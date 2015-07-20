ONTV تطلق حملة للتوعية بأمراض الكبد في مصر

July 20, 2015

 أطلقت قناة ONTV حملة لرعاية مرضى الكبد في مصر، هدفها التوعية بأمراض الكبد وخطورتها وطرق تجنب الإصابة بفيروس سي وفيروس بي، وإبراز الدور الذي تقوم به المعاهد المتخصصة في هذا المجال، وأكدت إدارة قنوات ONTV أنها تؤمن بالدور الذي يجب أن يلعبه الإعلام في إنجاح أي عمل هدفه الصالح العام والتوعية الصحية، و لذلك ستكون قريبة دائماً من المشاركة بفاعلية في النشاطات المماثلة واختارت القناة أمراض الكبد لانتشارها في مصر بشكل كبير وإدراكها لأهمية السيطرة عليها، وستكون الحملة إما بتقديم نصائح لمنع انتشارها من خلال لقاءات مع كبار أساتدة أمراض الكبد في مصرأو بتقديم الدعم الإعلامي الواجب للمعاهد والمستشفيات التي تقوم بدورها لمعالجة أمراض الكبد والحد من انتشارها.

