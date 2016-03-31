ONTV تدعم السياحة وتشارك أبطال العالم فى البطولة العالمية للـ Kiteboardingلعام 2016

March 31, 2016

Title Kite boarding

Kite boarding Crew 3

تحت رعاية قنوات “ONTV”، نقلت القناة تفاصيل بطولة العالم للـ”Kite boarding” لعام 2016، بمشاركة أبطال العالم و أبطال مصر للمساهمة في تنشيط السياحة في مصر بأشكالها المختلفة وفي مقدمتها السياحة الرياضية.

حيث تعكس شاشات قنوات “ONTV” أن البطولة ستقام في ظل الظروف الاستثنائية التي تمر بها مصر من تحديات اقتصادية ضخمة نتيجة تراجع معدلات السياحة، والحرب على الإرهاب ونؤكد أن مصر قادرة على تخطى أصعب الظروف، واستكمال مسيرتها لاستعادة مكانتها العالمية، كما أننا نبعث برسالة واضحة للعالم أجمع أن مصر قادرة على تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار وحاضرة بقوة في المناسبات الرياضية العالمية، فالبطولة واحدة من أكبر الخطوات على طريق دعم وتنشيط السياحة المصرية والترويج للأنشطة السياحية المختلفة وبخاصة الرياضية منها.

73 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 2:20 am

    I am really thankful to the owner of this web page who has shared this wonderful paragraph at at
    this time.

    Reply
  2. hey
    December 2, 2016 at 3:20 pm

    Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything. Nevertheless think of if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this site could certainly be one of the best in its field. Terrific blog!|

    Reply
  3. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 7, 2016 at 2:35 pm

    Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!|

    Reply
  4. Nike Free 5.0 V3 Uomo Scarpe
    December 16, 2016 at 9:09 pm

    Nike Air Jordan 12 Italia Online
    Nike Free 5.0 V3 Uomo Scarpe http://www.zeldalovers.com/?scarpe=nike-free-5-0-v3-uomo-scarpe-1i

    Reply
  5. Nike Dunk SB Herresko Online
    December 16, 2016 at 9:11 pm

    Nike Roshe Run NM BR Italia Scarpe
    Nike Dunk SB Herresko Online http://delkashindia.com/images/?u=nike-dunk-sb-herresko-online-m

    Reply
  6. Nike Air Jordan Future Low Scarpe Saldi
    December 16, 2016 at 9:11 pm

    Nike Dunk Cut Outlet Online
    Nike Air Jordan Future Low Scarpe Saldi http://www.solitairian.in/js/?italia=nike-air-jordan-future-low-scarpe-saldi-4u

    Reply
  7. Nike Zoom Hypercross Trainer Italia Online
    December 16, 2016 at 9:11 pm

    Nike Air Max Heels Uomo Scarpe
    Nike Zoom Hypercross Trainer Italia Online http://www.sarvottampride.com/blog/?saldi=nike-zoom-hypercross-trainer-italia-online-6r

    Reply
  8. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 17, 2016 at 12:38 am

    Excellent article. I absolutely appreciate this website.
    Thanks!

    Reply
  9. Nike Air Jordan Transformers Rabatt Norge
    December 17, 2016 at 9:34 am

    Nike Free Salg Norway
    Nike Air Jordan Transformers Rabatt Norge http://galaxybusinessspaces.in/gifs/?g=nike-air-jordan-transformers-rabatt-norge-24

    Reply
  10. Nike Air Force 1 Sko Norway
    December 17, 2016 at 9:34 am

    Nike Kyrie 1 Sko Norway
    Nike Air Force 1 Sko Norway http://infiniadvertising.com/?h=nike-air-force-1-sko-norway-6

    Reply
  11. Nike Air Jordan 2 Outlet Online
    December 17, 2016 at 9:35 am

    Nike Air Total Max Billig Norway
    Nike Air Jordan 2 Outlet Online http://ozoneclassik.org.in/css/?t=nike-air-jordan-2-outlet-online-19

    Reply
  12. Nike Cortez Nylon Outlet Online
    December 17, 2016 at 9:35 am

    Nike Air Force 1 Italia Online
    Nike Cortez Nylon Outlet Online http://ozoneclassik.org.in/css/?t=nike-cortez-nylon-outlet-online-5e

    Reply
  13. Stephen
    December 17, 2016 at 9:40 am

    Benign prostate enlargement and prostate cancer are
    believed to be stimulated by testosterone.

    Reply
  14. michael kors bags outlet
    December 17, 2016 at 11:47 am

    i was reading throught some of the posts and i identify them to be plumb interesting. abject my english is not exaclty the really best. would there be anyway to transalte this into my vernacular, spanish. it would in reality usurp me a lot. since i could approach the english interaction to the spanish language.
    michael kors bags outlet http://www.factorymichaelkorssale.com

    Reply
  15. coach outlets online
    December 17, 2016 at 12:12 pm

    An interesting post right there mate . Thanks for the post !
    coach outlets online http://www.coachhandbagsonlineoutlets.com

    Reply
  16. gucci outlet store online
    December 17, 2016 at 12:33 pm

    Im searching on the web trying to find just how to begin this blog site thing as well as your website is nearly certainly really impressive.
    gucci outlet store online http://www.lticonstruction.com

    Reply
  17. australian ugg original
    December 17, 2016 at 1:01 pm

    Ive been meaning to read this and just never got a chance. Its an issue that Im very interested in, I just started reading and Im glad I did. Youre a excellent blogger, 1 of the very best that Ive seen. This weblog unquestionably has some facts on topic that I just wasnt aware of. Thanks for bringing this things to light.
    australian ugg original http://www.uggoutletstoreu.co.uk

    Reply
  18. michael kors online outlet store
    December 17, 2016 at 1:49 pm

    Thank you for the smart critique. Me & my neighbour were preparing to do some research about that. We got a superior book on that matter from our local library and most books where not as influensive as your details. Im quite glad to see these data which I was searching for a long time.
    michael kors online outlet store http://www.mcadamssupplyco.com/michael-kors/

    Reply
  19. dkny sale uk
    December 17, 2016 at 2:37 pm

    I love this site and its writers, its a joy to read
    dkny sale uk http://www.dknyoutlet.online

    Reply
  20. patagonia sale outlet
    December 17, 2016 at 3:20 pm

    I was just looking for this info for some time. Nearly 7 hours of continuous browsing, luckily I got it in your site. I wonder why search engine never rank this kind of informative sites in the first page. Generally the first few web sites are rubbish. Perhaps it is time to change to another search engine.
    patagonia sale outlet http://www.discountpatagonia.com

    Reply
  21. louis vuitton singapore
    December 17, 2016 at 3:24 pm

    Stumbled into this article by chance but I’m sure glad I clicked on that link. You positively answered all the questions I have been dying to answer for some time now. Will certainly come back for more of this. Thank you so much
    louis vuitton singapore http://www.bagsuk.store

    Reply
  22. patagonia outlet sale
    December 17, 2016 at 3:41 pm

    Awesome post ! Cheers for, writing on this blog page mate. I shall message you again! I didnt know that!
    patagonia outlet sale http://www.appanageinvestments.com/patagonia/

    Reply
  23. Nike Lunar Flyknit Chukka Italia 2016
    December 17, 2016 at 3:46 pm

    Nike Blazer Low Herresko Online
    Nike Lunar Flyknit Chukka Italia 2016 http://www.ufairia.co.in/blog/?saldi=nike-lunar-flyknit-chukka-italia-2016-6a

    Reply
  24. Nike Jordan Aero Mania Billig Norway
    December 17, 2016 at 3:48 pm

    Nike Air Max 90 Huarache Donna Scarpe
    Nike Jordan Aero Mania Billig Norway http://vvipnest.in/fancybox/?n=nike-jordan-aero-mania-billig-norway-26

    Reply
  25. juicy couture outlet
    December 17, 2016 at 4:10 pm

    After I open up your Rss feed it appears to be to be a lot of junk, is the issue on my side?
    juicy couture outlet http://www.juicycoutureoutletonlineu.us

    Reply
  26. mcm handbags online
    December 17, 2016 at 5:04 pm

    continue with the the nice work on the blog. I kinda like it! Could use some more frequent updates, but im quite sure you got other things things to do like we all do.
    mcm handbags online http://www.mcmsale.online

    Reply
  27. patagonia outlet slc
    December 17, 2016 at 5:15 pm

    Interesting point of view. Wondering what you think of its implication on society as a whole though? People obviously get frustrated when it begins to affect them locally. I will be back soon and follow up with a response.
    patagonia outlet slc http://hartlaubinsurance.com/patagonia/

