chocolates awaiting
    your arrival … not failing to remember a lengthy take in the hot tub!

    Reply
  32. home care specialist
    December 12, 2016 at 9:38 am

    Wonderful article! That is the kind of information that are meant to be shared
    around the net. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this submit higher!

    Come on over and visit my website . Thank you =)

    Reply
  33. lack of motivation
    December 12, 2016 at 2:49 pm

    My partner and I stumbled over here different web
    address and thought I should check things out.
    I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to checking out your
    web page again.

    Reply
  34. Tampa IRS attorney
    December 12, 2016 at 4:16 pm

    Everything is very open with a clear clarification of the issues.
    It was really informative. Your website is very helpful.

    Thanks for sharing!

    Reply
  35. manchester driving schools
    December 13, 2016 at 5:29 am

    Hello! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone!
    Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your
    posts! Keep up the fantastic work!

    Reply
  36. OdessaKidala0678928863
    December 15, 2016 at 12:59 pm

    ЛЮДИ ЭТО КИДАЛА 0678928863 !!!! 067-892-88-63 067 892 88 63
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    Кидает людей на предоплату типа для документов!!!
    ЛЮДИ НЕ ВИДИТЕСЬ!!!!
    0678928863
    0678928863
    0678928863
    0678928863
    0678928863
    0678928863
    0678928863
    0678928863
    0678928863
    ОДЕССА!!!!! ОДЕССА!!!

    КИДАЛА ТЫ не сможеш вести свое дело ! Я За тобой слежу!!!

    Reply
  37. first audio book
    December 16, 2016 at 5:13 am

    Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article. I like to write a little
    comment to support you.

    Reply
  38. practice driving test
    December 17, 2016 at 2:35 pm

    Wow, this article is nice, my younger sister is analyzing
    these things, therefore I am going to tell her.

    Reply
  39. dodge diesel computer problems
    December 19, 2016 at 11:19 pm

    I am truly thankful to the owner of this web site who has shared this wonderful post at here.

    Reply
  40. bed bug controllable
    December 20, 2016 at 2:44 am

    Ahaa, its good dialogue regarding this post here at this webpage, I
    have read all that, so at this time me also commenting here.

    Reply
  41. pest control issues
    December 20, 2016 at 7:28 am

    Excellent article. I am dealing with many of these
    issues as well..

    Reply
  42. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 21, 2016 at 1:54 am

    Hey! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 4!
    Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to
    all your posts! Carry on the great work!

    Reply
  43. Rosella
    December 21, 2016 at 2:40 am

    Yes! Finally someone writes about auto computer.

    Reply
  44. Jaxon
    December 21, 2016 at 8:12 pm

    This site truly has all the information I wanted about this
    subject and didn’t know who to ask.

    Reply
  45. Janell
    December 21, 2016 at 10:34 pm

    If you are going for most excellent contents like I do,
    simply go to see this website every day for the reason that it presents feature contents,
    thanks

    Reply
  46. where to buy garcinia cambogia
    December 22, 2016 at 12:47 am

    Have you ever thought about including a little bit more
    than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all.
    However think of if you added some great images or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
    Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this
    blog could undeniably be one of the greatest in its niche. Awesome blog!

    Reply
  47. fort dodge iowa computer stores
    December 22, 2016 at 5:25 pm

    It’s an remarkable piece of writing in support of all the internet viewers;
    they will take advantage from it I am sure.

    Reply
  48. 2006 dodge cummins ecm wiring diagram
    December 23, 2016 at 12:00 am

    Thank you, I have just been looking for information about this topic for ages and yours is the best I
    have came upon till now. But, what concerning the bottom line?
    Are you positive about the source?

    Reply
  49. dodge truck pcm
    December 23, 2016 at 1:53 pm

    Your method of describing the whole thing in this piece
    of writing is really fastidious, all be capable of simply understand
    it, Thanks a lot.

    Reply
  50. credit based society
    December 23, 2016 at 2:30 pm

    I think that everything said was actually very reasonable.

    However, think about this, what if you added a little content?
    I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your website, but
    suppose you added something to maybe grab folk’s attention? I mean ONTV تحتفل
    مع جامعة النيل بتخرج دفعة جديدة
    من أبنائها | ONtv Official Website – الموقع الرسمي لقناة أون تي في is kinda vanilla.
    You ought to glance at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create news headlines to grab people to click.
    You might add a related video or a pic or two to get people interested about everything’ve got to say.
    In my opinion, it would make your website a little livelier.

    Reply
  51. advisors stands
    December 24, 2016 at 7:16 am

    I simply couldn’t depart your site before
    suggesting that I extremely loved the usual information a person supply for your
    guests? Is going to be again continuously to investigate cross-check new posts

    Reply
  52. Randolph
    December 24, 2016 at 4:41 pm

    This text is priceless. Where can I find out more?

    Reply
  53. sales skills discovering
    December 24, 2016 at 8:52 pm

    This is very interesting, You are a very
    skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post.
    Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

    Reply
  54. pcm dodge grand caravan
    December 24, 2016 at 9:16 pm

    obviously like your web-site but you need to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts.
    A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I find
    it very bothersome to tell the truth on the other hand I
    will surely come again again.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV