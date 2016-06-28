نجوم الفن والمجتمع في أضخم حفل إفطار لمجموعة قنوات ONTV

June 28, 2016

نجوم الفن والمجتمع في أضخم حفل إفطار لمجموعة قنوات ONTV

في أول لقاء مع جميع العاملين بقنوات ONTVومالك القناة السيد الأستاذ/ أحمد أبو هشيمة، أقامت شبكة قنوات ONTV حفل إفطار ضخم بأكبر قاعات فندق الفورسيزون بالقاهرة، وحضر الحفل نخبة من نجوم الفن والمجتمع والإعلام، وكذلك رجال الأعمال.

وعلى رأس الحاضرين رجل الأعمال المصري السيد الأستاذ/ أحمد أبوهشيمة مالك القناة، والأستاذ/ عمرو رزق رئيس شبكة قنوات ONTV، والأستاذة/ صفاء حجازي رئيسة اتحاد الإذاعة والتليفزيون المصري ورجل الأعمال والمنتج المصري الاستاذ/ ياسر سليم مالك شركة سينرجي وايت وهو الوكيل الإعلاني الحصري لقنوات ONTV، بالإضافة إلى كوادر العاملين بالقناة.

ويضم الحفل نخبة من الفنانين والفنانات ونجوم المجتمع علي رأسهم، مي عز الدين وزينة وهاني رمزي وأمير كرارة وماجد المصري، وطارق لطفي وروجينا وزوجها الدكتور أشرف زكي نقيب المهن التمثيلية، وإيهاب فهمي عضو مجلس إدارة نقابة المهن التمثيلية، وظافر العابدين والمطربة اللبنانية دوللي شاهين وزوجها باخوس علوان ومجدي كامل وزوجته مها أحمد وشريف سلامة وداليا مصطفى وراندا البحيري والمطربة مروة ناجي وندى بسيوني وسما المصري وعبير صبري وريهام حجاج.

كما حضر أيضًا عدد كبير من الشخصيات الإعلامية كان أبرزها الإعلامي خالد صلاح رئيس تحرير اليوم السابع وزوجته الإعلامية شريهان أبو الحسن، والمذيع والمعلق الرياضي مدحت شلبي، وكابتن مجدي عبد الغني ، والاعلامية راندا ابو العزم والأستاذة/ نهال رزق المسئول الإعلامي بالسفارة الأمريكية والاعلامية نيفين الفقي مذيعة برنامج أنا مصر والاعلامي رامي رضوان والاعلامية داليا أبو عمر ومحمد الدسوقى رشدى، والإعلامية سهير شلبي، كما حضر من شخصيات المجتمع المنتجة دينا كريم، والمنتج عصام شعبان وحرمه.

كما اهتمت إدارة القناة بتهيئة وتنظيم الحفل بشكل يليق بأول لقاء يجمع مابين السيد الأستاذ/ أحمد أبو هشيمة والعاملين بالقناة والنخبة الفنية والإعلامية ومكانة السادة الضيوف، من خلال ديكور الحفل وعرض العديد من الفقرات الترفيهيه التى تناسب الشهر الكريم مثل عزف موسيقي شرقية وأغاني رمضانية، وكانت المفاجأة دخول رجل يقدم مشروب العرق سوس وحلوي الزلابية بشكل ترفيهي، كما حرصت إدارة القناة على توزيع هدية بسيطة باسم ولوجو القناة علي جميع السادة الضيوف.

ولم يتوقف الحاضرين عن التوافد على قاعة الحفل حتى اللحظات الأخيرة، حيث توافد الكثير من نجوم الفن والمجتمع لمشاركة العاملين بالقناه وكذلك للإحتفال بالنجاح الذي حققته القناة في فترة وجيزة.

وفي نهاية الحفل قام الأستاذ/ عمرو رزق رئيس شبكة قنوات ONTV بتوزيع العديد من الجوائز القيمة علي العاملين بالقناة في ظل بهجة وسعاده بين السادة العاملين والإدارة والسادة الحضور.