    Reply
  28. mulberry factory outlet shepton mallet
    December 17, 2016 at 5:44 pm

    Thank you for an additional fantastic article. Where else could anyone get that kind of facts in such a ideal way of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and Im on the look for these information.
    mulberry factory outlet shepton mallet http://www.mulberryoutletonlineeu.com

    Reply
  29. chanel new york store
    December 17, 2016 at 7:58 pm

    This website has some really helpful info on it. Cheers for helping me.
    chanel new york store http://www.bedcapdealers.com/chanel/

    Reply
  30. patagonia jacket sale
    December 17, 2016 at 8:16 pm

    Very good article, tx for taking the time to write it.
    patagonia jacket sale http://www.long-beach-air-conditioning.com/patagonia/

    Reply
  31. the north face backpack sale
    December 17, 2016 at 8:26 pm

    I was exploring from the internet for some information since yesterday night and I at last found this! This is a impressive weblog by the way, except it looks a slight difficult to see from my android phone.
    the north face backpack sale http://www.joessmogtestonly.com/north-face/

    Reply
  32. coach outlet stores online
    December 17, 2016 at 9:48 pm

    Good site, youve gotta tell us your secrets 😉 haha
    coach outlet stores online http://www.coachoutletlocations.com

    Reply
  33. arcteryx jacket review
    December 17, 2016 at 10:09 pm

    thanks for the great post!
    arcteryx jacket review http://www.arcteryxoutlet.store

    Reply
  34. timberland outlet stores
    December 17, 2016 at 10:16 pm

    Great to become going to your weblog once more, it continues to be months for me. Nicely this post that ive been waited for so long. I require this post to total my assignment in the college, and it has same subject together with your write-up. Thanks, good share.
    timberland outlet stores http://www.timberlandonline.store

    Reply
  35. chanel baby shoes shop online
    December 17, 2016 at 11:52 pm

    I have been examinating out a few of your stories and its nice stuff. I will definitely bookmark your blog.
    chanel baby shoes shop online http://www.angigreene.com/bags-online/

    Reply
  36. http://goalzero.ph/groups/natural-anti-aging-supplements-the-truth-uncovere-34976955/
    December 17, 2016 at 11:59 pm

    Strange testoszterone levels can increaxe symptoms of enlarged prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia,
    or BPH).

    Reply
  37. is the coach outlet store online real
    December 18, 2016 at 4:01 am

    Cool post very informative I just found your blog and read through a few posts although this is my first comment, ill be including it in my favorites and visit again for sure
    is the coach outlet store online real http://www.coachoutletstore.online

    Reply
  38. michael kors handbags outlet
    December 18, 2016 at 5:04 am

    Hello there! My identify is john I am a 20 years old pupil. I love to go through. I dont have a good deal of time. This is why I realized speed reading exercises, I Believe that in case you go through a great deal of books and megazines you have to discover the talent of speed reading. Just in order to go through much better and quicker. anyway, I hope youll proceed to sustain this website. this is really a fantastic place and I am certain Ill be back again within the close future again.
    michael kors handbags outlet http://www.factorymichaelkorsoutletonline.com

    Reply
  39. chanel store
    December 18, 2016 at 6:49 am

    Thanks for giving this particular good written content on your website. I came across it on the internet. I may check to come back when you post extra aricles.
    chanel store http://www.unilorites.com/chanel/

    Reply
  40. alexander wang diego bucket bag sale
    December 18, 2016 at 6:52 am

    Appreciate writing this. I love the online world because you can study something new every day. I’ll share this with my friends, thank you!
    alexander wang diego bucket bag sale http://www.newyearoutlet.online

    Reply
  41. north face jackets sale
    December 18, 2016 at 7:08 am

    Hello, I saw your blog on Bing and have enjoyed checking it out. Thank you very much for the useful and detailed posts. I will be subscribing to your RSS feed.
    north face jackets sale http://www.znaturaloriginal.com/north-face/

    Reply
  42. imgfave.com
    December 18, 2016 at 7:57 am

    The design opportunities with CSS are practically unlimited, as well as WordPress permits you to utilize pictures in most of their Theme Tags,
    including the much more tag.

    Reply
  43. alexander mcqueen look alike dresses
    December 18, 2016 at 8:26 am

    Please email me with a few hints on how you made your site look this cool , Id be thankful.
    alexander mcqueen look alike dresses http://www.alexandermcqueenoutlet.online

    Reply
  44. gucci factory store online
    December 18, 2016 at 8:33 am

    I have been checking out some of your stories and i can claim pretty good stuff. I will definitely bookmark your website.
    gucci factory store online http://www.guccioutletonlineu.us

    Reply
  45. chanel outlet store online
    December 18, 2016 at 9:14 am

    keep up the great work on the site. I love it. Could use some more frequent updates, but i am sure you have got more or better stuff to do like we all have to do unfortunately. 😉
    chanel outlet store online http://www.tmearegion26.com/chanel/

    Reply
  46. Nike Dunk Low Cut Italia Online
    December 18, 2016 at 9:28 am

    Nike Roshe Run World Cup Black Friday 2016
    Nike Dunk Low Cut Italia Online http://www.sarvottampride.com/blog/?saldi=nike-dunk-low-cut-italia-online-5i

    Reply
  47. PtickSerse
    December 18, 2016 at 10:58 am

    CoРЎР‚РІР‚СљР Р†Р’В»t De Priligy Cialis Generico Receta Cialis Romania [url=http://o-drugs.com]buy priligy dapoxetine online canada[/url] Generic Viagra Costco Arrow Lisinopril Without Prescription Keflex Dosage Dog Uti Cialias [url=http://bestmedrxedshop.com]viagra[/url] Propecia Side Effects Ambigram Provera Buy Now Finasteride Skin Health On Line Farmacia Andorra Propecia Can I Get Zoloft Without A Prescriptiononline Pharmacy [url=http://tadalafilfor.com]cialis[/url] Cialis Want Buy Ciprofloxacin Combined With Amoxicillin Viagra Online Men Health Propecia Especialidad Farmaceutica Cialis Comparatif Prix Amoxicillin And Iron [url=http://tri-rx.net]viagra y cialis cual es mejor[/url] Awc Discount Buy Cheap Orlistat 120 Mg In Usa Cialis 5 Mg Composizione [url=http://bhdrugs.com]viagra[/url] Comprare Levitra In Rete Propecia Economica Viragra Paypal

    Reply
  48. Nike Air Jordan 4 Black Friday 2016
    December 18, 2016 at 3:36 pm

    Nike Air Force Heels Italia 2016
    Nike Air Jordan 4 Black Friday 2016

    Reply
  49. Jeannie
    December 18, 2016 at 9:28 pm

    Evaluation off potential candidates for testosterone replacement therapy should contain hormonal screening and a complete medical history.

    Reply
  50. Nike Free 5.0 + 2 Salg Norway
    December 19, 2016 at 3:43 am

    Nike Cortez Nylon Scarpe Saldi
    Nike Free 5.0 + 2 Salg Norway

    Reply
  51. Nike Roshe Run Commemorative Herresko Online
    December 19, 2016 at 10:11 am

    Golden Goose Super Star Italia Scarpe
    Nike Roshe Run Commemorative Herresko Online

    Reply
  52. Nike Kobe 8 Black Friday 2016
    December 19, 2016 at 10:11 am

    Nike Free 5.0 V4 Scarpe Saldi
    Nike Kobe 8 Black Friday 2016

    Reply
  53. www.c-i-profesores.com.ar
    December 19, 2016 at 10:23 am

    Even though testosterone does not cause prostate cancer, itt may mzke prostate cancer grow.

    Reply
  54. Nike Air Jordan 11 Donna Scarpe
    December 19, 2016 at 4:34 pm

    Nike Air Max 90 Star IT Store
    Nike Air Jordan 11 Donna Scarpe

    Reply
  55. Nike Free Run 5.0 V2 Sko Norway
    December 19, 2016 at 4:35 pm

    Nike Air Jordan Jumpman Team 1 Uomo Scarpe
    Nike Free Run 5.0 V2 Sko Norway

    Reply
  56. Nike Air Max 90 Dragon IT Store
    December 19, 2016 at 4:36 pm

    Nike Air Jordan 4 Billig Norway
    Nike Air Max 90 Dragon IT Store

    Reply
  57. Nike X Fragment Design Sock Dart Donna Scarpe
    December 19, 2016 at 4:37 pm

