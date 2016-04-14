ONTV تشارك جامعة النيل في ندوة بعنوان “كنز مصر” لتكريم سيدات مصر

شاركت ONTV جامعة النيل في ندوة موسعة بعنوان “كنز مصر” لمناقشة دور المرأة الريادي في المجتمع المصري وتكريم نماذج مضيئة لعبت دوراً متميزاً في تهضة المجتمع وتنميته.
ألقي الكلمة الافتتاحية معالي السيد عمرو موسي رئيس مجلس أمناء جامعة النيل والأمين السابق لجامعة الدول العربية ورئيس لجنة الخمسين للدستور، وشاركه دكتور طارق خليل رئيس جامعة النيل، فقد أشادو بالدور الذي تلعبه المرأة المصرية في مجتمعها.
قدمت الندوة نماذج ناحجة من طالبات جامعة النيل، وتحدثت دكتور ماريان عازر عضو مجلس النواب وعضو هيئة التدريس بجامعة النيل ومدير مركز المعلومات بالمعهد القومي للاتصالات ومعاون وزير الاتصالات عن أهمية التشجيع الدائم للمرأة المصرية حتى تستمر في أداء دورها في نهضة المجتمع.
