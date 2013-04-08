جدول البرامج
[wptab name=’الجمعة’]
|
الجمعة
|
إسم البرنامج
|
GMT
|
CLT
|
ON صباح
|
7:00 AM
|
9:00 AM
|
مباشر من العاصمة
|
9:30 AM
|
11:30 PM
|
ست الحسن
|
2:00 PM
|
4:00 PM
|
FollowOn
|
4:00 PM
|
6:00 PM
|
نصف ساعة
|
5:00 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
للفن عنوان
|
5:30 PM
|
7:30 PM
|
تلت التلاتة
|
6:00 PM
|
8:00 PM
|
الصورة الكاملة
|
8:00 PM
|
10:00 PM
|
Medical Detectives
|
10:00 PM
|
12:00 AM
|
عالمنا غدا
|
10:30 PM
|
12:30 AM
|
FollowOn (اعادة)
|
11:30 PM
|
1:30 AM
|
ON صباح (اعادة)
|
12:00 AM
|
2:00 AM
|
الصورة الكاملة (اعادة)
|
3:00 AM
|
5:00 AM
|
تلت التلاتة (اعادة)
|
5:00 AM
|
7:00 AM
|
الخميس
|
إسم البرنامج
|
GMT
|
CLT
|
ON صباح
|
7:00 AM
|
9:00 AM
|
مباشر من العاصمة
|
9:30 AM
|
11:30 PM
|
ست الحسن
|
2:00 PM
|
4:00 PM
|
مانشيت
|
4:00 PM
|
6:00 PM
|
تلت التلاتة
|
6:00 PM
|
8:00 PM
|
الصورة الكاملة
|
8:00 PM
|
10:00 PM
|
حجاجوفيتش
|
10:00 PM
|
12:00 AM
|
|
للفن عنوان
|
10:30 PM
|
12:30 AM
|
quadriga (اعادة)
|
11:30 PM
|
1:30 AM
|
ON صباح (اعادة)
|
12:00 AM
|
2:00 AM
|
الصورة الكاملة (اعادة)
|
3:00 AM
|
5:00 AM
|
مانشيت (اعادة)
|
5:00 AM
|
7:00 AM
|
الأربعاء
|
إسم البرنامج
|
GMT
|
CLT
|
ON صباح
|
7:00 AM
|
9:00 AM
|
مباشر من العاصمة
|
9:30 AM
|
11:30 PM
|
ست الحسن
|
2:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|
مانشيت
|
4:00 PM
|
6:00 PM
|
السادة المحترمون
|
6:00 PM
|
8:00 PM
|
البرلمان
|
8:00 PM
|
10:00 PM
|
للفن عنوان (اعادة)
|
11:30 PM
|
1:30 AM
|
ON صباح (اعادة)
|
12:00 AM
|
2:00 AM
|
ست الحسن (اعادة)
|
3:00 AM
|
5:00 AM
|
مانشيت (اعادة)
|
5:00 AM
|
7:00 AM
|
الثلاثاء
|
إسم البرنامج
|
GMT
|
CLT
|
ON صباح
|
7:00 AM
|
9:00 AM
|
مباشر من العاصمة
|
9:30 AM
|
11:30 PM
|
ست الحسن
|
2:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|
مانشيت
|
4:00 PM
|
6:00 PM
|
السادة المحترمون
|
6:00 PM
|
8:00 PM
|
البرلمان
|
8:00 PM
|
10:00 PM
|
عالمنا غدا (اعادة)
|
11:30 PM
|
1:30 AM
|
ON صباح (اعادة)
|
12:00 AM
|
2:00 AM
|
ست الحسن (اعادة)
|
3:00 AM
|
5:00 AM
|
مانشيت (اعادة)
|
5:00 AM
|
7:00 AM
|
الإثنين
|
إسم البرنامج
|
GMT
|
CLT
|
ON صباح
|
7:00 AM
|
9:00 AM
|
مباشر من العاصمة
|
9:30 AM
|
11:30 PM
|
ست الحسن
|
2:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|
مانشيت
|
4:00 PM
|
6:00 PM
|
السادة المحترمون
|
6:00 PM
|
8:00 PM
|
البرلمان
|
8:00 PM
|
10:00 PM
|
Medical Detectives (اعادة)
|
11:30 PM
|
1:30 AM
|
ON صباح (اعادة)
|
12:00 AM
|
2:00 AM
|
ست الحسن (اعادة)
|
3:00 AM
|
5:00 AM
|
مانشيت (اعادة)
|
5:00 AM
|
7:00 AM
|
الأحد
|
إسم البرنامج
|
GMT
|
CLT
|
ON صباح
|
7:00 AM
|
9:00 AM
|
مباشر من العاصمة
|
9:30 AM
|
11:30 PM
|
ست الحسن
|
2:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|
مانشيت
|
4:00 PM
|
6:00 PM
|
السادة المحترمون
|
6:00 PM
|
8:00 PM
|
البرلمان
|
8:00 PM
|
10:00 PM
|
حجاجوفيتش (اعادة)
|
11:30 PM
|
1:30 AM
|
ON صباح (اعادة)
|
12:00 AM
|
2:00 AM
|
ست الحسن (اعادة)
|
3:00 AM
|
5:00 AM
|
مانشيت (اعادة)
|
5:00 AM
|
7:00 AM
|
السبت
|
إسم البرنامج
|
GMT
|
CLT
|
ON صباح
|
7:00 AM
|
9:00 AM
|
مباشر من العاصمة
|
9:30 AM
|
11:30 PM
|
ست الحسن
|
2:00 PM
|
4:00 PM
|
FollowOn
|
4:00 PM
|
6:00 PM
|
نصف ساعة مع جمال فهمي
|5:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|
حجاجوفيتش
|
5:30 PM
|
7:30 PM
|
السادة المحترمون
|
6:00 PM
|
8:00 PM
|
الصورة الكاملة
|
8:00 PM
|
10:00 PM
|
نقطة حوار
|
10:00 PM
|
12:00 AM
|
FollowOn (اعادة)
|
11:30 PM
|
1:30 AM
|
ON صباح (اعادة)
|
12:00 AM
|
2:00 AM
|
الصورة الكاملة (اعادة)
|
3:00 AM
|
5:00 AM
|
تلت التلاتة (اعادة)
|
5:00 AM
|
7:00 AM
