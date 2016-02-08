ONTV شريك إعلامي رسمي في حملة أخلاقنا

February 8, 2016

ONTV شريك إعلامي رسمي في حملة أخلاقنا

تحت رعاية قنوات ONTV وبمشاركة واسعة لرموز المجتمع المصري، تدشن بالقاهرة حملة “أخلاقنا”، التي تهدف إلى رد اعتبار الأخلاق والقيم داخل المجتمع، من خلال تسليط الضوء على الجوانب الإيجابية في أخلاق المصريين، انطلاقًا من أن “الخير موجود بداخل كل شخص، لكنه بحاجة إلى من يكتشفه”.

وتستمر الحملة التي تشارك فيها رموز دينية وفنية ورياضة حتى أبريل المقبل،  تحت رعاية المهندس خالد عبدالعزيز وزير الشباب والرياضة، والدكتور علي جمعة  مفتي مصر السابق ورئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة العصر، والدكتور عمرو خالد، الداعية الإسلامي، الأمين العام للحملة.

حملة أخلاقنا

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV