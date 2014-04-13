“ONtv” تنفرد بنقل بطولة الجونة للإسكواش‎

تنفرد قنوات “ONtv” بنقل بطولة الجونة الدولية للإسكواش والتي سوف تنطلق الأحد المُقبل بالغردقة.
وتبدأ منافسات الأدوار التمهيدية على الملعب الزجاجى بمنطقة المارينا فى منتجع الجونة السياحى، بمشاركة 60 لاعبًا يمثلون 22 دولة هى “مصر والهند والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وفرنسا وإنجلترا وإسبانيا وألمانيا وكولومبيا وكندا وهونج كونج وباكستان وماليزيا وجنوب أفريقيا والمكسيك وأستراليا وبتسوانا وفنلندا والكويت وهولندا”.
وقد حصلت “ONtv” على حقوق بث تلك البطولة، وذلك ضمن الخطة التي وضعتها إدارة القناة للاهتمام بالرياضة خلال المرحلة المُقبلة، وكانت البداية التعاقد مع الإعلامي خالد الغندور لتقديم برنامج “برة الصندوق” الذي سوف يُناقش القضايا الرياضية على السحة بالإضافة إلى متابعة الدوريات العالمية.
Short, sweet, to the point, FRltEexac-Ey as information should be!
6YUcBh Outstanding post, you have pointed out some wonderful details, I likewise believe this is a very great website.
This website was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something which helped me. Many thanks!
Your style is very unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this site.
Some truly interesting info , well written and broadly user friendly.
You completed a few nice points there. I did a search on the topic and found a good number of folks will consent with your blog.
Major thanks for the article post. Keep writing.
Really appreciate you sharing this article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
Very informative post.Much thanks again. Great.
Very good information. Lucky me I came across your site by chance (stumbleupon). I ave saved as a favorite for later!
I value the post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
It as not that I want to duplicate your internet site, nevertheless I really like the layout. Might you allow me identify which propose are you using? Or was it principally designed?
Witty! I am bookmarking you site for future use.
Thank you for another great article. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.
It as hard to come by educated people for this topic, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
You ought to take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
There as noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made sure nice factors in options also.
will need toHaHa). You certainly put a brand new spin on a subject which has been written
wow, awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Some genuinely excellent posts on this website , thanks for contribution.
Really informative article post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Where I come from we don at get much of this sort of writing. Got to look around all over the internet for such relevant pieces. I congratulate your effort. Keep it up!
I really liked your article.Thanks Again. Will read on
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Major thanks for the blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Regards for helping out, great information. Considering how dangerous everything is, nothing is really very frightening. by Gertrude Stein.
Usually I don at read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice post.
Muchos Gracias for your article post.Thanks Again. Cool.
I truly appreciate this article post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Incredible quest there. What occurred after? Take care!
Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Awesome blog article.Really thank you! Want more.
Muchos Gracias for your blog article. Awesome.
This website was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something that helped me. Appreciate it!
Wow, great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
I think other web-site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
You have noted very interesting points! ps nice site.
There may be noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
it is part of it. With a boy, you will have
Wow! Thank you! I permanently wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I include a part of your post to my blog?
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Merely wanna input on few general things, The website layout is perfect, the subject material is real fantastic. If a man does his best, what else is there by George Smith Patton, Jr..
Thank you Eric, Thanks for those templates.
I really relate to that post. Thanks for the info.
I value the article. Really Cool.
Whispering Misty So sorry you are going to pass up the workshop!
Wonderful goods from you, man. I have take
I truly appreciate this article.Thanks Again.
it is part of it. With a boy, you will have
Some really excellent info, Gladiola I noticed this.
Since the admin of this web page is working,
Major thankies for the article post.Really thank you!
Enjoyed every bit of your blog article. Cool.
I truly appreciate this article post.Thanks Again. Cool.
It as hard to come by knowledgeable people in this particular subject, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
That is a good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise info Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!
Very good post. I certainly love this site. Keep it up!
Major thanks for the blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Your style is really unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this blog.
This paragraph provides clear idea designed for the new visitors of blogging, that in fact how to do running a blog.
There is definately a great deal to learn about this issue. I like all of the points you made.
Im obliged for the article post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Understanding whаА аЂаt you un?erstand no? out of
Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this website needs much more consideration. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТll probably be again to learn way more, thanks for that info.
I value the article post.Really looking forward to read more.
I appreciate you sharing this post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
we came across a cool site that you simply may appreciate. Take a appear for those who want
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Really thank you! Will read on
I really enjoy the blog.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, as well as the content!
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Thanks for the blog post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
your weblog? My website is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would really benefit from a lot of the information
Really informative blog article. Really Great.
you can always count on search engine marketing if you want to promote products online.
Fantastic blog. Fantastic.
This blog is definitely entertaining and besides factual. I have chosen helluva helpful tips out of this source. I ad love to go back again soon. Thanks a bunch!
Awesome article post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Im obliged for the article.Thanks Again. Will read on
This web site certainly has all the info I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
Say, you got a nice article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Lovely good %anchor%, We have currently put a different one down on my Xmas list.
It as hard to find well-informed people for this topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Thanks again for the article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
I really liked your blog.Really thank you! Cool.
I want foregathering useful information, this post has got me even more info!
to mine. Please blast me an email if interested.
Some really superb blog posts on this website , thankyou for contribution.
I loved your blog post. Fantastic.
Very nice post and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thx
I loved your post.Much thanks again. Cool.
What is the best place to start a free blog?
Great, thanks for sharing this article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the subject and found most people will consent with your blog.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
This blog is definitely cool and factual. I have discovered many interesting stuff out of this source. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Cheers!
I truly appreciate this post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Very informative article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
I appreciate you sharing this blog.Really thank you! Cool.
I value the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the subject and found most persons will approve with your blog.
Thanks again for the post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Thanks so much for the article.Thanks Again. Cool.
we came across a cool internet site which you may possibly love. Take a look if you want
I really enjoy the blog article. Want more.
Thanks for the blog. Awesome.
This text is worth everyone as attention. How can I find out more?
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this article and the rest of the website is also very good.
There as certainly a lot to know about this issue. I like all of the points you ave made.
Awesome blog post.Really thank you! Cool.
Very often I go to see this blog. It very much is pleasant to me. Thanks the author
Enjoyed every bit of your post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
If you want to obtain a good deal from this post then you have to apply these methods to your won web site.|
Im thankful for the blog article.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Muchos Gracias for your article. Awesome.
I really like and appreciate your article post. Much obliged.
Major thankies for the blog post.Really thank you!
The Birch of the Shadow I feel there may be considered a few duplicates, but an exceedingly helpful list! I have tweeted this. Numerous thanks for sharing!
Your style is so unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this blog.
There is definately a great deal to learn about this issue. I like all of the points you made.
Thank you for your blog.Much thanks again. Great.
If you are interested to learn Web optimization techniques then you should read this paragraph, I am sure you will get much more from this post regarding Search engine marketing.
Hi to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this web site; this webpage includes remarkable and actually good stuff in favor of visitors.|
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the issue and found most persons will agree with your site.
pre it can take place. Google Ads Our sites contain advertising from Google; these use cookies to ensure you get adverts
very nice post, i actually love this website, keep on it
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up plus the rest of the site is also really good.
you have brought up a very great points , regards for the post.
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious familiarity concerning unexpected emotions.|
Really appreciate you sharing this post. Great.
Thank you for sharing this fine write-up. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
Very neat blog. Keep writing.
Thanks again for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Im grateful for the article post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Appreciate you sharing, great article post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon on a daily basis. It will always be useful to read through articles from other writers and use something from their sites. |
Really informative blog article. Fantastic.
Very neat article post.Really thank you! Want more.
I am sure this article has touched all the internet viewers, its really really nice article on building up new weblog.|
Im grateful for the blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
I loved your blog. Much obliged.
Thanks so much for the article post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Muchos Gracias for your post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Great article post.Really thank you! Awesome.
You have made some good points there. I checked on the internet to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
I will immediately grab your rss as I can not find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please let me realize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
wow, awesome article post.Really looking forward to read more.
It as difficult to find knowledgeable people about this subject, but you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
wow, awesome blog post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
I really liked your post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Very good article post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
I value the blog article.Really thank you! Awesome.
Thanks-a-mundo for the post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Really informative blog post.Really thank you! Cool.
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most individuals will go along with with your blog.
There is a psychological vitamin between the virtual job and social functioning in following these components.
Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I include a portion of your post to my blog?
That is a great tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise info Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read article!
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content!
marc jacobs outlet store ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
Major thanks for the article post. Want more.
It as hard to find knowledgeable people about this topic, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, as well as the content!
Wow! Thank you! I continuously needed to write on my blog something like that. Can I include a portion of your post to my website?
Usually I do not read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, very great post.
This is a topic that is near to my heart Thank you!
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Thanks Again. Want more.
I really liked your article post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Major thanks for the blog article.Really thank you!
What as up, I just wanted to say, I disagree. Your article doesn at make any sense.
I truly appreciate this article post. Really Great.
I think this is among the most important information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The site style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers|
Very nice post. I certainly love this site. Continue the good work!
It as in reality a great and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you simply shared this helpful tidbit with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
pretty helpful material, overall I believe this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
very nice post, i certainly love this web site, carry on it
Link exchange is nothing else but it is just placing the other person as website link on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do similar in support of you.
I every time spent my half an hour to read this blog’s posts all the time along with a mug of coffee.|
Only a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design and style. Justice is always violent to the party offending, for every man is innocent in his own eyes. by Daniel Defoe.
Hi there, just wanted to mention, I liked this article. It was practical. Keep on posting!|
Im thankful for the blog post.Thanks Again. Great.
Say, you got a nice article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Really enjoyed this article post. Will read on
There as certainly a lot to find out about this topic. I really like all the points you have made.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this article and the rest of the site is also really good.
Yo dude! Look up at the skies NATO is spraying fake clouds that are very toxic most clouds are not natural anymore, please research you will thank me for bringing this to your attention. PEACE.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.
What’s up mates, its impressive piece of writing concerning teachingand entirely explained, keep it up all the time.|
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I truly appreciate this blog.Really thank you! Great.
Really enjoyed this article.Thanks Again. Great.
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
Search the Ohio MLS FREE! Wondering what your home is worth? Contact us today!!
This web site truly has all the information I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Very good post. I certainly appreciate this website. Continue the good work!
Just a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding pattern.
mac makeup sale cheap I think other site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Good post! We will be linking to this particularly great content on our website. Keep up the good writing.|
I got this web site from my pal who told me on the topic of this site and at the moment this time I am visiting this web page and reading very informative content here.|
“It is truly a great and helpful piece of information. IВЎВ¦m glad that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.”
X1EtWd This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Many thanks for sharing this fine post. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)
Remarkable! Its genuinely amazing post, I have got much clear idea on the topic of from this post.|
You have made some decent points there. I looked on the internet to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for meta_keyword|
Major thanks for the article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
I ǥot this web site from my pal who shared with me about this weƅ sіte and noᴡ this time
I am browsing this website and reading very infoгmative content at this place.
It seems that you are doing any distinctive trick.
Really informative blog post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!|
loading velocity is incredible. It seems that you are
I truly appreciate this blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
You made some good points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.|
Wohh precisely what I was looking for, thankyou for putting up. If it as meant to be it as up to me. by Terri Gulick.
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this information for my mission.|
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.
What as Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other customers like its aided me. Good job.
Hi there to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this site, and your views are nice in support of new viewers.|
you ave gotten a great weblog right here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
Thanks again for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Really informative article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
It as hard to search out educated individuals on this matter, however you sound like you understand what you are speaking about! Thanks
All other webmasters should take note: this is what awesome articles look like! I cannot wait to read more of your work! Not only is it engaging, but it is also well-written. If you would reply with a link to your Facebook, I would be extremely grateful!
This is a good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very precise info Thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Really thank you! Really Great.
Thank you for your post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
This info is invaluable. How can I find out more?|
Im obliged for the blog article.Much thanks again. Cool.
Thanks for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Very neat article.Really thank you! Awesome.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article post. Want more.
Really informative blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
I was able to find good information from your content.|
replica watches are amazing reproduction of original authentic swiss luxury time pieces.
Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog. Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Appreciate it|
Im obliged for the post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Great post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Everything is very open with a very clear clarification of the challenges. It was definitely informative. Your site is very helpful. Thank you for sharing!|
Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. But imagine if you added some great images or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this site could certainly be one of the most beneficial in its niche. Fantastic blog!|
Hi! I realize this is sort of off-topic however I needed to ask. Does running a well-established blog such as yours take a lot of work? I’m completely new to operating a blog but I do write in my journal every day. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!|
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this web site on a regular basis, this website is in fact fastidious and the viewers are actually sharing good thoughts.|
Great, thanks for sharing this blog.Really thank you! Great.
Everything is very open with a clear clarification of the issues. It was definitely informative. Your site is extremely helpful. Thanks for sharing!|
I really appreciate this post. I¡¦ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thanks again
When someone writes an piece of writing he/she retains the plan of a user in his/her brain that how a user can be aware of it. Therefore that’s why this paragraph is amazing. Thanks!|
Genuinely no matter if someone doesn’t know afterward its up to other visitors that they will assist, so here it takes place.|
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Much thanks again. Cool.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are incredible! Thanks!|
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say great blog!|
I couldn’t resist commenting. Very well written!|
I think this is among the most significant information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The site style is ideal, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers|
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two images. Maybe you could space it out better?|
I got this web page from my pal who shared with me on the topic of this web page and at the moment this time I am browsing this web site and reading very informative articles or reviews here.|
This article will assist the internet viewers for creating new weblog or even a weblog from start to end.|
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Kudos|
I think everything said made a bunch of sense. However, what about this? what if you composed a catchier title? I am not suggesting your content is not good., however suppose you added something to maybe grab people’s attention? I mean BLOG_TITLE is a little boring. You ought to glance at Yahoo’s front page and see how they create post titles to get people to open the links. You might add a video or a related picture or two to get people interested about what you’ve got to say. In my opinion, it could make your posts a little livelier.|
Hello there, simply changed into aware of your weblog via Google, and located that it’s really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future. Numerous other folks will probably be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|
Hey there, You’ve performed an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg it and in my opinion suggest to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this site.|