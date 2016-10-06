تطلق قناة ONTV تغطية يومية للانتخابات الرئاسية تمتد من السابعة مساء حتي الواحدة بعد منتصف الليل تحت عنوان “رئيس مصر”.
ويشارك في تقديم هذه التغطية كل من يسري فودة وإبراهيم عيسي وليليان داود وجابر القرموطي وعمرو خفاجي وجمال فهمي ويوسف الحسيني.
25 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqS0QFR5sWxS6Atu8gqqYMl” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
24 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorarw4FQHR2ebPpI5pNuJ2p5J” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
23 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqaxQHUbtk3MA0D8bcm5veM” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
22 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraq3BZVwG0gDZgivX6MFQCuc” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
21 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraodPJNq3OKtwQyhc3F-y9e3″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
20 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraptZszxQLk2nzgmPrNAd6AP” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
19 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorapqB_6ApMHzUsuSOCKh4A42″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
18 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqKdyuHVOtYgE2XY07I-tgq” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
17 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqm6NTA25Fy5gKrrFlEK07-” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
16 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqe_9B1gtU9WiGZXoGeAfHB” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
15 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraov5nMzT4sOUYp9VAjZchjm” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
14 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorapxlVcfuJMJie2z5DjJ-yH4″ playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
13 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorap_lczcb9TAvK55trSpJTvB” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
12 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqdKaJmpq4lnbkBmx50_iKI” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
11 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraqJ77PhQ6Bd-4C04TGKpZco” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
10 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorardkmMKuE443nprlBjN_JTe” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
9 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraoZYsqedL_BPAj6i4376va-” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
8 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorar5ne5dGQBOPtWncprPv0mQ” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
الحلقة الأولى من رئيس مصر 7 مايو
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraomina8Q_leLcTSFoQgLCau” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
الحملة الدعائية
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARorarADHoU1zeLMoTIU78rVIjv” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