    Nike Air Max Zero Italia Scarpe
    Nike X Fragment Design Sock Dart Donna Scarpe

    Reply
  58. Nike Air Yeezy Christmas 2016
    December 19, 2016 at 10:30 pm

    Nike Air Max 90 Huarache Outlet Online
    Nike Air Yeezy Christmas 2016

    Reply
  59. Nike Free Run + 2 Damesko Online
    December 19, 2016 at 10:30 pm

    Nike Air Flight 89 Italia 2016
    Nike Free Run + 2 Damesko Online

    Reply
  60. kill bed bugs naturally
    December 20, 2016 at 7:00 am

    Hello to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this weblog; this blog consists of amazing and
    genuinely fine data for readers.

    Reply
  61. Nike Zoom Hypercross Billig Norway
    December 20, 2016 at 10:12 pm

    Nike KD 8 Rabatt Norge
    Nike Zoom Hypercross Billig Norway

    Reply
  62. Nike Dunk SB Italia 2016
    December 21, 2016 at 3:59 am

    Nike Lunar 5.5 Italia Scarpe
    Nike Dunk SB Italia 2016

    Reply
  63. fotobaz.az
    December 21, 2016 at 4:07 am

    Guys who are feeling poorrly and have issues about
    testosteroone amounts deserve evidence based, clinically demanding, and holistic direction.

    Reply
  64. Smart Balance Wheel
    December 21, 2016 at 4:27 am

    These classy Smart Balance Wheel in shape flawlessly. This appears for making the foot awesome and in shape. These are really special and manner. I haven’t seen any like these which is awesome.

    Reply
  65. Nike Air Jordan 28 Herresko Online
    December 21, 2016 at 10:01 am

    Nike Air Jordan Damesko Online
    Nike Air Jordan 28 Herresko Online

    Reply
  66. kenethKi
    December 21, 2016 at 3:38 pm

    die TermingemГ¤Гџe Antwort
    [url=http://amandawilliams7.wordpress.com/]kenethKi[/url]

    Reply
  67. dodge avenger computer chip
    December 21, 2016 at 4:15 pm

    Hi, for all time i used to check blog posts here early in the
    daylight, since i enjoy to learn more and more.

    Reply
  68. http://engiran.ir/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=3811
    December 21, 2016 at 4:26 pm

    Recent studies have show that nasty, age related conditions
    lik Alzheimer’s, the Metabolic Syndrome, type 2 diabetes,
    osteoporosis, cardiovascular dizease and dementia may be positively effected by testosterone therapy.

    Reply
  69. 1999 dodge cummins ecm location
    December 21, 2016 at 10:47 pm

    Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful article. Thank you for supplying these
    details.

    Reply
  70. Madelaine
    December 22, 2016 at 1:31 am

    Every weekend i used to go to see this website, for the reason that
    i wish for enjoyment, since this this web page conations actually good funny
    data too.

    Reply
  71. Simon
    December 22, 2016 at 5:16 am

    Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Many thanks for providing this info.

    Reply
  72. Stormy
    December 24, 2016 at 4:06 pm

    Hello there, I discovered your web site by way of Google at the same time as looking for a comparable subject, your website got here up, it appears good.
    I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hello there, simply become alert to your weblog thru Google,
    and located that it’s really informative. I am going to watch
    out for brussels. I’ll be grateful in the event you proceed this in future.
    A lot of other people will probably be benefited out of your writing.
    Cheers!

    Reply
  73. PtickSerse
    December 24, 2016 at 7:46 pm

    Clomid Avant Combien De Temps Viagra Agit Viagra Forum Fr [url=http://apamil.com]viagra[/url] Keflex Online Cialis Tadalista Pharmacyrx1 Keflex Chlamydia [url=http://crdrugs.com]cialis[/url] Levitra Overnight Prednisolone Without A Prescription Propecia Funziona Genericpillsshop [url=http://clomiphenecitrate50mgmen.com]buy clomid online safely[/url] Dove Comprare Cialis Italia Over The Counter Cialis Priligy Drug Interactions Mobic 7.5 High [url=http://bs-meds.com]cheap cialis[/url] Amoxicillin Joint Replacement Real Cialis Precio De Priligy 30 Mg [url=http://buyprednisone10mg.com]deltasone over the counter[/url] Viagra Soft Tabs Erfahrung Viagra Probe Kaufen

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV